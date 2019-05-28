THE BASICS
What: The 124th annual WIAA state boys track and field meet and the 48th state girls meet.
When: Friday and Saturday.
Where: Veterans Memorial Stadium, 400 East Avenue, N., La Crosse, 54601.
Tickets: May be purchased at the stadium at $8 per session or $12 for both Friday sessions. There is one Saturday session. Tickets also may be purchased online (with added convenience fee) from the link found at the wiaawi.org website.
Parking: Available for a $8 daily fee on campus, including street parking, lots and ramps.
Live video streaming: A live stream, produced by Rush Media, will be available by subscription on the WIAA.tv portal of the NFHS Network.
On the Web: Find heat sheets, qualifying standards, meet history and live results online at wiaawi.org/Sports/Spring/Boys-Track-Field and wiaawi.org/Sports/Spring/Girls-Track-Field.
THE SCHEDULE
Friday morning (9:30 a.m.): Division 2 and 3 — Field events (girls discus, triple jump and pole vault; boys shot put, high jump and long jump); Running events (including preliminaries in many events and finals in girls 800 and 1,600 and boys 3,200 and 3,200 relay).
Friday afternoon (4:30 p.m.): Division 1 — Field events (Boys discus, triple jump and pole vault; girls shot put, high jump and long jump); Running events (including preliminaries in many events and finals in girls 800 and 1,600 and boys 3,200 and 3,200 relay).
Saturday (10 a.m.): All divisions — Field events (Division 1 boys shot put, high jump and long jump; Division 1 girls discus, pole vault and triple jump; Division 2-3 boys discus, pole vault and triple jump; Division 2-3 girls shot put, high jump and long jump); Running events (all remaining finals).
2018 RECAP
LAST YEAR'S TEAM CHAMPIONS, TOP AREA TEAMS
Boys: D1, Kimberly, second straight title (Middleton 11th); D2, Rice Lake (Lodi runner-up); D3, Cambridge.
Girls: D1, Waukesha West (Madison La Follette, Monona Grove fifth); D2, Wittenberg-Birnamwood, second straight title (Jefferson 4th); D3, Benton co-op (Johnson Creek 13th).
RETURNING INDIVIDUAL CHAMPIONS
D1 boys: Elijah Johnson, sr., Milwaukee Washington, 100-meter dash; Drew Bosley, sr., Mequon Homestead, 1,600 and 3,200; Nolan Wollmer, jr., Whitefish Bay, high jump; Andrew Stone, sr., Fond du Lac, shot put.
D2 boys: Collin Schulz, jr., Lakeside Lutheran, high jump; Max Rauch, sr., Peshtigo, pole vault; Bradon Gulch, sr., Berlin, shot put.
D3 boys: Rudy Hommen, sr., Cambridge, 100; Ashton Schwartzman, so., Wild Rose, 400; David Vannucchi, sr., Onalaska Luther, 1,600 and 3,200; Riley Olson, sr., Cambridge, 300 hurdles.
D1 girls: Amari Brown, jr., Milwaukee King, 200; Brooke Jaworski, sr., Wausau West, 400 run and 300 hurdles; Destiny Huven, sr., Glendale Nicolet, 100 hurdles; Olivia Fabry, sr., De Pere, pole vault; Kiara Lee, sr., Madison La Follette, triple jump.
D2 girls: Tatum Straw, sr., Waukesha Catholic Memorial, 200; Aubrey Anderson, jr., Minocqua Lakeland, 800; Dana Feyen, sr., Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau, 1,600 and 3,200; Brooke Livingston, sr., Adams-Friendship, 100 and 300 hurdles; Eve Goldstein, jr., Somerset, shot put and discus.
D3 girls: Haley Durst, sr., Ithaca/Weston, 100; Hannah Constable, jr., Johnson Creek, 800; Marissa Ellenbecker, jr., Edgar, 1,600 and 3,200.
THE LOWDOWN
TEAMS TO WATCH
D1 boys: A “mock meet” comparison of sectional performances, scoring those performances as if they all took place in one meet, gives a slight nod to Waukesha North as the team favorite with 44 points, followed closely by defending champion Kimberly (41). Verona (28.8), Onalaska (26.5) and Appleton North (26.4) are pegged for top-five finishes. Kimberly and Mukwonago both have qualified in 16 places, with Kimberly qualifying one relay and Mukwonago two.
D2 boys: Freedom is the clear leader in the mock meet with 45.6 points, followed by Wisconsin Lutheran (30), East Troy (29), McFarland (26) and Eagle River Northland Pines (25). Wisconsin Lutheran has the most qualifiers with 11 (including all four relays), and Freedom is represented in 10 events, including three relays
D3 boys: La Crosse Aquinas is well ahead of the field with 64.5 mock meet points, followed by Wild Rose (42), defending champion Cambridge (32), Loyal (27.3) and Marathon (26.5)..
D1 girls: A tight battle is expected between slight mock meet favorite Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels (49 points) and Muskego (47). Among those battling for third place will be Kimberly (31), Wausau East (30), Milwaukee King (26.5) and Waunakee (26). Sun Prairie leads the field with 18 competitors competing in 14 events, including all four relays. Muskego and Waukesha West will be represented in 13 events, including three relays for Muskego and two for West.
D2 girls: Wisconsin Lutheran is a heavy favorite, with 15 qualifiers (including three relay crews) racking up 61.5 mock-meet points. The leader in the battle for the second-place trophy is Freedom (36), followed by Osceola (28.5), Prescott (28) and Minocqua Lakeland (24). Freedom has qualified in 13 spots, including two relays.
D3 girls: La Crosse Aquinas and Edgar are expected to battle all the way to the meet’s final event. In the mock meet, Aquinas has 47.3 points and Edgar 46.5. Aquinas leads with 10 state participants (two relays), and Wild Rose has nine (two relays). Royall is ranked third with 35.3 points, followed by Three-Lakes/Phelps (33), Spencer (28.3) and the defending champ Benton co-op (28).
ATHLETES TO WATCH
AREA BOYS
Caleb Easton, sr., Middleton: The Northern Arizona recruit enters seeded second to UW recruit Rowen Ellenberg of Kimberly in the D1 1,600, with fellow Northern Arizona recruit and defending champ Drew Bosley seeded third; Easton was second and Ellenberg third last year. Easton also will run in the 1,600 relay and 3,200 relay.
Jackson Acker, so., Verona: Earned the No. 2 seeding in the D1 discus, throwing 180-5 in the sectional, but hit 191-8 in the regional. He’ll chase powerful Fond du Lac senior Andrew Stone (194-1).
Max Herkert, sr., Verona: Tied for the best qualifying marks in both the D1 pole vault (14 feet, 6 inches) and high jump (6-6).
Lucas Heyroth, fr., Lodi: Poised for an impressive state-meet debut, as the freshman enters seeded second in the long jump, fourth in the D2 110 hurdles and fifth in the 300 hurdles. Also will run in the 800 relay.
Max Loetscher, sr., Madison East: Enters with the No. 5 seeding in both the D1 1,600 and 3,200 runs.
Cade Meyer, so., Monroe: Led all D2 qualifiers in the high jump, clearing 6-6, and will compete for the state title on Friday.
Jordan Montgomery, sr., Monroe: Enters with the No. 2 seeding in the D2 100 dash (:11.03) and is ranked fifth in the 200.
Dane Nelson, jr., Milton: Earned the No. 3 seeding in the D1 110 hurdles and the No. 4 seeding in the 300 hurdles. Reedsburg senior Jacob Dregney is seeded fourth in the 110 hurdles.
Andrew Pahnke, sr., McFarland: The top qualifier in the D2 800 (1:56.0) and No. 3 qualifier in the 1,600. Pahnke, a WIAA Scholar-Athlete Award Finalist, three-time track MVP and four-time cross country MVP at McFarland, will run for the state title on Friday.
Christian Patzka, jr., Wisconsin Heights: Earned the No. 2 seeding in the D2 3,200 (9:43.92).
Casey Ponyiscanyi, sr., Lakeside Lutheran: Seeded second in the D2 400 (:49.45) and will run in the open 200 and 400 relay.
Collin Schulz, jr., Lakeside Lutheran: Won the D2 high jump title last year, clearing 6-6, and went 6-4 at sectionals to qualify with the No. 3 seeding.
Michael Williams-Davis, sr., Monona Grove: Enters seeded third in the D1 shot put and fourth in the discus. Williams-Davis finished fourth in the shot put last year. Baraboo’s Jake Schaefer is seeded fifth in the discus.
Cambridge, 400 and 800 relays: The Blue Jays won both races last year on their way to the D3 state team title, and enter this year seeded second in the 800 relay and fourth in the 400 relay.
AREA GIRLS
Kiara Lee, sr., Madison La Follette: The defending champion in the D1 triple jump (40-¼) qualified first in the event this year (39-4¼). The Central Florida recruit also qualified ninth in the long jump after finishing second last year. Lee took second in the triple jump as a freshman and sophomore.
Mackenzie Heyroth, sr., Lodi: The top qualifier in the D2 300 hurdles after taking fourth last year, Heyroth — a University of Wisconsin recruit — will try to unseat defending champ Brooke Livingston of Adams-Friendship. Heyroth also is seeded second in the 100 hurdles after finishing second to Livingston last year.
Hannah Constable, jr., Johnson Creek: The two-time defending champ in the D3 800, Constable enters with the third-best sectional time this year, behind Brynlee Nelson of Fennimore and Kayci Martensen of the Benton co-op. She also enters with the second-best qualifying time in the 400 and anchors the fifth-seeded 1,600 relay.
Alexis Johnson, sr., Baraboo, and Ayona Johnson, sr., Madison La Follette: They enter with the third- and fourth-best qualifying marks in the D1 discus (135-10 and 134-7, respectively).
Chloe Larsen, so., Waunakee: Earned the top qualifying spot in the D1 400 (:57.42). Also will compete in the 200 and 1,600 relay.
Mariah Linse, sr., Jefferson: Enters seeded fourth in the D2 1,600 and fifth in the 3,200. Took sixth in the 3,200 last year.
Sopheea Mink, sr., DeForest: Cleared 5-6 in the high jump at sectionals to lead all D1 qualifiers. The High Point University volleyball recruit will compete on Friday.
Maeve O’Driscoll, jr., Madison Edgewood: Enters with the second-best sectional performance in the D2 800, just a quarter-second behind leader Rachel Bottum of East Troy.
Lauren Pansegrau, fr., Middleton: Turned in the second-best qualifying time in the D1 3,200 (10:55.22).
Ryann Porter, jr., Janesville Parker: Enters with the No. 3 qualifying mark in the D1 triple jump and has qualified in three other events.
Megan Reddeman, so., Poynette: Cleared 5-4 in the D2 high jump at sectionals to tie for the top qualifying mark.
Reette Thorns, jr., Madison Memorial: Scored the third-best qualifying mark in the D1 shot put (41-9¼).
STATEWIDE BOYS
Drew Bosley, sr., Mequon Homestead: The defending champion in the D1 1,600 and 3,200 runs enters the weekend seeded first in the 3,200 and third in the 1,600. He had to run both races on the same day in the sectional, but at state he’ll run the 3,200 on Friday and the 1,600 on Saturday.
Andrew Stone, sr., Fond du Lac: The University of Wisconsin track and field recruit will chase state-meet records in both throwing events — after all, he has surpassed both records already this season. He won his sectional discus throw with a mark of 194 feet, 1 inch, 10 inches better than the state record set by Verona’s Luke Sullivan in 1993, and leads qualifiers in the shot put at 63-2 ½, although he threw 67-11 at the state indoor meet, which would top the state-meet mark of 67-6 set by Green Bay’s Steve Marcelle in 2005. Stone also is the defending state champ in the shot put, a first-team all-state offensive lineman and was filmed completing a deadlift of 675 pounds in March.
Lukas Beck, so., La Crosse Aquinas: Earned the best D3 qualifying times in both the 100 (:10.78) and 200 (:21.92). Also anchors Aquinas’ top-seeded 800 relay (:39.72).
Rowen Ellenberg, sr., Kimberly: The University of Wisconsin recruit enters seeded first in the D1 800 (1:56.30) and 1,600 (4:17.20). He was third in the 1,600 last year, behind Bosley and Easton.
Elijah Johnson, sr., Milwaukee Washington: The defending champ in the D1 100 dash and this year’s top qualifier (:10.53). Johnson also is the top qualifier in the 200 (:21.73).
Luke Pingel, sr., Freedom: Last year’s D2 state runner-up in the 300 hurdles holds the top seeding (both in D2 and overall) at :38.16, and will anchor the Irish’s top-seeded 1,600 relay (3:22.39).
Lochlan Siegmeier, sr., Eagle River Northland Pines: The top qualifier in both the 100 (:10.94) and 200 (:22.02)
David Vannucchi, sr., Onalaska Luther: The University of Wisconsin recruit is the defending champ in the D3 1,600 and 3,200 runs holds the top seeding in both events (4:31.5 and 9:22.8). He’s also a three-time state cross country champion.
STATEWIDE GIRLS
Brooke Jaworski, sr., Wausau West: The University of Texas recruit hopes to become the 25th girl in state-meet history to win an individual event four times. She enters with the third-best qualifying time in the D1 400 dash (:59.24). She also won the 300 hurdles last year and is seeded second this year, behind 2017 champion and 2018 runner-up Jadin O’Brien of Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels.
Dana Feyen, sr., Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau: An Iowa State recruit, Feyen already has won two D2 titles in the 3,200 and one in the 1,600, along with two state cross country titles. She qualified second this year in both the 1,600 (5:05.17) and 3,200 (10:54.53). She’ll be challenged in the 1,600 by 2017 champ Jillian Weston, a senior from Viroqua who took third last year.
Amari Brown, jr., Milwaukee King: The defending champ in the D1 200 dash is also this year’s top qualifier (:23.78).
Haley Durst, sr., Ithaca/Weston: The defending D3 champ in the 100 and this year’s fastest qualifier (:12.08).
Marissa Ellenbecker, jr., Edgar: The defending D3 champ in the 1,600 and 3,200, Ellenbecker enters with the second-best qualifying time in both events this year.
Eve Goldstein, jr., Somerset: Won both the D2 shot put and discus last year, and enters seeded first in both events this year, with a discus qualifying mark of 149-2 that is 15 feet ahead of the next-best qualifier.
Destiny Huven, sr., Glendale Nicolet: The two-time defending champion in the D1 100 hurdles is back with the top qualifying time (:14.09).
Brooke Livingston, sr., Adams-Friendship: The reigning champ in the D2 100 and 300 hurdles races, Livingston holds the top qualifying time in the 100 (:14.71) and the No. 2 time in the 300 (:45.76).
STATEWIDE WHEELCHAIR
Boys: Marshfield Columbus sophomore Noah Eckelberg is the returning champ in the 400 and 800 and is the top qualifier in both events. … Chippewa Falls junior Ty Wiberg is looking for a third consecutive title in the 1,600 and also won the shot put last year. … The defending shot put champ, Orfordville Parkview sophomore Isaac Morris, also returns and has the best qualifying mark.
Girls: Racine Horlick sophomore Gabi Bertiaume is back to defend her 1,600 title and is the top qualifier.