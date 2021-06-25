WIAA Division 2 state track: Triple winner Lucas Heyroth leads the Lodi boys to a share of the team title

WIAA STATE TRACK | DIVISION 2 RESULTS
WIAA DIVISION 2 STATE MEET
Boys
Team scores: Lodi 40; Jefferson 40; Madison Edgewood 33; Little Chute 32; Shorewood 31.5; Waukesha Catholic Memorial 31; Freedom 29.5; Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 26; Valders 22; Ellsworth 21; Nekoosa 18; Beloit Turner 18; Walworth Big Foot 16; Brillion 15; Ashland 14; Denmark 13; Plymouth 13; West Salem 13; Shawano 13; Mosinee 12; New London 11.5; Monroe 11; Berlin 10; Osceola 10; La Crosse Logan 10; Kewaskum 10; Lakeside Lutheran 9; New Berlin West 9; Sheboygan Falls 8; Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran 8; Appleton Fox Valley Lutheran 8; Platteville 7; Seymour 7; Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld 6; Westby 6; Mount Horeb 6; Watertown Luther Prep 6; Maple Northwestern 6; University School of Milwaukee 6; Lake Mills 6; Mayville 5.5; New Holstein 5.5; East Troy 5; Waupaca 5; Kiel 5; Richland Center 5; Whitewater 5; Milwaukee Pius Xi 4.5; Minocqua Lakeland 4; River Valley 4; Appleton Xavier 4; Grafton 4; Medford 4; Milwaukee St. Thomas More 3; Viroqua 3; Kohler 3; Omro 3; Brookfield Academy 3; Neillsville 3; Dodgeville/Mineral Point 2; Winneconne 2; New Berlin Eisenhower 2; Campbellsport 1; Tomahawk 1; Mauston 1; Luxemburg-Casco 1; Barron 1.
Top placewinners
100 meters: 1, Vance, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau, :10.93; 2, Neitzke, Waukesha Catholic Memorial, :10.97; 3, Gotto, Jefferson, :11.01; 4, Alexander, Denmark, :11.02; 5, Struve, Plymouth, :11.11; 6, Charles, Milwaukee St. Thomas More, :11.16; 7, Kowalski, Mosinee, :11.18; 8, Kelley, McFarland, :11.23.
200: 1, Vance, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau, :22.02; 2, Lowney, Shawano, :22.16; 3, Jones, Waukesha Catholic Memorial, :22.23; 4, Mrochek, Mount Horeb, :22.40; 4, Hughes Jr., Milwaukee Pius XI, :22.80; 6, Lustig, Ashland, :22.81; 7, Jorgenson, Westby, :22.83; 8, Main, Lakeside Lutheran, :22.90.
400: 1, Cumberbatch, Shorewood, :48.55; 2, Alexander, Denmark, :49.59; 3, Vance, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau, :49.62; 4, Gotto, Jefferson, :49.69; 5, Peterson, Minocqua Lakeland, :50.36; 6, Gehring, Madison Edgewood, :50.81; 7, Lowney, Shawano, :50.98; 8, Slaats, Appleton Xavier, :51.02.
800: 1, Cumberbatch, Shorewood, 1:55.25; 2, Lueck, Berlin, 1:57.73; 3, Thorp, Jefferson, 1:57.82; 4, Zahn, Whitewater, 1:58.05; 5, Lubner, Kewaskum, 1:58.39; 6, Measner, Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran, 1:58.71; 7, Donart, Appleton Fox Valley Lutheran, 1:58.88; 8, Buckwalter, Tomahawk, 1:58.96.
1,600: 1, Krepline, Brillion, 4:14.65; 2, Griepentrog, Valders, 4:15.39; 3, Richardson, Madison Edgewood, 4:17.04; 4, Measner, Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran, 4:21.74; 5, Sullivan, Medford, 4:24.47; 6, Lowry, Neillsville, 4:25.18; 7, Lueck, Berlin, 4:25.56; 8, Boppart, Mauston, 4:26.55.
3,200: 1, Griepentrog, Valders, 9:22.75; 2, Richardson, Madison Edgewood, 9:24.02; 3, Stephens, University School of Milwaukee, 9:26.24; 4, Krepline, Brillion, 9:45.40; 5, Taylor, Valders, 9:46.65; 6, Osborne, Brookfield Academy, 9:48.94; 7, Baker, Grafton, 9:54.15; 8, Stoddard, Mount Horeb, 9:56.19.
110 hurdles: 1, Heyroth, Lodi, :14.56; 2, Schmidt, Lakeside Lutheran, :15.05; 3, Luedtke, Plymouth, :15.24; 4, Phillips, Jefferson, :15.27; 5, Popowski, Lake Mills, :15.48; 6, Kortz, Freedom, :15.52; 7, Hass, La Crosse Logan, :15.64; 8, Thompson, Maple Northwestern, :15.83.
300 hurdles: 1, Heyroth, Lodi, :39.19; 2, Phillips, Jefferson, :39.92; 3, Lustig, Ashland, :40.01; 4, Thompson, Maple Northwestern, :40.73; 5, Kortz, Freedom, :40.84; 6, Carpenter, Monroe, :40.93; 7, Hart, Winneconne, :40.94; 8, Larson, Luxemburg-Casco, :40.98.
400 relay: 1, Ellsworth (Grand, Hines, Quad, Lange), :43.35; 2, Mosinee, :43.57; 3, New Berlin West, :43.93; 4, Ashland, :44.01; 5, Freedom, :44.16; 6, Seymour, :44.30; 7, Appleton Fox Valley Lutheran, :44.34; 8, Barron, :44.47.
800 relay: 1, Ellsworth (Hines, Lange, Quade, Grand), 1:30.14; 2, Monroe (Wiegel, Sathoff, Flom, Seagreaves), 1:30.35; 3, Waukesha Catholic Memorial, 1:30.94; 4, Lodi (Malig, Nyffenegger, Coddington, Heyroth), 1:31.19; 5, Freedom, 1:31.40; 6, Plymouth, 1:32.09; 7, Lake Mills (Lund, Stenbroten, Moen, Retrum), 1:32.84; 8, Grafton, 1:33.06.
1,600 relay: 1, Jefferson (Gotto, Thorp, Rutherford, Phillips), 3:21.92; 2, Freedom, 3:25.53; 3, Watertown Luther Prep (Cole, Hillmer, Lawrenz, Holtz), 3:29.26; 4, Shorewood, 3:29.45; 5, Little Chute, 3:29.63; 6, Omro, 3:29.72; 7, Dodgeville/Mineral Point, 3:30.27; 8, Ellsworth, 3:31.11.
3,200 relay: 1, Little Chute (Mostek, Huss, Deboth, Robinson), 8:11.03; 2, Waukesha Catholic Memorial, 8:11.66; 3, Kewaskum, 8:12.03; 4, Kiel, 8:12.84; 5, Appleton Fox Valley Lutheran, 8:13.62; 6, Freedom, 8:15.11; 7, La Crosse Logan, 8:16.76; 8, Grafton, 8:17.91.
High jump: 1, Thomas, Madison Edgewood, 6-5; 2, Kerwin, Sheboygan Falls, 6-5; 3, Barsness, Wis. Heights/Barneveld, 6-4; 4, Hardrath, Shorewood, 6-2; 5, Mattson, Seymour, 6-2; 6, Klein, New Berlin West, 6-2; 7 (tie), Rodriguez, Shorewood, and Wisniewski, New London, 6-2.
Pole vault: 1, Haase, Osceola, 14-10; 2, Rambatt, Walworth Big Foot, 14-3; 3, Volz, New Holstein, 14-3; 4, Borkenhagen, Mayville, 14-3; 5, Gluch, Westby, 14-0; 6, McIntyre, Lodi, 13-6; 7, Falcus, Freedom, 13-6; 8 (tie), Vosters, Freedom, and Chrisbaum, Milwaukee Pius XI, 13-0.
Long jump: 1, Heyroth, Lodi, 22-10; 2, Combs, Beloit Turner, 22-4; 3, Fane, Madison Edgewood, 21-9½; 4, Mueller, East Troy, 21-1¾; 5, Wisniewski, New London, 21-1½; 6, Oberbrunner, Appleton Xavier, 20-11¼; 7, Kowalski, Mosinee, 20-8; 8, Gardner, Campbellsport, 20-7¾.
Triple jump: 1, Combs, Beloit Turner, 44-7½; 2, Wilson, Walworth Big Foot, 44-0; 3, Wisniewski, New London, 43-5¼; 4, Fingerson, Richland Center, 43-4¾; 5, Wyngaard, Little Chute, 43-4½; 6, Timm, Shawano, 43-2¾; 7, Nyffenegger, Lodi, 43-2; 8, Kortz, Freedom, 42-7¼.
Shot put: 1, Cleary, Nekoosa, 55-10¾; 2, Gribble, West Salem, 53-2; 3, Owens, La Crosse Logan, 51-6½; 4, Sternweis, Waupaca, 50-7¾; 5, Fritsch, Little Chute, 50-6; 7, Nathaniel, Waukesha Catholic Memorial, 48-7½; 8, Digman, Platteville, 48-7.
Discus: 1, Fritsch, Little Chute, 162-1; 2, Cleary, Nekoosa, 155-10; 3, Digman, Platteville, 150-10; 4, Gribble, West Salem, 148-7; 5, Norton, River Valley, 148-5; 6, Zielke, Kohler, 147-3; 7, Ringwall, New Berlin Eisenhower, 142-4; 8, Boehm, Waukesha Catholic Memorial, 141-10. At Veterans Memorial Stadium, UW-La Crosse.
Girls
Team scores: Freedom 59; Shorewood 52; Appleton Xavier 27; Madison Edgewood 26; Rice Lake 25; Osceola 25; Walworth Big Foot 24; La Crosse Logan 23; Two Rivers 20; Eagle River Northland Pines 20; Prescott 19; Shawano 18; Appleton Fox Valley Lutheran 18; Hayward 17; Winneconne 16; Mosinee 15; Wittenberg-Birnamwood 14; Mauston 14; Columbus 14; Ripon 13; Marshall 13; Lake Mills 13; Wisconsin Dells 11; Brodhead/Juda 11; Hartland Lake Country Lutheran 11; Jefferson 9; Hammond St. Croix Central 9; Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld 8; Little Chute 8; Lodi 8; Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 8; Poynette 8; New Berlin West 7; Kewaskum 7; Menominee Indian 6; Wrightstown 6; Antigo 6; Plymouth 6; Waukesha Catholic Memorial 5; Mount Horeb 5; Ashland 5; Brussels Southern Door 4; Adams-Friendship 4; Minocqua Lakeland 4; Barron 4; Brillion 4; Beloit Turner 4; Grafton 4; Richland Center 3; Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran 3; Medford 3; McFarland 2.5; Campbellsport 2.5; Platteville 2.5; Stratford 2; St. Croix Falls 2; Laconia 2; Greendale Martin Luther 2; Whitewater 2; Amery 1.5; Altoona 1; Kiel 1; Brown Deer 1.
Top placewinners
100 meters: 1, Martins, Shorewood, :12.07; 2, Johansen, Clinton, :12.29; 3, Hutcherson, Little Chute, :12.30; 4, Roloff, Shawano, :12.34; 5, Lebbie, Madison Edgewood, :12.42; 6, Rogowski, Wittenberg-Birnamwood, :12.47; 7, Zak, Ashland, :12.50; 8, Strong, Lodi, :12.61.
200: 1, Martins, Shorewood, :25.00; 2, Sheplee, Rice Lake, :25.42; 3, Fitzgerald, Mosinee,:25.42; 4, Johansen, Clinton, :25.57; 5, Rogowski, Wittenberg-Birnamwood, :25.60; 6, Hambel, Freedom, :26.00; 7, Zak, Ashland, :26.21; 8, Syverson, Prescott, :26.27.
400: 1, Sheplee, Rice Lake, :55.37; 2, Martins, Shorewood, :57.26; 3, Rogowski, Wittenberg-Birnamwood, :57.56; 4, Anchor, Wisconsin Dells, :57.98; 5, Clifford, Hayward, :58.41; 6, Hambel, Freedom, :58.62; 7, Skwierawski, Shorewood, :59.67; 8, Perry, Winneconne, :59.72.
800: 1, Gremban, Eagle River Northland Pines, 2:14.43; 2, Ulrich, Osceola, 2:17.73; 3, Anchor, Wisconsin Dells, 2:18.82; 4, Elliott, Shorewood, 2:19.39; 5, Peterson, Barron, 2:19.56; 6, Harper, Richland Center, 2:19.72; 7, Rabe, Plymouth, 2:20.89; 8, Moravec, Greendale Martin Luther, 2:21.77.
1,600: 1, Gremban, Eagle River Northland Pines, 4:56.95; 2, Helling, Two Rivers, 5:00.50; 3, Ulrich, Osceola, 5:01.52; 4, Malnourie, Hayward, 5:04.21; 5, Fouts, Appleton Xavier, 5:04.48; 6, Kizer, St. Croix Central, 5:05.36; 7, Yetter, Winneconne, 5:08.02; 8, Lozier, Shorewood, 5:12.28.
3,200: 1, Helling, Two Rivers, 11:05.85; 2, Fouts, Appleton Xavier, 11:13.79; 3, Kizer, Hammond St. Croix Central, 11:14.73; 4, McIntyre, Brodhead/Juda, 11:25.66; 5, Yetter, Winneconne, 11:31.74; 6, Chadwick, Poynette, 11:35.35; 7, Gallagher, Two Rivers, 11:43.87; 8, Schwalenberg, Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran, 11:56.77.
100 hurdles: 1, Wolfrath, Appleton Fox Valley Lutheran, :14.29; 2, Koppa, Viroqua, :15.56; 3, Eckerman, Mauston, :15.67; 4, Andrews, Marshall, :15.83; 5, Roberts, Rice Lake, :15.90; 6, Wenthe, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau, :15.90; 7, Fox, Osceola, :15.92; 8, Anderson, Sturgeon Bay, :15.98.
300 hurdles: 1, Bartels, Freedom, :45.75; 2, Andrews, Marshall, :45.94; 3, Grosse, Madison Edgewood, :46.28; 4, Selenske, Mosinee, :46.46; 5, Fox, Osceola, :46.69; 6, Eckerman, Mauston, :46.71; 7, Clark, Mount Horeb, :47.45; 8, Wenthe, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau, :47.63.
400 relay: 1, Prescott (Carlson, Urman, Syverson, Benck), :49.55; 2, Appleton Fox Valley Lutheran, :50.13; 3, La Crosse Logan, :50.27; 4, Madison Edgewood (Ternus, Browne, Rodriguez, Lebbie), :50.44; 5, Plymouth, :50.50; 6, Grafton, :50.72; 7, Whitewater, :51.16; 8, Freedom, :51.22.
800 relay: 1, Madison Edgewood (Ternus, Browne, Grosse, Lebbie), 1:43.85; 2, Prescott, 1:44.23; 3, La Crosse Logan, 1:45.54; 4, Freedom, 1:45.74; 5, Kewaskum, 1:46.23; 6, Mount Horeb (Arneson, Vesperman, Clark, Thompson), 1:46.28; 7, Mosinee, 1:46.39; 8, Grafton, 1:46.95.
1,600 relay: 1, Freedom (Vondrachek, Hinz, Verhasselt, Hambel), 4:02.30; 2, Hayward, 4:05.36; 3, Shorewood, 4:06.49; 4, New Berlin West, 4:08.29; 5, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau, 4:08.76; 6, Kewaskum, 4:09.11; 7, Mosinee, 4:10.05; 8, Lodi (Meek, Harrington, Puls, Milne), 4:10.72.
3,200 relay: 1, Shorewood (Lozier, Yatso, Fowler, Elliott), 9:32.92; 2, Freedom, 9:40.13; 3, Winneconne, 9:43.12; 4, Osceola, 9:45.03; 5, Shawano, 9:45.83; 6, Medford, 9:47.39; 7, Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran, 9:51.61; 8, Kiel, 9:58.66.
High jump: 1, Knoble, La Crosse Logan, 5-4; 2, Reimer, Hartland Lake Country Lutheran, 5-3; 3, Yates, Brodhead/Juda, 5-3; 4, Reddeman, Poynette, 5-2; 5, Hasse, Beloit Turner, 5-2; 6, Perry, Winneconne, 5-2; 7 (tie), Stombaugh, Platteville, and Williamson, Amery, 5-0.
Pole vault: 1, Murphy, Walworth Big Foot, 12-0; 2, Roloff, Shawano, 11-0; 3, Blauert, Wrightstown, 10-9; 4, Stucker, Waukesha Catholic Memorial, 10-6; 5, Wingo, Minocqua Lakeland, 10-6; 6 (tie), Pili, McFarland, and Hewitt, Campbellsport, 10-0; 8, Spilker, Greendale Martin Luther, 10-0.
Long jump: 1, McCormick, Appleton Xavier, 18-11½; 2, Kahl, Columbus, 18-1¼; 3, Wissbroecker, Antigo, 17-8¼; 4, Lopez, Ripon, 17-6½; 5, Murphy, Walworth Big Foot, 17-4; 6, Toepfer, Lake Mills, 17-0¼; 7, Gerovac, New Berlin West, 16-11½; 8, Knoble, La Crosse Logan, 16-10½.
Triple jump: 1, Murphy, Walworth Big Foot, 37-5¼; 2, Lopez, Ripon, 36-10½; 3, Kahl, Columbus, 36-4¾; 4, Milne, Lodi, 36-3; 4, Schuman, Brillion, 36-1½; 6, Johnson, Jefferson, 36-1; 7, Wright, Stratford, 35-6¾; 8, Shalley, Altoona, 35-5¼.
Shot put: 1, Will, Lake Mills, 40-8½; 2, Willer, Freedom, 40-6¼; 3, Corn, Menominee Indian, 40-0; 4, Wafle, Mauston, 39-10½; 5, Gallick, Adams-Friendship, 39-6; 6, Schmidt, Rice Lake, 37-9¼; 7, Isaac, Laconia, 37-9; 8, Digman, Platteville, 37-5.
Discus: 1, Willer, Freedom, 135-2; 2, Doherty, Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld, 128-2; 3, Johnson, Jefferson, 127-9; 4, Vande Hey, Appleton Xavier, 125-4; 5, Shimon, Southern Door, 125-1; 6, Hirt, Hartland Lake Country Lutheran, 123-2; 7, Broten, St. Croix Falls, 120-5; 8, Alexander, Freedom, 120-3. At Veterans Memorial Stadium, UW-La Crosse.
Wheelchair
Boys 100 meters: 1, Anderson, Chippewa Falls, :18.89; 2, Morris, Orfordville Parkview, :19.11; 3, J. Jundt, Kenosha Indian Trail, :20.11; 4, Carlson, Marathon, :22.32; 5, Goodman, Lomira, :23.39; 6, Peterson, La Crosse Logan, :26.34; 7, Caputo, Whitewater, :27.03; 8, Shore, Hillsboro, :27.91.
Girls 100: 1, Craddock, Richland Center, :18.80; 2, E. Jundt, Kenosha Indian Trail, :20.87; 3, Cleaver, Beloit Turner, :21.74; 4, Roderick, Sparta, :30.93; 5, Berthiaume, Racine Horlick, :38.12.
400: 1, Eckelberg, Marshfield Columbus, :57.83; 2, J. Jundt, Kenosha Indian Trail, 1:09.89; 3, Craddock, Richland Center, 1:11.70; 4, Anderson, Chippewa Falls, 1:14.45; 5, Carlson, Marathon, 1:20.42; 6, Cleaver, Beloit Turner, 1:20.74; 7, E. Jundt, Kenosha Indian Trail, 1:24.94; 8, Goodman, Lomira, 1:35.62.
800: 1, Eckelberg, Marshfield Columbus, 2:02.15; 2, J. Jundt, Kenosha Indian Trail, 2:24.74; 3, Morris, Orfordville Parkview, 2:39.13; 4, Cleaver, Beloit Turner, 2:51.76; 5, E. Jundt, Kenosha Indian Trail, 2:53.31; 6, Mitchell, Port Washington, 2:56.95; 7, Berthiaume, Racine Horlick, 5:38.86.
1,600: 1, Eckelberg, Marshfield Columbus, 4:18.89 (state meet record); 2, Craddock, Richland Center, 5:22.49; 3, Carlson, Marathon, 5:30.40; 4, Anderson, Chippewa Falls, 5:33.64; 5, Morris, Orfordville Parkview, 5:43.71.
Shot put: 1, Eckelberg, Marshfield Columbus, 25-10; 2, Morris, Orfordville Parkview, 25-4; 3, Jundt, Kenosha Indian Trail, 22-3¼; 4, Carlson, Marathon, 17-3¼; 5, Peterson, La Crosse Logan, 16-10; 6, Anderson, Chippewa Falls, 16-3½; 7, Cleaver, Beloit Turner, 16-0; 8, Shore, Hillsboro, 14-11¾. At Veterans Memorial Stadium, UW-La Crosse.
