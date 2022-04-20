Why area high jumpers aren't letting the lost art of the scissor kick go extinct

Adaptation and evolution are natural, and sports are no exception.

The underhanded “granny shot” is a thing of the past in the NBA, save for a few current day free throw shooters. Leather football helmets are eradicated and in hockey, playing without helmets is no more. And thanks to the Zamboni, people don’t need to manually shovel an entire ice rink between periods.

Track and field has evolved as well, specifically the high jump discipline.

First popularized by American Dick Fosbury when he won gold at the 1968 Summer Olympics in Mexico City, and Canadian Debbie Brill, who captured gold of her own at the 1970 Commonwealth Games, the “Fosbury Flop” and the “Brill Bend” are now the standard in that event.

However, the flop’s predecessor, the scissor kick technique, isn’t extinct quite yet. While mostly employed in warm-ups, some area jumpers have recently shown the scissor kick can lead to plenty of success.

“The other night was pretty amazing to see a girl scissor kick,” Portage coach Kari Krakow said of seeing Stoughton senior Annie Tangeman win the girls high jump at the Badger Conference Challenge in Portage on April 12.

“I don’t remember the last time seeing a girl do it in competition and I just think that’s incredible, thinking ‘I’d love to be her coach.’”

First-year Stoughton head coach Sue Zaemisch certainly enjoys working with Tangeman, who qualified for state last year in the triple jump and as part of the Vikings 400-meter relay team. And it’s that success in other events that initially spurred Tangeman to start scissor kicking in competition this season.

Competing in the indoor Ripon College Invite on March 22, Tangeman had just finished running the 400-meter dash but was promptly due up for the high jump.

“She had just gotten done running the 400 … and her legs were fried,” Zaemisch said. “So she looked at me and said ‘Can I just try scissor (kick) because I just want to see if this works,’ and I said ‘Absolutely.’”

The switch paid dividends as Tangeman took third, clearing 4 feet, 10 inches, a mark she bested at the Badger Challenge by getting over the bar at 5 feet during the 12-team invitational.

Krakow isn't the only one impressed. Middleton jumps coach Lauren Waller, who is also the Wisconsin Track Coaches Association high jump event chair, also knows it's no ordinary feat.

“To scissor kick 5 feet is incredibly impressive,” Waller said.

Added Krakow, “If she can scissor kick 5 feet, that physically means she can go another six inches flopping. I’m curious to see what her PR or anything like that is, and it’s pretty impressive.”

Still helping set the table

As rare as scissor kicking in competition is now, it continues to be an integral part in the learning progression for high jumpers. But before getting to that point, coaches first scout out exactly who may fit the high jump mold, so to speak.

Krakow, now in her 15th season coaching jumps at Portage, tries to scout volleyball and basketball players out of season, as well as overseeing how those who come out for track handle certain drills. Zaemisch, meanwhile, has her team go through a combine for new athletes that she said includes vertical and horizontal jump as well as a medicine ball toss.

It lends credence to jumpers slotting into the typical mold of tall and lean, but that’s not an exclusive trait as some high jumpers are “more power jumpers, who tend to be a little shorter and stronger,” according to Zaemisch, who was a high jumper for Stoughton during her own high school days.

“I played basketball, so I think the verticality of basketball lends itself to the high jump, relatively easily, and the typical high jumper is tall and lean, so I must have fit those criteria. They just said, ‘Hey, do you want to try this?’ And my response was, ‘Sure, why not,’” Zaemisch added, noting that flexibility is also an important trait.

As different as those physical backgrounds may be, the groundwork of perfecting the high jump remains consistent, with the scissor kick providing a crucial stepping stone. Krakow puts her Portage jumpers through a progression of three-step, five-step and seven-step approaches before beginning to scissor kick.

It’s a similar approach Waller takes with the Cardinals, beginning with popups before taking the step up to scissor kick. Having been coaching now for a decade, Waller knows it’s imperative for learners to properly go through the steps.

“It’s definitely good to do it in that progression, otherwise kids kind of turn around before they even jump. You don’t want them to start just trying to do the flop right at the beginning because number one, they’ll try to jump off with two feet, which is the cardinal sin of high jump,” she said of one of the event’s major violations, with the other being knocking the bar off.

“And then number two, they’ll start turning before they even jump.”

Bar becomes too much

And therein lies the true reasoning behind doing the scissor kick: running upright.

Throughout her coaching tenure, Krakow has seen too many kids try to cheat their way over the bar before even leaping off the ground. Executing the scissor kick helps stop athletes from taking a shortcut and lays the foundation for incorporating the flop.

“I‘ve been able to work on my steps, pushing off and staying straight while running,” Tangeman said of her early season success with the scissor kick. “That’ll help me with my actual jump later on.”

For Tangeman, who plans to play basketball and run track and field next year at UW-Eau Claire, improving her steps is what she’s been focused on most.

“Because," she said, "I struggled with my steps last season.”

A consistent approach like Tangeman is taking should only help her and other high jumpers across the area as the season progresses and the flop becomes more natural and routine.

Still, even as the temperatures warm and jumpers are able to put in more time on the bar, some athletes will continue to scissor kick throughout the season. Krakow said that Portage junior Ian Karpelenia may interchange between the two at meets.

“Some athletes, they’ll only scissors kick when I make them. Others like Ian, I never know when he’s lining up to jump what he’s going to do, and I don’t know if he even does. It’s just what they’re comfortable with,” she said.

In the end, however, the flop will win out. As much success as some scissor kickers can have, it can only push the bar so high.

“The scissor kick does a lot of great things for the approach: running tall, doing that lean and the height. But it’s only going to take you so far,” Zaemisch said. “If you want to continue going higher, you do need to do the flop.”

Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.

