Verona's Jackson Acker eyes winning a state title, breaking discus state-meet record

Verona primarily had dual meets this season. Pedretti said that made the Paul Frank Invitational in Sun Prairie, the regional and the sectional important to Acker because he hadn’t been in meets with many spectators or competitors since 2019. Plus, the sectional provided top-flight competition.

“I think what was awesome (at the sectional) was the competition was awesome,” Pedretti said. “There were three of the top five guys in the state all together (Acker, Holmen’s Kaden Banks and Baraboo’s Jake Schaefer). We had three guys throwing over 185 feet. That was his first time experiencing that. … This year, he’s been winning meets by 50-plus feet. Now he gets in a meet where two other guys can throw over 185. That’s an adjustment.”

Pedretti added: “All we’ve had this season was duals and one invite, the Paul Frank Invite at Sun Prairie. He had already broken the school record at that point at 201. Now he goes into that meet and his first throw was terrible. And he comes out of the circle and he said, `Coach, I haven’t thrown in front of a group this big in over two years.’ And that was a six-team invite. He came back to throw pretty well in that meet. … But he needed to adjust to that. (At the sectional), it’s like, `Oh, here are other guys who can launch it.’ ’’