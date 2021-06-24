WIAA Division 3 state track: Deerfield's Steffi Siewert sprints from eighth lane to first place

LA CROSSE — The big crowd, the big track, the big wind.
It all added up to a pretty big deal when Deerfield sophomore Steffi Siewert stepped into the blocks for the finals of the 100-meter dash during Thursday’s WIAA Division 3 state girls track and field meet.
But Siewert — who had been pushed outside to Lane 8 for the final, due to a less-than-ideal preliminary race — was not to be denied.
Running from that outside lane and into a strong wind, Siewert finished in 13.08 seconds to capture her first state championship.
“I had a good start in the final, and by the end I could see a girl in the corner of my eye and I said, ‘Hmm, I don’t want to finish second,’” said Siewert, who came in as the top qualifier but qualified in the No. 6 spot with a :13.27 in the prelims.
“She had a better start in the finals than in the prelims,” Deerfield coach Jason Wierzba said. “She was dealing with a little wind, too … She had a good race to get to the final, and then she adjusted.”
It was Siewert’s first state race because last year, her freshman year, there was no track and field season due to COVID-19.
“Letting go of the nervousness (after the first race) really helped me,” Siewert said. “Having the good start helped a lot, too.”
Siewert also finished second to defending champion Delanie McFadden of Ozaukee in the 200, finishing in :27.14 to McFadden’s :26.98.
The individual star of the meet was junior Kayci Martensen of the Benton co-op, who swept victories in the meet’s three most grueling distance events: the 800 (2:16.59), the 1,600 (5:09.15) and the 3,200 (11:16.70).
Royall won the girls team championship with 50 points, topping Fennimore’s 47 and the Benton co-op’s 41.5. Royall’s Jessica Brueggeman won the long jump (19-8) and was second in the triple jump, behind the division record-setting mark of 39-4¼ by Abbey Fitzgerald of Gibraltar.
Royall also took second in the 400 relay (:50.49) and Emma Gruen took second in the high jump, third in the 3,200 and fourth in the 1,600.
Fennimore’s Brynlee Nelson won the 400 (:58.00) and anchored the winning 1,600 relay (4:06.64), and Izzy Bender won the high jump (5-5).
La Crosse Aquinas won a repeat boys team title with 49 points, ahead of Edgar’s 41. Senior Lukas Beck earned repeat titles in the 100 (:11.42) and 200 (:22.93).
Parker Schneider of Durand won the 800 (1:56.61) and 1,600 (4:26.71), Brennen Dvorachek of Reedsville won the 110 hurdles (:15.42) and 300 hurdles (:39.22) and Edgar won three relays.
Cambridge’s Zach Huffman finished third in the 3,200, the Blue Jays’ 3,200 relay was fifth, Ryan Lund took eighth in the shot put and Jonathan Jones was eighth in the pole vault.
For Deerfield, Dayton Lasack was sixth in the 300 hurdles and eighth in the 110 hurdles, and Ray Bach took fourth in the pole vault.
WIAA STATE TRACK AND FIELD | DIVISION 3 RESULTS
WIAA DIVISION 3 STATE MEET
Boys
Team scores: La Crosse Aquinas 54; Edgar 45; Lancaster 26; Durand 25; Chetek/Weyerhauser 23; Sheboygan Lutheran 21; Reedsville 20; Kenosha St. Joseph 18; Wild Rose 17; Benton co-op 16; Shiocton 16; Dodgeland 16; Neenah St. Mary 16; New Lisbon 15; Randolph/Cambria-Friesland 15; Clear Lake 13; Cuba City 13; Iola-Scandinavia 13; Cambridge 12; Fall Creek 12; Wauzeka-Steuben 12; Three lakes 11; Gillett 11; Racine Lutheran 10; Shell Lake 10; Solon Springs/Minong Northwood 10; Hustisford 10; Beaver Dam Wayland 10; Athens 10; Glenwood City 10; Deerfield 9; Howards Grove 9; Cochrane-Fountain City 9; Brookwood 9; Cochrane-Fountain City 9; Princeton/Green Lake 8; Manawa Little Wolf 8; Princeton/Green Lake 8; Hilbert 8; Ithaca/Weston 8; Oshkosh Lourdes 8; Wausau Newman 8; Eau Claire Regis 7; Melrose-Mindoro 7; Manitowoc Roncalli 6; Boscobel 6; Palmyra-Eagle 6; Iowa-Grant 5; Ozaukee 5; Augusta 5; Spring Valley 5; Grantsburg 5; Gresham/Bowler 5; Monticello 5; South Shore/Washburn 4; Colby 4; Florence 3; Rio 3; Webster 3; Darlington 3; Cedar Grove-Belgium 3; Necedah 3; Mondovi 2; Cumberland 2; Unity 2; Fall River 2; Colfax 2; Chippewa Falls McDonell 2; Marathon 1; Auburndale 1; Jackson Living Word Lutheran 1; North Crawford 1; Elmwood/Plum City 1.
Top placewinners
100 meters: 1, Beck, La Crosse Aquinas, :11.42; 2, Conzemius, La Crosse Aquinas, :11.48; 3, Brahm, Palmyra-Eagle, :11.72; 4, Eubanks, Beaver Dam Wayland, :11.76; 5, Walkowski, Three Lakes, :11.76; 6, Theisen, Eau Claire Regis, :11.83; 7, Dortmund, Howards Grove, :11.83; 8, Hockenhull, Howards Grove, :11.88.
200: 1, Beck, La Crosse Aquinas, :22.93; 2, Dahlke, Edgar, :23.23; 3, Kummet, Chetek/Weyerhauser, :23.46; 4, Zawicki, Racine Lutheran, :23.71; 5, Eubanks, Beaver Dam Wayland, :23.71; 6, Milan, Florence, :23.90; 7, Hart, Randolph/Cambria-Friesland, :24.05; 8, Girdaukis, Sheboygan Lutheran, :24.15.
400: 1, Lisson, Solon Springs/Minong Northwood, :50.24; 2, Peterson, Brookwood, :50.58; 3, Nelson, Glenwood City, :50.99; 4, Dickinson, Augusta, :51.03; 4, Conzemius, La Crosse Aquinas, :51.35; 6, Doornink, Grantsburg, :51.61; 7, Zak, Sheboygan Lutheran, :51.76; 8, Reimer, Manitowoc Roncalli, :51.82.
800: 1, Schneider, Durand, 1:56.61; 2, Finger, Dodgeland, 1:56.99; 3, Karavergos, Benton co-op, 1:57.73; 4, Hogerty, Neenah St. Mary, 1:58.45; 5, Jones, New Lisbon, 1:59.70; 6, Herried, Necedah, 2:00.02; 7, Guenther, Monticello, 2:02.08; 8, Highland, Beaver Dam Wayland, 2:03.04.
1,600: 1, Schneider, Durand, 4:26.71; 2, Finger, Dodgeland, 4:27.43; 3, Jones, New Lisbon, 4:29.17; 4, Skemp, La Crosse Aquinas, 4:30.14; 5, Oehmichen, Colby, 4:34.39; 6, Guenther, Monticello, 4:35.92; 7, Anderson, Chippewa Falls McDonell, 4:39.80; 8, Jilk, Cochrane-Fountain City, 4:41.24.
3,200: 1, Loenser, Clear Lake, 9:56.10; 2, Pronschinske, Cochrane-Fountain City, 10:00.85; 3, Huffman, Cambridge, 10:05.55; 4, Connelly, Iowa-Grant, 10:06.11; 5, Willadsen, Sheboygan Lutheran, 10:11.90; 6, Peterson, Gillett, 10:15.68; 7, Taylor, La Crosse Aquinas, 10:16.17; 8, Skemp, La Crosse Aquinas, 10:18.95.
110 hurdles: 1, Dvorachek, Reedsville, :15.42; 2, Stingle, Shiocton, :15.71; 3, Albrecht, Randolph/Cambria-Friesland, :15.93; 4, Zawicki, Racine Lutheran, :15.99; 5, Deneen, Shell Lake, :16.24; 6, Wolf, Edgar, :16.29; 7, Gray, Mondovi, :16.96; 8, Lasack, Deerfield, :17.26.
300 hurdles: 1, Dvorachek, Reedsville, :39.22; 2, Stingle, Shiocton, :39.29; 3, Deneen, Shell Lake, :41.04; 4, Albrecht, Randolph/Cambria-Friesland, :41.46; 5, Paterson, South Shore/Washburn, :41.72; 6, Lasack, Deerfield, :41.89; 7, Cooley, Wauzeka-Steuben, :42.35; 8, Evenstad, Darlington, :42.39.
400 relay: 1, Edgar (Dahlke, Wolf, Guden, Brewster), :43.44; 2, La Crosse Aquinas, :43.48; 3, Howards Grove, :43.95; 4, Chetek/Weyerhauser, :44.16; 5, Eau Claire Regis, :44.46; 6, Cedar Grove/Belgium, :44.61; 7, Cumberland, :44.77; 8, Marathon, :44.86.
800 relay: 1, Edgar (Guden, Wolf, A. Weisenberger, Brewster), 1:31.06; 2, Manawa Little Wolf, 1:32.87; 3, Chetek/Weyerhauser, 1:33.21; 4, Spring Valley, 1:33.55; 5, Three Lakes, 1:33.86; 6, Wild Rose, 1:33.96; 7, Benton co-op, 1:34.05; 8, La Crosse Aquinas, 1:34.12.
1,600 relay: 1, Edgar (Guden, A. Weisenberger, K. Weisenberger, Dahlke), 3:28.89; 2, Benton co-op, 3:29.39; 3, Lancaster, 3:31.24; 4, Neenah St. Mary, 3:33.83; 5, Sheboygan Lutheran, 3:34.74; 6, Boscobel, 3:35.18; 7, Grantsburg, 3:35.18; 8, Auburndale, 3:36.76.
3,200 relay: 1, Sheboygan Lutheran (Zak, Jurss, Gruben, Witte), 8:16.73; 2, Gillett, 8:20.98; 3, Neenah St. Mary, 8:21.85; 4, Ozaukee, 8:23.83; 5, Cambridge (Nikolay, Lu. Knutson, Lo. Knutson, Trewyn-Colvin), 8:32.69; 6, Boscobel, 8:33.53; 7, Hilbert, 8:37.08; 8, Clear Lake, 8:42.66.
High jump: 1, Ralph, Wauzeka-Steuben, 6-3; 2, Christianson, Melrose-Mindoro, 6-3; 3, McCarty, Wausau Newman, 6-3; 4, Shankle, New Lisbon, 6-3; 5, Noethe, Lancaster, 6-2; 6 (tie), Hart, Randolph/Cambria-Friesland; Peterson, Clear Lake, and Blevins, Fall River, 6-0.
Pole vault: 1, Decker, Athens, 13-9; 2, Soda, Princeton/Green Lake, 13-6; 3, Jensen, Chetek/Weyerhauser, 13-0; 4, Bach, Deerfield, 13-0; 5, Vesperman, Lancaster, 12-6; 6, Berube, Three Lakes, 12-6; 7, Zipperer, Unity, 12-6; 8, Jones, Cambridge, 12-6.
Long jump: 1, Noethe, Lancaster, 22-6½; 2, Gresser, Oshkosh Lourdes, 22-1½; 3, Cronkrite, Wild Rose, 21-8¼; 4, Miskowski, La Crosse Aquinas, 21-5¼; 5, Dahlke, Edgar, 21-5; 6, Prahl, Iola-Scandinavia, 21-4¾; 7, Evenstad, Darlington, 21-4; 8, Asher, Elmwood/Plum City, 20-11.
Triple jump: 1, Kuehl, Hustisford, 45-1¼; 2, Tratz, Wild Rose, 45-0½; 3, Prahl, Iola-Scandinavia, 44-4¼; 4, Kietlinski, Gresham/Bowler, 48¾; 5, Eggert, Glenwood City, 43-2; 6, Rowe, Rio, 43-1; 7, Noethe, Lancaster, 43-1; 8, Munson, North Crawford, 42-8½.
Shot put: 1, Pable, Kenosha St. Joseph, 53-10¼; 2, Marchwick, Ithaca/Weston, 48-6¼; 3, Johnson, Fall Creek, 47-8½; 4, Fiecke, Manitowoc Roncalli, 47-6½; 5, Hardel, Iola-Scandinavia, 47-4¼; 6, Benjamin, Webster, 47-0½; 7, Drees, Colfax, 46-11; 8, Lund, Cambridge, 46-11.
Discus: 1, Misky, Cuba City, 160-4; 2, Pable, Kenosha St. Joseph, 157-4; 3, Jensen, Hilbert; 152-8; 4, Carothers, Durand, 152-6; 5, Johnson, Fall Creek, 152-1; 6, Kopp, Cuba City, 148-6; 7, Anderson, Fall Creek, 145-8; 8, Trepte, Jackson Living Word Lutheran, 143-10.
Girls
Team scores: Royall 50; Fennimore 47; Benton co-op 41.5; Shiocton 30.5; Lancaster 26; Gillett 25; Sevastopol 22; Ladysmith 22; Cashton 21.5; Webster 19; Deerfield 18; Gibraltar 18; Prairie Farm 16; Weyauwega-Fremont 16; Loyal 15; Boscobel 15; Ozaukee 15; Kronenwetter Northland Lutheran 14; Three Lakes 13; Manitowoc Lutheran 13; Cochrane-Fountain City 12; Dodgeland 12; Colfax 12; Howards Grove 12; Necedah 12; Algoma 11; coleman 10; Unity 10; Independence/Gilmanton 10; Eau Claire Immanuel 10; Mishicot 10; Florence 9.5; Edgar 8; Manawa Little Wolf 8; La Crosse Aquinas 8; Fall Creek 8; Spencer 8; Turtle Lake/Clayton 8; Random Lake 6; Racine Prairie 6; Cuba City 5; Wilman 5; Riverdale 55; Durand 5; Waupun Central Wis. Christian 4; Kickapoo/La Farge 4; Pittsville 4; Glenwood City 3; Augusta 3; Darlington 3; Athens 2.5; Crivitz 2.5; Chippewa Falls McDonell 2; Wis. Rapids Assumption 1; Black Hawk 1; Marathon 1; Johnson Creek 1; Flambeau 1; Almond 1; Chequamegon 1.
Placewinners
100 meters: 1, Siewert, Deerfield, :13.08; 2, Linjer, Manawa Little Wolf, :13.12; 3, Perry, Racine Prairie, :13.27; 4, Cohen, Shiocton, :13.29; 5, Firari, Dodgeland, :13.43; 6, Fink, Three Lakes, :13.43; 7, McFadden, Ozaukee, :13.44; 8, Hahn, Lancaster, :13.48.
200: 1, McFadden, Ozaukee, :26.98; 2, Siewert, Deerfield, :27.14; 3, Vogele, Necedah, :27.17; 4, Hagness, Durand, :27.18; 5, Maranell, Howards Grove, :27.43; 6, Brone, Cochrane-Fountain City, :27.43; 7, Simeon, Turtle Lake/Clayton, :27.60; 8, Lukas, Almond, :27.67.
400: 1, Bry. Nelson, Fennimore, :58.00; 2, Schley, Loyal, :59.47; 3, Vogele, Necedah, :59.69; 4, Jillson, Boscobel, :59.95; 5, Christenson, Prairie Farm, 1:00.05; 6, Marshall, Howards Grove, 1:00.09; 7, Kettner, Eau Claire Immanuel, 1:00.13; 8, Stenzel, Sevastopol, 1:00.17.
800: 1, K. Martensen, Benton co-op, 2:16.59; 2, Nelson, Fennimore, 2:18.70; 3, Stenzel, Sevastopol, 2:19.13; 4, Schley, Loyal, 2:21.16; 5, Egge, Kickapoo/La Farge, 2:22.12; 6, Hansen, Gillett, 2:22.13; 7, Olmstead, Lancaster, 2:22.16; 8, Michalski, Chequamegon, 2:24.57.
1,600: 1, K. Martensen, Benton co-op, 5:09.15; 2, Heidorn, Colfax, 5:18.17; 3, Bartel, Weyauwega-Fremont, 5:18.40; 4, Gruen, Royall, 5:20.82; 5, Luebke, Manitowoc Lutheran, 5:21.09; 6, Van Horn, Random Lake, 5:21.35; 7, Husker, Riverdale, 5:22.36; 8, Lawton, Flambeau, 5:29.68.
3,200: 1, K. Martensen, Benton co-op, 11:16.70; 2, Bartel, Weyauwega-Fremont, 11:36.42; 3, Gruen, Royall, 11:43.96; 4, Luebke, Manitowoc Lutheran, 11:48.41; 5, Heidorn, Colfax, 11:49.66; 6, Peterson, Augusta, 11:50.83; 7, H. Martensen, Benton co-op, 12:01.24; 8, Sainz De Roz, Wis. Rapids Assumption, 12:04.97.
100 hurdles: 1, Conner, Independence/Gilmanton, :15.60; 2, Hyatt, Cashton, :15.92; 3, Selden, Florence, :15.98; 4, Stingle, Shiocton, :16.14; 5, Becker, Ladysmith, :16.30; 6, Washburn, Webster, :16.43; 7, Naumann, Eau Claire Immanuel, :16.65; 8, Ewald, Mishicot, :16.98.
300 hurdles: 1, Stingle, Shiocton, :45.53; 2, Becker, Ladysmith, :46.69; 3, Klaas, Fennimore, :48.14; 4, Washburn, Webster, :48.14; 5, DeBauch, Gillett, :48.28; 6, Ruis, Waupun Central Wis. Christian, :48.40; 7, Wannemacher, Glenwood City, :48.41; 8, Patterson, Johnson Creek, :48.75.
400 relay: 1, Shiocton (A. Stingle, Birch, Cohen, K. Stingle), :49.90; 2, Royall, :50.49; 3, Mishicot, :50.55; 4, Edgar, :50.73; 5, Cashton, :50.73; 6, Lancaster, :51.17; 7, Loyal, :51.26; 8, La Crosse Aquinas, :51.62.
800 relay: 1, Lancaster (Hahn, B. Burks, Bowen, L. Burks), 1:46.69; 2, Ladysmith, 1:47.34; 3, Cashton, 1:48.05; 4, La Crosse Aquinas, 1:48.25; 5, Sevastopol, 1:48.87; 6, Mishicot, 1:49.34; 7, Darlington, 1:49.63; 8, Riverdale, 1:50.59.
1,600 relay: 1, Fennimore (Bunn, Klaas, Bray. Nelson, Bryn. Nelson), 4:06.64; 2, Prairie Farm, 4:11.29; 3, Cochrane-Fountain City, 4:11.51; 4, Royall, 4:12.81; 5, Lancaster, 4:14.38; 6, Edgar, 4:14.63; 7, La Crosse Aquinas, 4:16.45; 8, Sevastopol, 4:18.36.
3,200 relay: 1, Boscobel (Glasbrenner, Brown, Carlin, Jillson), 9:58.22; 2, Fall Creek, 9:59.08; 3, Lancaster, 10:01.44; 4, Gillett, 10:02.85; 5, Benton co-op, 10:07.21; 6, Cochrane-Fountain City, 10:11.83; 7, Weyauwega-Fremont, 10:12.80; 8, Darlington, 10:15.64.
High jump: 1, Bender, Fennimore, 5-5; 2, Gruen, Royall, 5-2; 3, Lautenbach, Sevastopol, 5-2; 4, Simeon, Turtle Lake/Clayton, 5-2; 5 (tie), Cretton, Florence, and Hyatt Cashton, 5-2; 7, Armstrong, Random Lake, 5-2; 8, Friese, Waupun Central Wis. Christian, 5-0.
Pole vault: 1, Sorensen, Unity, 12-3; 2, Zastrow, Spencer, 11-9; 3, Firari, Dodgeland, 11-9; 4, Russell, Benton co-op, 10-9; 5, Whitman, Prairie Farm, 10-0; 6 (tie), Felzkowski, Athens, and Galindo, Crivitz, 9-8; 8 (tie), Stingle, Shiocton, and H. Martensen, Benton co-op,. 9-0.
Long jump: 1, Brueggeman, Royall, 19-8; 2, Fitzgerald, Gibraltar, 19-0½; 3, Kettner, Eau Claire Immanuel, 18-9; 4, Washburn, Webster, 18-3¾; 5, Liptak, Coleman, 17-4¾; 6, Meyer, Ozaukee, 17-1¼; 7, Clark, Ladysmith, 16-9; 8, Rassbach, Glenwood City, 16-8¼.
Triple jump: 1, Fitzgerald, Gibraltar, 39-4¼ (Division 3 state-meet record); 2, Brueggeman, Royall, 38-7¾; 3, Washburn, Webster, 37-0; 4, Daugherty, Cuba City, 36-2; 5, Kuehn, Sevastopol, 36-0½; 6, Bryn. Nelson, Fennimore, 35-11½; 7, Bauman, Chippewa Falls McDonell, 35-10½; 8, Armstrong, Random Lake, 35-3¾.
Shot put: 1, Fink, Three Lakes, 42-6; 2, Blahnik, Algoma, 39-8; 3, Neumann, Kronenwetter Northland Lutheran, 38-9; 4, Near, Howards Grove, 37-8¾; 5, Ermis, Manitowoc Lutheran, 37-6½; 6, Schaal, Gillett, 37-3; 7, Bader, Dodgeland, 37-2½; 8, Krautkramer, Marathon, 36-7¼.
Discus: 1, Schaal, Gillett, 122-11; 2, Neumann, Kronenwetter Northland Lutheran, 116-10; 3, Jensen, Coleman, 113-5; 4, Angell, Gilman, 110-10; 5, Frederick, Pittsville, 110-6; 6, Blahnik, Algoma, 110-0; 7, Kaschub, Riverdale, 109-0; 8, Collins, Black Hawk, 106-7. At Veterans Memorial Stadium, UW-La Crosse.
Today: Division 2 state meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium, La Crosse; first events 10:40 a.m.
Saturday: Division 1 state meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium, La Crosse; first events 11 a.m.
