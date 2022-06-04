She was the lone Mauston girl competing at state. She was undeterred. She made school history

LA CROSSE — After running under clear skies in her state debut last season, the weather was anything but for Brie Eckerman this year.

The Mauston junior cut through the clouds and the rain Saturday, speeding to her first-ever state title in the Division 2 girls 110-meter hurdles at the WIAA state track and field championships at Veterans Memorial Stadium.

Eckerman hit the finish line in 15.63 seconds to end a 34-year title drought for the Golden Eagles.

“It’s like a dream come true," she said. "It’s amazing. It’s unreal.”

That dream stared down a dreary morning as rain persisted throughout the opening events of the day. Eckerman said it “made me a little nervous,” but knowing that it was the same conditions for the entire field helped put her mind at ease.

That showed as she got out of the blocks strong and pulled away to top the duo of New Berlin Eisenhower’s Nealee Chiroff (15.86) and Kewaskum’s Madi Dogs (15.98). Eckerman nearly swept the hurdle events later in the day but ultimately had to settle for second-place in the 300 hurdles.

Coming down the stretch against Madison Edgewood’s Amber Grosse, it was the Crusaders senior that pulled away, crossing the finish line in 46.27, just edging Eckerman’s time of 46.49. Eckerman, who reached the podium twice for a second straight year, admitted it was bittersweet, but Grosse’s performance helped soften the blow.

It also helped that Eckerman’s title earlier in the day made Mauston history. She became the Golden Eagles’ first-ever champion in the hurdles and joined Julie Hug (800 meters) and Cindy Menard (high jump) as the only other individual champions in 1988.

“It’s really cool because I know there are some amazing track and field athletes that came from Mauston, so it’s really cool to be up there,” Eckerman said.

Eckerman hopes she can make more history next year, becoming the program’s only two-time champion, with potentially some teammates in tow. While she was the lone Mauston girl competing this weekend, Eckerman had plenty of support.

“It was really special because a lot of the girls from our team came and supported, and hopefully I’ll bring some of them to state next year,” she said.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.