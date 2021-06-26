 Skip to main content
Triple winner Lucas Heyroth leads the Lodi boys to share of WIAA Division 2 track title
WIAA STATE TRACK AND FIELD | DIVISION 2

LA CROSSE — It was late Friday afternoon when Lodi track and field coach Randy Skellenger got a little emotional.

He had just watched junior Lucas Heyroth win three individual events, leading the Blue Devils to a share of their first WIAA Division 2 state championship. And then he started thinking about all the effort — the ups and downs — he and his athletes had to endure to get there.

“Winning this is almost what you would call a post-COVID title,” he said. “It feels two times better, like it’s twice the title, considering that we missed last year (with the 2020 season cancellation).

“It’s tough to explain. Every year you come here and you ride that fine line.”

Heyroth — who won the 110-meter hurdles (14.56 seconds), 300 hurdles (:39.19) and long jump (22 feet, 10 inches) and anchored the fourth-place 800 relay (1:31.19) — understood that truth better than most. He had played alternative-season football in the spring and didn’t even run track until May.

But he was ready to build on his four-medal performance of 2019, his freshman year.

“I’m just so happy,” he said. “This is pretty much all I wanted. It’s so cool coming back this year, because missing last season sucked. It’s sweet (winning state) this way.

“We knew we had a chance at the team title, that it would be close with Jefferson, (but) I knew I had to get 30 points (three firsts) for us to have a chance.”

Skellenger said the team never took Heyroth for granted.

“He’s amazing,” Skellenger said.

Lodi and Jefferson finished with 40 points apiece, followed by Madison Edgewood in third with 33. Also contributing to the Blue Devils’ title was a sixth from Melvin McIntyre in the pole vault and a seventh from Brody Nyffenegger in the triple jump.

Three other state D2 titles were won by area athletes, including the Edgewood girls’ 800 relay team of Brookelle Ternus, Joelle Browne, Amber Grosse and Nikita Lebbie. The Crusaders came in seeded third, but a strong finish brought them a victory in 1:43.85.

“I’m feeling great about this,” said Lebbie, the anchor runner, who also took fifth in the 100 (:12.42) and anchored the fourth-place 400 relay (:50.44).

“This is not a surprise to us at all. We’ve been working our butts off all spring. … When I hit the finish line, it was like ‘Woooo!’”

But Edgewood high jumper Caden Thomas was definitely surprised by his title. He and Dustin Kerwin of Sheboygan Falls both cleared 6-5 and then had to go into a jump off. Both missed at 6-6 and then at 6-5, but then Thomas cleared 6-4 to secure the crown.

“It was nerve-wracking,” he said. “Coming into state, my form could have been better, but my legs felt fantastic today.”

Kayla Will of Lake Mills, part of the state championship basketball team, closed out her high school career with an individual state crown in the shot put with a toss of 40-8½.

She had taken up the shot put as a sophomore while recovering from a knee injury and improved rapidly.

“It’s not like having a team around you,” she said. “So, I knew I had to do it myself. An amazing feeling.”

Area runner-up finishers in the boys meet: senior Leo Richardson of Edgewood in the 3,200 (9:24.02); senior Christian Schmidt of Lakeside Lutheran in the 110 hurdles (:15.05); and the Monroe 800 relay team of sophomore Charlie Wiegel and juniors Lucas Sathoff, Lucas Flom and JT Seagreaves.

Richardson also finished third in the 1,600 (4:17.04) and junior teammate Cam Fane was third in the long jump (21-9½). Watertown Luther Prep seniors Ben Cole, Matthew Hillmer, Atticus Lawrenz and Jonathan Holtz took third in the 1,600 relay (3:29.26). Sam Mrochek of Mount Horeb ran to fourth in the 200 (:22.40).

Area girls who earned runner-up honors: senior Mya Andrews of Marshall in the 300 hurdles (:45.94); junior Kylee Doherty of Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld in the discus (128-2); and senior Molly Kahl of Columbus in the long jump (18-1¼). Kahl also finished third in the triple jump (36-4¾), and Andrews was fourth in the 100 hurdles (:15.83). Poynette senior Megan Reddeman took fourth in the high jump (5-2).

WIAA STATE TRACK | DIVISION 2 RESULTS

WIAA DIVISION 2 STATE MEET

Boys

Team scores: Lodi 40; Jefferson 40; Madison Edgewood 33; Little Chute 32; Shorewood 31.5; Waukesha Catholic Memorial 31; Freedom 29.5; Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 26; Valders 22; Ellsworth 21; Nekoosa 18; Beloit Turner 18; Walworth Big Foot 16; Brillion 15; Ashland 14; Denmark 13; Plymouth 13; West Salem 13; Shawano 13; Mosinee 12; New London 11.5; Monroe 11; Berlin 10; Osceola 10; La Crosse Logan 10; Kewaskum 10; Lakeside Lutheran 9; New Berlin West 9; Sheboygan Falls 8; Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran 8; Appleton Fox Valley Lutheran 8; Platteville 7; Seymour 7; Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld 6; Westby 6; Mount Horeb 6; Watertown Luther Prep 6; Maple Northwestern 6; University School of Milwaukee 6; Lake Mills 6; Mayville 5.5; New Holstein 5.5; East Troy 5; Waupaca 5; Kiel 5; Richland Center 5; Whitewater 5; Milwaukee Pius Xi 4.5; Minocqua Lakeland 4; River Valley 4; Appleton Xavier 4; Grafton 4; Medford 4; Milwaukee St. Thomas More 3; Viroqua 3; Kohler 3; Omro 3; Brookfield Academy 3; Neillsville 3; Dodgeville/Mineral Point 2; Winneconne 2; New Berlin Eisenhower 2; Campbellsport 1; Tomahawk 1; Mauston 1; Luxemburg-Casco 1; Barron 1.

Top placewinners

100 meters: 1, Vance, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau, :10.93; 2, Neitzke, Waukesha Catholic Memorial, :10.97; 3, Gotto, Jefferson, :11.01; 4, Alexander, Denmark, :11.02; 5, Struve, Plymouth, :11.11; 6, Charles, Milwaukee St. Thomas More, :11.16; 7, Kowalski, Mosinee, :11.18; 8, Kelley, McFarland, :11.23.

200: 1, Vance, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau, :22.02; 2, Lowney, Shawano, :22.16; 3, Jones, Waukesha Catholic Memorial, :22.23; 4, Mrochek, Mount Horeb, :22.40; 4, Hughes Jr., Milwaukee Pius XI, :22.80; 6, Lustig, Ashland, :22.81; 7, Jorgenson, Westby, :22.83; 8, Main, Lakeside Lutheran, :22.90.

400: 1, Cumberbatch, Shorewood, :48.55; 2, Alexander, Denmark, :49.59; 3, Vance, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau, :49.62; 4, Gotto, Jefferson, :49.69; 5, Peterson, Minocqua Lakeland, :50.36; 6, Gehring, Madison Edgewood, :50.81; 7, Lowney, Shawano, :50.98; 8, Slaats, Appleton Xavier, :51.02.

800: 1, Cumberbatch, Shorewood, 1:55.25; 2, Lueck, Berlin, 1:57.73; 3, Thorp, Jefferson, 1:57.82; 4, Zahn, Whitewater, 1:58.05; 5, Lubner, Kewaskum, 1:58.39; 6, Measner, Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran, 1:58.71; 7, Donart, Appleton Fox Valley Lutheran, 1:58.88; 8, Buckwalter, Tomahawk, 1:58.96.

1,600: 1, Krepline, Brillion, 4:14.65; 2, Griepentrog, Valders, 4:15.39; 3, Richardson, Madison Edgewood, 4:17.04; 4, Measner, Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran, 4:21.74; 5, Sullivan, Medford, 4:24.47; 6, Lowry, Neillsville, 4:25.18; 7, Lueck, Berlin, 4:25.56; 8, Boppart, Mauston, 4:26.55.

3,200: 1, Griepentrog, Valders, 9:22.75; 2, Richardson, Madison Edgewood, 9:24.02; 3, Stephens, University School of Milwaukee, 9:26.24; 4, Krepline, Brillion, 9:45.40; 5, Taylor, Valders, 9:46.65; 6, Osborne, Brookfield Academy, 9:48.94; 7, Baker, Grafton, 9:54.15; 8, Stoddard, Mount Horeb, 9:56.19.

110 hurdles: 1, Heyroth, Lodi, :14.56; 2, Schmidt, Lakeside Lutheran, :15.05; 3, Luedtke, Plymouth, :15.24; 4, Phillips, Jefferson, :15.27; 5, Popowski, Lake Mills, :15.48; 6, Kortz, Freedom, :15.52; 7, Hass, La Crosse Logan, :15.64; 8, Thompson, Maple Northwestern, :15.83.

300 hurdles: 1, Heyroth, Lodi, :39.19; 2, Phillips, Jefferson, :39.92; 3, Lustig, Ashland, :40.01; 4, Thompson, Maple Northwestern, :40.73; 5, Kortz, Freedom, :40.84; 6, Carpenter, Monroe, :40.93; 7, Hart, Winneconne, :40.94; 8, Larson, Luxemburg-Casco, :40.98.

400 relay: 1, Ellsworth (Grand, Hines, Quad, Lange), :43.35; 2, Mosinee, :43.57; 3, New Berlin West, :43.93; 4, Ashland, :44.01; 5, Freedom, :44.16; 6, Seymour, :44.30; 7, Appleton Fox Valley Lutheran, :44.34; 8, Barron, :44.47.

800 relay: 1, Ellsworth (Hines, Lange, Quade, Grand), 1:30.14; 2, Monroe (Wiegel, Sathoff, Flom, Seagreaves), 1:30.35; 3, Waukesha Catholic Memorial, 1:30.94; 4, Lodi (Malig, Nyffenegger, Coddington, Heyroth), 1:31.19; 5, Freedom, 1:31.40; 6, Plymouth, 1:32.09; 7, Lake Mills (Lund, Stenbroten, Moen, Retrum), 1:32.84; 8, Grafton, 1:33.06.

1,600 relay: 1, Jefferson (Gotto, Thorp, Rutherford, Phillips), 3:21.92; 2, Freedom, 3:25.53; 3, Watertown Luther Prep (Cole, Hillmer, Lawrenz, Holtz), 3:29.26; 4, Shorewood, 3:29.45; 5, Little Chute, 3:29.63; 6, Omro, 3:29.72; 7, Dodgeville/Mineral Point, 3:30.27; 8, Ellsworth, 3:31.11.

3,200 relay: 1, Little Chute (Mostek, Huss, Deboth, Robinson), 8:11.03; 2, Waukesha Catholic Memorial, 8:11.66; 3, Kewaskum, 8:12.03; 4, Kiel, 8:12.84; 5, Appleton Fox Valley Lutheran, 8:13.62; 6, Freedom, 8:15.11; 7, La Crosse Logan, 8:16.76; 8, Grafton, 8:17.91.

High jump: 1, Thomas, Madison Edgewood, 6-5; 2, Kerwin, Sheboygan Falls, 6-5; 3, Barsness, Wis. Heights/Barneveld, 6-4; 4, Hardrath, Shorewood, 6-2; 5, Mattson, Seymour, 6-2; 6, Klein, New Berlin West, 6-2; 7 (tie), Rodriguez, Shorewood, and Wisniewski, New London, 6-2.

Pole vault: 1, Haase, Osceola, 14-10; 2, Rambatt, Walworth Big Foot, 14-3; 3, Volz, New Holstein, 14-3; 4, Borkenhagen, Mayville, 14-3; 5, Gluch, Westby, 14-0; 6, McIntyre, Lodi, 13-6; 7, Falcus, Freedom, 13-6; 8 (tie), Vosters, Freedom, and Chrisbaum, Milwaukee Pius XI, 13-0.

Long jump: 1, Heyroth, Lodi, 22-10; 2, Combs, Beloit Turner, 22-4; 3, Fane, Madison Edgewood, 21-9½; 4, Mueller, East Troy, 21-1¾; 5, Wisniewski, New London, 21-1½; 6, Oberbrunner, Appleton Xavier, 20-11¼; 7, Kowalski, Mosinee, 20-8; 8, Gardner, Campbellsport, 20-7¾.

Triple jump: 1, Combs, Beloit Turner, 44-7½; 2, Wilson, Walworth Big Foot, 44-0; 3, Wisniewski, New London, 43-5¼; 4, Fingerson, Richland Center, 43-4¾; 5, Wyngaard, Little Chute, 43-4½; 6, Timm, Shawano, 43-2¾; 7, Nyffenegger, Lodi, 43-2; 8, Kortz, Freedom, 42-7¼.

Shot put: 1, Cleary, Nekoosa, 55-10¾; 2, Gribble, West Salem, 53-2; 3, Owens, La Crosse Logan, 51-6½; 4, Sternweis, Waupaca, 50-7¾; 5, Fritsch, Little Chute, 50-6; 7, Nathaniel, Waukesha Catholic Memorial, 48-7½; 8, Digman, Platteville, 48-7.

Discus: 1, Fritsch, Little Chute, 162-1; 2, Cleary, Nekoosa, 155-10; 3, Digman, Platteville, 150-10; 4, Gribble, West Salem, 148-7; 5, Norton, River Valley, 148-5; 6, Zielke, Kohler, 147-3; 7, Ringwall, New Berlin Eisenhower, 142-4; 8, Boehm, Waukesha Catholic Memorial, 141-10. At Veterans Memorial Stadium, UW-La Crosse.

Girls

Team scores: Freedom 59; Shorewood 52; Appleton Xavier 27; Madison Edgewood 26; Rice Lake 25; Osceola 25; Walworth Big Foot 24; La Crosse Logan 23; Two Rivers 20; Eagle River Northland Pines 20; Prescott 19; Shawano 18; Appleton Fox Valley Lutheran 18; Hayward 17; Winneconne 16; Mosinee 15; Wittenberg-Birnamwood 14; Mauston 14; Columbus 14; Ripon 13; Marshall 13; Lake Mills 13; Wisconsin Dells 11; Brodhead/Juda 11; Hartland Lake Country Lutheran 11; Jefferson 9; Hammond St. Croix Central 9; Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld 8; Little Chute 8; Lodi 8; Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 8; Poynette 8; New Berlin West 7; Kewaskum 7; Menominee Indian 6; Wrightstown 6; Antigo 6; Plymouth 6; Waukesha Catholic Memorial 5; Mount Horeb 5; Ashland 5; Brussels Southern Door 4; Adams-Friendship 4; Minocqua Lakeland 4; Barron 4; Brillion 4; Beloit Turner 4; Grafton 4; Richland Center 3; Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran 3; Medford 3; McFarland 2.5; Campbellsport 2.5; Platteville 2.5; Stratford 2; St. Croix Falls 2; Laconia 2; Greendale Martin Luther 2; Whitewater 2; Amery 1.5; Altoona 1; Kiel 1; Brown Deer 1.

Top placewinners

100 meters: 1, Martins, Shorewood, :12.07; 2, Johansen, Clinton, :12.29; 3, Hutcherson, Little Chute, :12.30; 4, Roloff, Shawano, :12.34; 5, Lebbie, Madison Edgewood, :12.42; 6, Rogowski, Wittenberg-Birnamwood, :12.47; 7, Zak, Ashland, :12.50; 8, Strong, Lodi, :12.61.

200: 1, Martins, Shorewood, :25.00; 2, Sheplee, Rice Lake, :25.42; 3, Fitzgerald, Mosinee,:25.42; 4, Johansen, Clinton, :25.57; 5, Rogowski, Wittenberg-Birnamwood, :25.60; 6, Hambel, Freedom, :26.00; 7, Zak, Ashland, :26.21; 8, Syverson, Prescott, :26.27.

400: 1, Sheplee, Rice Lake, :55.37; 2, Martins, Shorewood, :57.26; 3, Rogowski, Wittenberg-Birnamwood, :57.56; 4, Anchor, Wisconsin Dells, :57.98; 5, Clifford, Hayward, :58.41; 6, Hambel, Freedom, :58.62; 7, Skwierawski, Shorewood, :59.67; 8, Perry, Winneconne, :59.72.

800: 1, Gremban, Eagle River Northland Pines, 2:14.43; 2, Ulrich, Osceola, 2:17.73; 3, Anchor, Wisconsin Dells, 2:18.82; 4, Elliott, Shorewood, 2:19.39; 5, Peterson, Barron, 2:19.56; 6, Harper, Richland Center, 2:19.72; 7, Rabe, Plymouth, 2:20.89; 8, Moravec, Greendale Martin Luther, 2:21.77.

1,600: 1, Gremban, Eagle River Northland Pines, 4:56.95; 2, Helling, Two Rivers, 5:00.50; 3, Ulrich, Osceola, 5:01.52; 4, Malnourie, Hayward, 5:04.21; 5, Fouts, Appleton Xavier, 5:04.48; 6, Kizer, St. Croix Central, 5:05.36; 7, Yetter, Winneconne, 5:08.02; 8, Lozier, Shorewood, 5:12.28.

3,200: 1, Helling, Two Rivers, 11:05.85; 2, Fouts, Appleton Xavier, 11:13.79; 3, Kizer, Hammond St. Croix Central, 11:14.73; 4, McIntyre, Brodhead/Juda, 11:25.66; 5, Yetter, Winneconne, 11:31.74; 6, Chadwick, Poynette, 11:35.35; 7, Gallagher, Two Rivers, 11:43.87; 8, Schwalenberg, Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran, 11:56.77.

100 hurdles: 1, Wolfrath, Appleton Fox Valley Lutheran, :14.29; 2, Koppa, Viroqua, :15.56; 3, Eckerman, Mauston, :15.67; 4, Andrews, Marshall, :15.83; 5, Roberts, Rice Lake, :15.90; 6, Wenthe, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau, :15.90; 7, Fox, Osceola, :15.92; 8, Anderson, Sturgeon Bay, :15.98.

300 hurdles: 1, Bartels, Freedom, :45.75; 2, Andrews, Marshall, :45.94; 3, Grosse, Madison Edgewood, :46.28; 4, Selenske, Mosinee, :46.46; 5, Fox, Osceola, :46.69; 6, Eckerman, Mauston, :46.71; 7, Clark, Mount Horeb, :47.45; 8, Wenthe, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau, :47.63.

400 relay: 1, Prescott (Carlson, Urman, Syverson, Benck), :49.55; 2, Appleton Fox Valley Lutheran, :50.13; 3, La Crosse Logan, :50.27; 4, Madison Edgewood (Ternus, Browne, Rodriguez, Lebbie), :50.44; 5, Plymouth, :50.50; 6, Grafton, :50.72; 7, Whitewater, :51.16; 8, Freedom, :51.22.

800 relay: 1, Madison Edgewood (Ternus, Browne, Grosse, Lebbie), 1:43.85; 2, Prescott, 1:44.23; 3, La Crosse Logan, 1:45.54; 4, Freedom, 1:45.74; 5, Kewaskum, 1:46.23; 6, Mount Horeb (Arneson, Vesperman, Clark, Thompson), 1:46.28; 7, Mosinee, 1:46.39; 8, Grafton, 1:46.95.

1,600 relay: 1, Freedom (Vondrachek, Hinz, Verhasselt, Hambel), 4:02.30; 2, Hayward, 4:05.36; 3, Shorewood, 4:06.49; 4, New Berlin West, 4:08.29; 5, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau, 4:08.76; 6, Kewaskum, 4:09.11; 7, Mosinee, 4:10.05; 8, Lodi (Meek, Harrington, Puls, Milne), 4:10.72.

3,200 relay: 1, Shorewood (Lozier, Yatso, Fowler, Elliott), 9:32.92; 2, Freedom, 9:40.13; 3, Winneconne, 9:43.12; 4, Osceola, 9:45.03; 5, Shawano, 9:45.83; 6, Medford, 9:47.39; 7, Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran, 9:51.61; 8, Kiel, 9:58.66.

High jump: 1, Knoble, La Crosse Logan, 5-4; 2, Reimer, Hartland Lake Country Lutheran, 5-3; 3, Yates, Brodhead/Juda, 5-3; 4, Reddeman, Poynette, 5-2; 5, Hasse, Beloit Turner, 5-2; 6, Perry, Winneconne, 5-2; 7 (tie), Stombaugh, Platteville, and Williamson, Amery, 5-0.

Pole vault: 1, Murphy, Walworth Big Foot, 12-0; 2, Roloff, Shawano, 11-0; 3, Blauert, Wrightstown, 10-9; 4, Stucker, Waukesha Catholic Memorial, 10-6; 5, Wingo, Minocqua Lakeland, 10-6; 6 (tie), Pili, McFarland, and Hewitt, Campbellsport, 10-0; 8, Spilker, Greendale Martin Luther, 10-0.

Long jump: 1, McCormick, Appleton Xavier, 18-11½; 2, Kahl, Columbus, 18-1¼; 3, Wissbroecker, Antigo, 17-8¼; 4, Lopez, Ripon, 17-6½; 5, Murphy, Walworth Big Foot, 17-4; 6, Toepfer, Lake Mills, 17-0¼; 7, Gerovac, New Berlin West, 16-11½; 8, Knoble, La Crosse Logan, 16-10½.

Triple jump: 1, Murphy, Walworth Big Foot, 37-5¼; 2, Lopez, Ripon, 36-10½; 3, Kahl, Columbus, 36-4¾; 4, Milne, Lodi, 36-3; 4, Schuman, Brillion, 36-1½; 6, Johnson, Jefferson, 36-1; 7, Wright, Stratford, 35-6¾; 8, Shalley, Altoona, 35-5¼.

Shot put: 1, Will, Lake Mills, 40-8½; 2, Willer, Freedom, 40-6¼; 3, Corn, Menominee Indian, 40-0; 4, Wafle, Mauston, 39-10½; 5, Gallick, Adams-Friendship, 39-6; 6, Schmidt, Rice Lake, 37-9¼; 7, Isaac, Laconia, 37-9; 8, Digman, Platteville, 37-5.

Discus: 1, Willer, Freedom, 135-2; 2, Doherty, Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld, 128-2; 3, Johnson, Jefferson, 127-9; 4, Vande Hey, Appleton Xavier, 125-4; 5, Shimon, Southern Door, 125-1; 6, Hirt, Hartland Lake Country Lutheran, 123-2; 7, Broten, St. Croix Falls, 120-5; 8, Alexander, Freedom, 120-3. At Veterans Memorial Stadium, UW-La Crosse.

Wheelchair

Boys 100 meters: 1, Anderson, Chippewa Falls, :18.89; 2, Morris, Orfordville Parkview, :19.11; 3, J. Jundt, Kenosha Indian Trail, :20.11; 4, Carlson, Marathon, :22.32; 5, Goodman, Lomira, :23.39; 6, Peterson, La Crosse Logan, :26.34; 7, Caputo, Whitewater, :27.03; 8, Shore, Hillsboro, :27.91.

Girls 100: 1, Craddock, Richland Center, :18.80; 2, E. Jundt, Kenosha Indian Trail, :20.87; 3, Cleaver, Beloit Turner, :21.74; 4, Roderick, Sparta, :30.93; 5, Berthiaume, Racine Horlick, :38.12.

400: 1, Eckelberg, Marshfield Columbus, :57.83; 2, J. Jundt, Kenosha Indian Trail, 1:09.89; 3, Craddock, Richland Center, 1:11.70; 4, Anderson, Chippewa Falls, 1:14.45; 5, Carlson, Marathon, 1:20.42; 6, Cleaver, Beloit Turner, 1:20.74; 7, E. Jundt, Kenosha Indian Trail, 1:24.94; 8, Goodman, Lomira, 1:35.62.

800: 1, Eckelberg, Marshfield Columbus, 2:02.15; 2, J. Jundt, Kenosha Indian Trail, 2:24.74; 3, Morris, Orfordville Parkview, 2:39.13; 4, Cleaver, Beloit Turner, 2:51.76; 5, E. Jundt, Kenosha Indian Trail, 2:53.31; 6, Mitchell, Port Washington, 2:56.95; 7, Berthiaume, Racine Horlick, 5:38.86.

1,600: 1, Eckelberg, Marshfield Columbus, 4:18.89 (state meet record); 2, Craddock, Richland Center, 5:22.49; 3, Carlson, Marathon, 5:30.40; 4, Anderson, Chippewa Falls, 5:33.64; 5, Morris, Orfordville Parkview, 5:43.71.

Shot put: 1, Eckelberg, Marshfield Columbus, 25-10; 2, Morris, Orfordville Parkview, 25-4; 3, Jundt, Kenosha Indian Trail, 22-3¼; 4, Carlson, Marathon, 17-3¼; 5, Peterson, La Crosse Logan, 16-10; 6, Anderson, Chippewa Falls, 16-3½; 7, Cleaver, Beloit Turner, 16-0; 8, Shore, Hillsboro, 14-11¾. At Veterans Memorial Stadium, UW-La Crosse.

Today's schedule

Division 1 state meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium, La Crosse; first events 11 a.m.

