Royall sophomore Jessica Brueggeman broke a pair of state records en route to gold medals in the Division 3 girls triple jump and long jump.

LA CROSSE — Royall sophomore Jessica Brueggeman rewrote the record books during the 2019 WIAA state track and field meet Friday, May 31 and Saturday, June 1 in La Crosse.

On Friday afternoon, Brueggeman won the Division 3 girls triple jump with a leap of 38 feet, 8.25 inches. Her winning jump broke the previous state meet record of 38 feet, 5 inches, set by Bria Halama of Independence/Gilmanton in 2011.

For her follow-up act, Brueggeman struck gold again Saturday in the long jump, posting a winning leap of 18 feet, 8.25 inches. That jump broke the state record of 18 feet, 6.5 inches set by Florence's Aileen Lemanski in 2009.

In addition, Brueggeman was a part of two Royall relay teams — along with fellow sophomores Madeline Wainwright, Tenley Wopat and Emma Gruen — that reached the finals in their respective events.

Royall finished fifth in the 1,600-meter relay (4:10.15) and ninth in the 400-meter relay (:51.65). Gruen also placed third in the high jump (5-2) and ninth in the 100-meter hurdles (:16.28).

As a team, the Panthers accrued 30 points to finish third overall in the Division 3 girls team standings, six points behind state champion La Crosse Aquinas.

New Lisbon junior Gunnar Pedersen (41-11) came in seventh in the Division 3 boys triple jump. Wonewoc-Center senior Kory Helm (6-0) finished in 10th in the Division 3 boys high jump. Mauston senior Josiah Ziebell (2:01.30) was 15th in the Division 2 boys 800-meter run. 

Stay tuned for full results and more coverage from this year's WIAA state meet.

