WIAA Division 1 state track: No records in the rain, but Verona's Jackson Acker throws for two titles

Another athlete with football ties used the conditions to her advantage. Waunakee’s Kyla Saleh, daughter of former Badgers gridiron star Tarek Saleh, won the high jump, clearing 5-4 on her first try. She was the only one to clear the height in the event that was drenched by rain.

“It was difficult,” she said, “but I thought of what the coaches planned for me and what we worked on. The repetition (of practice) really helped. My coaches made sure I had what it takes to win.”

Middleton’s Lauren Pansegrau also had what it takes. She had come off winning the alternative fall cross country title and dovetailed right into track. It paid off with an impressive victory in the 3,200 (10:21.6) under reasonably dry conditions after she had taken second in the 1,600 (4:58.9).

“I was just excited to race,” she said. “Cross country had started so late and track started so late, but it helped me stay focused. It had been so long to since we had track (2019). It was really fun to be back.”

Also very pleased with herself was 300 hurdles champ Anna Szepieniec of DeForest. She came out of the second lane and surprised top qualifier Brooke Crosby of Sun Prairie with a championship time of :45.61 (Crosby finished in :46.02).