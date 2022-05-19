Waunakee's Drew Regnier endured the monotony of running alone. He's about to see if it was worth it

WAUNAKEE — Dana Jaster didn’t spend much time working with Drew Regnier, but there was one thing that immediately stood out about their time together.

Regnier’s passion.

“His passion for the sport, his passion for what he’s doing and how much he loves being successful, too,” the 50-year veteran track and field coach said about the Waunakee junior.

“He will work and do whatever either you ask him to or whatever he comes up with. He does it full out 100%. It’s really fun because you don’t get a lot of athletes like that over a career.”

It’s also not often that an athlete will forgo his basketball season to compete for a new club team more than an hour away, but that’s what separates Regnier. And it’s what he’s hoping will separate him from the rest of the pack in his pursuit of a WIAA Division 1 state title this spring.

“Being on the podium at state as a sophomore made me want to continue being good at track, and almost living up to my family’s name,” Regnier said about his mother, Sharon, who was a collegiate track athlete at Arizona.

Regnier’s third-place finish in the 400-meter dash and fourth-place finish in the triple jump at last year’s state meet was a good start, and his journey to improve upon them began this winter when he competed for the Milwaukee Mustangs Track Club. He said he looked into the Mustangs at the suggestion of coach Jen Grabarski to try to get a headstart on the spring season.

Her familiarity with the Mustangs deepened when 2021 Waunakee grad and current Iowa sprinter Sarah Bova competed for them.

“We’ve had a few of them come into the season after doing some pretty solid training in the offseason (with the Mustangs) and really popped off some good times,” Grabarski said. “I mentioned the Milwaukee Mustangs and (the team) hadn’t heard of him and didn’t know about him yet, so they looked into it and thought it would be a good fit. Turns out it was a huge benefit to him.”

Keeping the tank full

Regnier competed in a number of meets for the Mustangs, mostly in Chicago, as well as Louisville, ultimately hitting the qualifying standard in both the 400 and 800 meters for this year’s New Balance Nationals Indoor meet in New York, held in mid-March.

Regnier more than held his own against the best high school runners in the nation. He finished sixth out of 44 runners in the 400 with a time of 48.68 seconds. He was 29th out of 51 runners in the 800 (1:56.47).

“He’s so much stronger now, and those experiences make him better,” Grabarski said. “He learned what he really needed to do to take that next step.”

The learning wasn’t easy. Regnier wasn’t a regular at the Mustangs’ practices at the Pettit National Ice Center because of the challenges of making the two-and-a-half hour round trip drive to West Allis multiple nights a week.

It forced Regnier to get creative in his training, something he didn’t want to just do on a treadmill. He instead headed to the UW Shell indoor facility for the workouts he received from Mustangs coach Ray Hale.

“It’s just not the same feel of running on a treadmill,” he said. “Sometimes for distance workouts, I did them on a treadmill, but for speed workouts and fast sprints, you can’t replicate that. Being able to have access to that track was really a game changer for me and one of the reasons why I improved so much during the winter season.”

The most difficult part of that training was being alone. He mostly practiced on his own, with Jaster or one of his parents there occasionally to help time splits.

It wore on him mentally.

“I almost lost motivation toward the end of it,” he said. “Just knowing that I’m like ‘Hey, school’s over but I have to go workout at 5, then I go do weights at 7 and it’s pretty much going to just be all by myself. It’s just me doing it and grinding it out.’”

Building against the best

Regnier used meets to continuously push himself. He wanted the chance to face the best competition, which helped justify those hours spent alone practicing.

“If there was somebody at a meet in the 400, some kids would shy away and just jump into the 800 at that meet,” Mustangs assistant coach Kevin Martins said. “But if there was somebody from a different state that was a really good 400 runner, he was like ‘That’s what I’m running this week because I want to get my best time.’

“He knows to get your best time, you have to go against the best competition, and that’s the type of kid he is.”

Regnier’s ability to thrive in both the 400 and 800 has impressed Grabarski, who calls the events “two of the toughest events in track and field.”

“You have to have some endurance to hang on and be strong at the finish, but you have to be sprinting the whole time, and they’re just fairly close together in the meet,” Grabarski said. “There’s a little time — a couple of events in between — but not a ton, so your body has to be able to bounce back in order to do well.”

Regnier has finished no worse than second in the two events during this high school season, with the lone runner-up finish in the 400 in a season-best time of 48.87 against reigning WIAA Division 2 state champion Nathan Cumberbatch of Shorewood earlier this month at the Arrowhead Myrhum Invitational. Regnier won the 800 later that day in a season-best time of 1:56.94. He won the 400 in 49.87 at Tuesday’s Badger East Conference meet to help lead the Warriors boys to the team title.

The 400 and 800 will be Regnier’s main events, and his other events are to be determined before the postseason begins with Monday's Division 1 regional in DeForest. Perhaps the triple jump, 200, 300 hurdles or even the 1,600 relay.

Jaster knows Regnier's attitude and effort won't change no matter the events.

“The last thing I say to him is ‘Just be Drew,’ and he just goes and does it,” Jaster said. “He’s so gifted and it’s just fun to watch him be himself.”

