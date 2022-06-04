This Wisconsin Badgers commit sweeps hurdles events again at state track meet

LA CROSSE — A runner-up finish in the Division 2 boys triple jump left Lucas Heyroth with a sour taste in his mouth Friday.

A pair of gold medals Saturday proved to be the perfect remedy. The Wisconsin commit won both the 110- and 300-meter hurdles, on top of a third-place finish in the long jump, to cap a 4-for-4 weekend at the WIAA state track and field championships at Veterans Memorial Stadium.

“I’m a little bummed out about the long and triple" jumps, Heyroth said. “I was hoping to win those, too, but other than that I can’t really complain. It’s pretty good.”

The Lodi boys finished runner-up as a team, thanks to Heyroth’s individual performance and bolstered by a third-place finish by the 3,200 relay team. The Blue Devils, who shared the Division 2 team title last year, scored 45 points but it wasn’t enough to hold off Shorewood this year. The Greyhounds won the meet-closing 1,600 relay to win the team title with 46 points.

Heyroth began his day by winning the 110 hurdles in 14.90 seconds, holding off Jefferson's Nicholas Hottinger. Heyroth again had Hottinger's later in the 300 hurdles to sweep the hurdles state championships.

Heyroth, who started from the top lane on the inside, got the lead at the turn and never looked back, charging down the straight away and over the finish line in 39.54.

“It’s a pretty cool feeling, especially since I got them both last year, it’s cool to do it two times in a row,” Heyroth said.

The hurdles sweep isn’t new territory in the Heyroth family. Lucas' older sister and current Wisconsin junior heptathlete Mackenzie swept the high school hurdle events as a senior in 2019.

Lucas plans to follow in his sister's footsteps with the Badgers and compete in the decathlon.

“I’ve always liked doing a lot of events, so coach came to me and said he wanted me to do the decathlon," he said. "I kind of jumped right on it. I thought it would be awesome.”

He finished his high school career with a dozen state medals.

“It’s a pretty surreal thing to be honest,” he said. “After that broken collarbone (in football), it’s definitely awesome.”

Heyroth could celebrate with teammates who also earned medals. Lodi's boys 3,200 relay took third from the first heat. It was a major improvement for the team of Paul Lins, Connor Pecard, Sean Crowder and Parker Heintz as the team seeded 11th finished in 8:14.04.

“We knew what we were capable of and our coaches were saying all week we could get points. We were hoping to place, but we weren’t thinking third,” said Heintz, who finished sixth in Friday's 800 meters.

The team dropped nearly 7 seconds. It was especially satisfying for Pecard, Crowder and Heintz, who were part of last year’s team that finished well off the podium in 13th with a time of 8:31.47.

“Last year we didn’t do too hot, and we weren’t very excited about it, so we took that into today and did awesome,” Pecard said.

Lins played his part as well. The three-year cross-country runner was recruited by Crowder and the others to go out for track this season, and the constant badgering paid dividends. Lins led off the relay with an opening leg of 2:02.76.

“I was just excited,” he said about setting the table for the rest of the team. “It feels great.”

