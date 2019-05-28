Each year, when WIAA state track and field heat sheets are posted, true track and field enthusiasts — coaches, athletes, media and even a few obsessed fans — go to work.
Just for fun, they chart out all the sectional performances represented on those qualifying lists, and see how their athletes fit into the mix.
While doing so, it's possible to compare and combine all the sectional performances in one division and gender to create a "mock meet" — scored as a single meet, with all sectional performances funneled into the team scores.
While the mock meet is by no means a prediction of where teams will finish after the state meet is held Friday and Saturday at UW-La Crosse, it's a good gauge to establish which teams are worth watching.
Among area teams, the Verona boys came in third in the Division 1 mock meet, with McFarland fourth and Lakeside Lutheran tied for 8 in the Division 2 boys meet and defending champion Cambridge third in Division 3.
The only area girls team rating a top-10 finish in the mock meet was Waunakee, sixth on the Division 1 girls list.
The mock meet results, with top-10 rankings and point totals:
DIVISION 1 BOYS
1, Waukesha North, 44 points
2, Kimberly, 41
3, Verona, 28.75
4, Onalaska, 26.5
5, Appleton North, 26.4
6, Racine Case, 24.4
7 (tie), Fond du Lac, 20
7 (tie), Milwaukee Washington, 20
9 (tie), Germantown, 19
9 (tie), Neenah, 19
9 (tie), West De Pere, 19
DIVISION 2 BOYS
1, Freedom, 45.6 points
2, Wisconsin Lutheran, 30
3, East Troy, 29
4, McFarland, 26
5, Eagle River Northland Pines, 25
6, Peshtigo, 23.7
7, Waupun, 22.7
8 (tie), Lakeside Lutheran, 22
8 (tie), Racine St. Catherine’s, 22
10, Waukesha Catholic Memorial, 21.5
DIVISION 3 BOYS
1, La Crosse Aquinas, 64.5 points
2, Wild Rose, 42
3, Cambridge, 32
4, Loyal, 27.3
5, Marathon, 26.5
6, Rosholt, 24.3
7, Spencer, 23
8 (tie), Onalaska Luther, 20
8 (tie), Shiocton, 20
10, Neenah St. Mary, 19
DIVISION 1 GIRLS
1, Milw. Divine Savior Holy Angels, 49.5 points
2, Muskego, 47
3, Kimberly, 31
4, Wausau East, 30
5, Milwaukee King, 26.5
6, Waunakee, 26
7, Stevens Point, 25
8, Glendale Nicolet, 24
9, Schofield D.C. Everest, 18
10 (tie), Appleton West, 17
10 (tie), Waukesha West, 17
DIVISION 2 GIRLS
1, Wisconsin Lutheran, 61.5 points
2, Freedom, 36
3, Osceola, 28.5
4, Prescott, 28
5, Minocqua Lakeland, 24
6, Viroqua, 23.5
7, East Troy, 22.5
8 (tie), Medford, 21
8 (tie), Plymouth, 21
10 (tie), Denmark, 20
10 (tie), Somerset, 20
DIVISION 3 GIRLS
1, La Crosse Aquinas, 47.3 points
2, Edgar, 46.5
3, Royall, 35.3
4, Three Lakes/Phelps, 33
5, Spencer, 28.3
6, Benton co-op, 28
7, Manawa, 24
8, Ithaca/Weston, 22
9, Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs, 21.1
10 (tie), Cuba City, 20
10 (tie), Fennimore, 20