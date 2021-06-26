Triple winner Lucas Heyroth leads the Lodi boys to share of WIAA Division 2 track title

“We knew we had a chance at the team title, that it would be close with Jefferson, (but) I knew I had to get 30 points (three firsts) for us to have a chance.”

Skellenger said the team never took Heyroth for granted.

“He’s amazing,” Skellenger said.

Lodi and Jefferson finished with 40 points apiece, followed by Madison Edgewood in third with 33. Also contributing to the Blue Devils’ title was a sixth from Melvin McIntyre in the pole vault and a seventh from Brody Nyffenegger in the triple jump.

Three other state D2 titles were won by area athletes, including the Edgewood girls’ 800 relay team of Brookelle Ternus, Joelle Browne, Amber Grosse and Nikita Lebbie. The Crusaders came in seeded third, but a strong finish brought them a victory in 1:43.85.

“I’m feeling great about this,” said Lebbie, the anchor runner, who also took fifth in the 100 (:12.42) and anchored the fourth-place 400 relay (:50.44).

“This is not a surprise to us at all. We’ve been working our butts off all spring. … When I hit the finish line, it was like ‘Woooo!’”