WIAA Division 3 state track: Deerfield's Steffi Siewert sprints from eighth lane to first place

LA CROSSE — The big crowd, the big track, the big wind.

It all added up to a pretty big deal when Deerfield sophomore Steffi Siewert stepped into the blocks for the finals of the 100-meter dash during Thursday’s WIAA Division 3 state girls track and field meet.

But Siewert — who had been pushed outside to Lane 8 for the final, due to a less-than-ideal preliminary race — was not to be denied.

Running from that outside lane and into a strong wind, Siewert finished in 13.08 seconds to capture her first state championship.

“I had a good start in the final, and by the end I could see a girl in the corner of my eye and I said, ‘Hmm, I don’t want to finish second,’” said Siewert, who came in as the top qualifier but qualified in the No. 6 spot with a :13.27 in the prelims.

“She had a better start in the finals than in the prelims,” Deerfield coach Jason Wierzba said. “She was dealing with a little wind, too … She had a good race to get to the final, and then she adjusted.”

It was Siewert’s first state race because last year, her freshman year, there was no track and field season due to COVID-19.