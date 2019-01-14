Sun Prairie senior Ashley O’Connell announced on Twitter on Monday that she has orally committed to the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse for women’s track and field.
O’Connell, as a junior, cleared 11 feet and finished 11th in the pole vault at the WIAA Division 1 state track and field meet in June in La Crosse.
The eighth- through 12th-place finishers cleared 11 feet. De Pere junior Olivia Fabry was finished first (12 feet, 6 inches).
O’Connell finished first at the Sun Prairie regional (10-0) and at the Middleton sectional (11-0) last season.
She was the girls pole vault champion at last season's Big Eight Conference meet (11-6) as Sun Prairie, led by coach Doug Maughan, won the girls conference title.
She tweeted: “I’m very excited to announce that I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse! I want to thank my coaches, family, and friends who helped me through this process.”