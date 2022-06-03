Reedsburg's Bryant Yanke thrives in his comfort zone to reach finals in 2 hurdles events

LA CROSSE — Being on the inside lanes and able to see your opponents during a race can be helpful for some runners.

Bryant Yanke certainly thinks so.

"The inside lanes — 4, 5 and 6 — those are my favorite lanes," Yanke said.

"Just to be able to see people coming up next to you and in front of you, it’s probably my favorite part."

Yanke thrived on the inside Friday morning as the Reedsburg senior finished in the top three in his Division 1 boys 110- and 300-meter hurdles heats to qualify for both finals Saturday at the WIAA state championships at Veterans Memorial Stadium.

"That’s what I came to do; to make finals and then get on the podium," he said. "I’m just going to try to continue that into (Saturday), and I like where I’m seeded, so I should be good there."

Yanke is in line to hit the medal stand in both events after a strong showing in the prelims. He finished second from the sixth lane in the second heat of the 300 hurdles with a time of 39.94 seconds to earn the No. 4 seed in the finals. He was one of four to crack the 40-second mark.

The UW-La Crosse commit opened his day by finishing second from the No. 6 lane in 14.98 in the final heat of the 110 hurdles. He enters the 110 hurdles finals seeded fifth.

"It was really good because just getting to (Saturday) for an extra event was huge, and from there I just continued that trend," Yanke said about starting his day strong in the 110.

On top of the hurdle finals, Yanke also will compete in the pole vault Saturday, giving him three chances to become the Beavers' first medalist since Jacob Dregney (110 hurdles) and Nick Crary (triple jump) took sixth at the 2019 state meet.

Saturday will be busy, especially since he will compete in the pole vault, where he’s seeded 18th with a top height of 12 feet, 6 inches.

"I’ve done it before and we’re just going to have to see," he said. "Pole vault isn’t my specialty, it’s more so hurdles, but I’m going to pole vault as hard as I can and then get ready for the hurdles, however that works out."

