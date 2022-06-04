Senior Bryant Yanke ends Reedsburg's 79-year state title drought

LA CROSSE — Bryant Yanke wasn’t even born the last time the Reedsburg boys track and field team crowned an individual state champion.

In fact, Yanke’s parents weren’t either.

The Beavers senior ended a 79-year drought Saturday afternoon, speeding to the Division 1 300-meter hurdle championship at the WIAA state championships at Veterans Memorial Stadium.

“I did not know it was that long, but that means a lot,” he said. “It’s really awesome. I just knew it was going to be my last race in high school, so I figured I’d give my all and it worked out.”

Yanke, the No. 4 seed, received one of the inside lanes and got off to a strong start. An early slip by top-seeded Drew Regnier from Waunakee helped because Yanke knew the Warriors junior, who earlier in the day won the 400 meters title with a time of 47.80 seconds, was capable of catching him.

“I knew that him being behind me would push me, at least at the beginning, and I figured he’d get up to my side,” Yanke said. “So I was just pushing to try and make sure I couldn’t see him out of the corner of my eye, and I think that helped me a lot.”

Yanke held off a surging Regnier and pulled away from the Kimberly duo of Cam Wnek and Ethan Criter to win in 39.11.

The win capped a solid final day for the UW-La Crosse commit. Yanke got his day started by finishing second in the 110 meter hurdles. He nearly swept the hurdle events, but his time of 14.97 wasn’t enough to catch Waterford’s Carter Maffet (14.87).

Along with becoming the Beavers’ fourth-ever champion, Yanke became Reedsburg’s first medalist since Jacob Dregney (110 hurdles) and Nick Crary (triple jump) both took sixth at the 2019 state championships.

The duo of Dregney and Crary were seniors when Yanke was a freshman and were two of Yanke's top role models.

“Especially knowing Jacob placed in hurdles, that pushed me a little harder to get to at least his place or past that,” Yanke said. “I don’t think there’s anything that I would be able to do for Reedsburg than win a state championship.”

