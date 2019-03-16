Madison La Follette earned a pair of individual first-place finishes in the 20-team Large Schools division of the Nelson-Daniels Classic indoor track and field meet held Saturday at UW-Whitewater.
The points helped the Lancers secure a seventh-place overall finish.
The Lancers got victories from Moussa Ndiaye in the high jump (6-4) and Ladell Cannon in the triple jump (44-8½). La Follette also finished third in the 3,200-meter relay (8:44.79).
Mukwonago won the boys team title with 82 points, 23 points ahead of Wauwatosa East. Sun Prairie finished in ninth place, Beaver Dam took 14th and Janesville Craig was 16th.
La Follette was the top-performing area girls team, taking 11th among 20 teams. The Lancers' Kiara Lee soared to victory in the triple jump, clearing 38 feet 31/2 inches. Sun Prairie's Kate Kopotic won the 3,200 in 11:42.83.
Dubuque Large School Indoor Invitational
The Verona boys took third among a field of 18 teams Saturday in the Dubuque Large School Indoor Invitational, held at the University of Dubuque.
The Wildcats finished with 53 points and won two out of 13 events. Western Dubuque earned the team title with 72 points. Madison West finished seventh, Monroe was ninth and Madison Memorial took last place.
Winning for Verona were Jayden Joe-Wright in the 55-meter dash (6.64 seconds) and Max Herkert in the pole vault (13-6). The Wildcats also took second place in the 800 meter relay with a time of 1:36.58.
Deerfield Invitational
The Cambridge finished fifth out of 12 boys teams at the Deerfield ADE Invitational at Ripon College. Freedom dominated the field, winning with 188 points, 118 more than runner-up Dodgeland. Deerfield took ninth and Johnson Creek was 11th.
Freedom's girls also won a runaway victory, scoring 188.5 points to Dodgeland's 64.5. Johnson Creek's Hannah Constable won the 200 dash (:27.06) and 400 (1:01.47).
Tri-State Small Schools Invitational
Out of a field of 14 teams, the Lodi girls scored 94 points for a runaway victory in the meet at UW-Platteville. Rhianna Walzer won the 55-meter dash in 7.66 seconds and the 400 in 1:01.58, Hannah Busser won the 200 (:28.37), Isabelle Clary won the 800 (2:32.47) and the Lodi 1,600 relay won (4:23.59).
The Lodi boys finished 10th, behind champion Lena-Winslow. Belleville finished 14th and Marshall was 17th.
BOYS INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
NELSON-DANIEL CLASSIC
Large Schools Division
At UW-Whitewater
Team scores — Mukwonago 82; Wauwatosa East 59; Franklin 50; Rockton Hononegah 49; Lake Forest 41; Sussex Hamilton 29; Madison La Follette 26; Cary-Grove 23; Sun Prairie 22; Waukesha South 18; Racine Park 15; Milwaukee King 13; Wales Kettle Moraine 13; Beaver Dam 12; Niles North 11; Janesville Craig 11; Woodstock 11; Oconomowoc 11; Watertown 8; Elkhorn 2.
Event winners, area placewinners
55-meter dash: 1, Lindstrom, RH, :06.69. 400: 1, Bohlman, MH, :52.74. 800: 1, Rosa, LF, 2:00.68; 2, Leverson, JC, 2:00.72; 3, Ferron, BD, 2:02.52. 1,600: 1, Wellenstein, WE, 4:31.05; 3, Ferron, BD, 4:35.09. 3,200: 1, Nadolski, Muk, 9:40.62; 5, Francis, SP, 10:18.68.
55 hurdles: 1, Juszczak, Muk, :08.06. 800 relay: 1, Rockton Hononegah, 1:34.61; 7, Sun Prairie, 1:38.95; 8, Janesville Craig, 1:39.17.
1,600 relay: 1, Wauwatosa East, 3:37.47. 3,200 relay: 1, Rockton Hononegah, 8:22.64; 3, Madison La Follette, 8:44.79; 8, Janesville Craig, 9:08.57. Pole vault: 1, Stanisz, Fra, 14-3; 4, Traut, SP, 12-0; 6, Schauer, SP, 11-6; 8, Smith, JC, 10-6. High jump: 1, Ndiaye, MLF, 6-4; 3, Jahnke, Wat, 6-0. Long jump: 1, Hohl, Muk, 20-5¼; 2, Landphier, SP, 20-2½; 5, Stone, SP, 19-9. Triple jump: 1, Cannon, MLF, 44-8½. Shot put: 1, Wedig, WKM, 54-2; 7, Bartz, Wat, 45-8½.
TRI-STATE SMALL SCHOOLS INVITATIONAL
At UW-Platteville
Team scores — Lena-Winslow (Ill.) 60; Stateline Home School (Ill.) 56; Westby 54; Benton co-op 50; Camanche (Iowa) 44; Dakota (Ill.) 41; Boscobel 39; Kickapoo/La Farge 36.5; Darlington 36; Lodi 34; Richland Center 32; Durant-Bennett (Ill.) 27; Cashton 26; Belleville 13; Orfordville Parkview 12; Southwestern 9; Marshall 8.5; Monticello 4; Royall 2.
Event winners, area placewinners
55-meter dash: 1, Kloster, Dak, :06.93; 7, Coddington, Lodi, :07.09. 200: 1, Willkomm, DB, :24.32. 400: 1, Campie, Cam, :52.74. 800: 1, Carpenter, Cas, 2:11.54; 4, Faust, Lodi, 2:13.68; 7, O'Rourke, Bel, 2:16.27. 1,600: 1, Steurer, SHS, 4:55.02. 3,200: 1, Sherry, Wes, 11:20.30; 4, Grover, Lodi, 11:37.02. 55 hurdles: 1, Hardison, Cam, :08.51; 6, Collins, Mar, :09.77; 8, McDermott, Bel, :10.32. 800 relay: 1, Camanche, 1:38.69; 4, Lodi, 1:42.24. 1,600 relay: 1, Stateline Home School, 3:48.41; 8, Lodi, 3:54.93. 3,200 relay: 1, Benton co-op, 9:35.20; 6, Belleville, 10:03.90; 8, Lodi, 10:06.61. Pole vault: 1, Nelson, Wes, 13-0; 3 (tie), Finke, Mar, 11-0; 5, McIntyre, Lodi, 10-6; 7, Chenoweth, Bel, 9-6. High jump: 1, Davis, BS, 6-5; 6, Shrader, Bel, 5-8. Long jump: 1, Vegter, SHS, 19-11; 7, Wenger, Bel, 18-1. Triple jump: 1, Wagner, KLF, 42-6; 5, Neffenegger, Lodi, 37-1; 7, Parsons, Lodi, 36-8½. Shot put: 1, Bruce, LW, 50-10½; 4, Becker, Lodi, 40-9.
DEERFIELD ADE INVITATIONAL
At Ripon College
Team scores — Freedom 188; Dodgeland 70; Randolph/Cambria-Freisland 67.5; Winneconne 54; Cambridge 33; Fond du Lac Winnebago Lutheran 32.5; Kohler 31; Two Rivers 29; Deerfield 28; Westfield/Montello 25; Johnson Creek 20; Adams-Friendship 7.
Event winners, area placewinners
60-meter dash: 1, Williams, WM, :07.4; 4, Pulling, Deer, :07.62; 7, Ahrens, Cam, 07:85. 200: 1, Brickner, Free, :23.79. 400: 1, Joly, Free, :55.91; 2, Gesteland, Deer, :57.47. 800: 1, Higgins, Free, 2:12.57. 1,600: 1, Schacherl, Win, 4:38.34. 3,200: 1, LeBlanc, Koh, 10:46.92. 60 hurdles: 1, Wiese, Free, :08.99; 8, Yerges, Cam, :10.38. 800 relay: 1, Freedom, 1:37.23; 5, Cambridge, 1:48.72; 8, Deerfield, 1:50.72. 1,600 relay: 1, Freedom, 3:36.96; 3, Cambridge, 3:58.63; 4, Deerfield, 4:04.10. 3,200 relay: 1, Freedom, 8:56.01; 3, Deerfield, 9:34.22; 7, Cambridge, 10:07.75. Pole vault: 1, Klentz, Dod, 13-3; 7, Bohn, Deer, 9-6. High jump: 1, Benzing, Dod, 5-10; 2, Griffiths, JC, 5-10; 8, Colts, Cam, 5-2. Long jump: 1, Hanseder, Win, 20-3½; 7, Ahrens, Cam, 17-10½. Triple jump: 1, Sheriff, Free, 39-7; 4, Colts, Cam, 37-9; 7, Schroeder, Cam, 36-1¼; 8, Richardt, JC, 34-0¾. Shot put: 1, Hoffman, JC, 41-7½; 2, Lund, Cam, 40-9; 8, Vander Grinten, Deer, 34-11¼.
DUBUQUE LARGE SCHOOL INDOOR INVITATIONAL
At University of Dubuque
Team scores — Western Dubuque 72; Dubuque Homestead 68; Verona 53; Iowa City City High 50; Northeast 34; Bellevue 34; Madison West 28; Dubuque Senior 28; Monroe 24; Wahlert Catholic 24; Davenport Assumption 18; Galena 16; Cedar Rapids Jefferson 12; Linn Mar 12; Monticello 11; Central DeWitt 9; Anamosa 7; Madison Memorial 6.
Event winners, area placewinners
55-meter dash: 1, Joe-Wright, Ver, :06:64; 2, Montgomery, Monr, :06:65; 4, Opoku-Appoh, MW, :06.69. 400: 1, Brown, ICCH, :52.2; 5, Jordan, Ver, :53.73; 7, Knoche, MM, :55.07; 8, Montgomery, Monr, :55.2. 800: 1, Holesinger, DH, 2:05.04; 4, White, MW, 2:08.4; 7, Kohn, MW, 2:09.57. 1,600: 1, Mickelson, Gal, 4:38.73; 5, Julian Gary, MW, 4:46.34; 8, DiMaggio, Ver, 4:48.91. 3,200: 1, Hermiston, DH, 9:50.14; 3, Ford, Ver, 10:16.96; 6, Lee, MW, 10:35.31; 8, Treiber, MW, 10:37.40. 55 hurdles: 1, Reilly, LM, :07.87; 3, Rodebaugh, Monr, :08.18. 800 relay: 1, Western Dubuque, 1:33.72; 2, Verona, 1:36.58; 5, Madison Memorial, 1:37.74. 1,600 relay: 1, Wahlert Catholic, 3:32.88. 3,200 relay: 1, Dubuque Hempstead, 8:28.50; 6, Monroe, 8:57.58; 8, Verona, 9:03.45. Pole vault: 1, Herkert, Ver, 13-6; 3, Mast, Ver, 9-6; 5, Tolmie, MM, 8-0. High jump: 1, Hoyer, NE, 6-02; 3, Hawkins, Ver, J6-0; 4, Meyer, Monr, 5-1; 8, Seagreaves, Monr, 5-08. Long jump: 1, Jaeger, WD, 21-1. Triple jump: 1, Wiseman, CR, 42-0¼; 2, Young, MW, 41-05½; 3, Waller, Ver, 40-01½; 4, Williams, MM, 39-08½; 5, Ketarkus, MM, 38-08¼; 6, Hawkins, Ver, 37-09½; 7, Herkert, Ver, 37-03¾; 8, Ward, MM, 35-10½.
STEVENS POINT INVITATIONAL
At UW-Stevens Point
Team scores — Appleton North 79.5; Fond du Lac 52; Marshfield 48; Kimberly 48; Stevens Point 45; Schofield D.C. Everest 41; Neenah 38.75; Reedsburg 28.75; La Crosse Logan 24; Waupaca 22; Kaukauna 19; Iola-Scandinavia 16; Hortonville 15; Ashwaubenon 15; Wild Rose 10; Rosholt 10; Baraboo 7.75; Green Bay West 6; Wisconsin Dells 6; Seymour 5.5; Nekoosa 5; Marathon 2; Wausau East 0.75.
Event winners, area placewinners
60-meter dash: 1, Harris, LCL, 07:13; 4, Campbell, Reed, 07:34. 400: 1, Pearce, Mar, :52.37; 8, Hackbarth, Bar, :54.27. 800: 1, Ellenberg, Kim, 1:56.75. 1,600: 1, Slevin, LCL, 4:34.92. 3,200: 1, Lepak, SP, 10:08.84; 3, Exo, Bar, 10:32.43. 60 hurdles: 1, Hopper, FDL, 08:53; 2, Dregney, Reed, 08:80. 800 relay: 1, Appleton North, 1:36.78. 1,600 relay: 1, Appleton North, 3:37.42. 3,200 relay: 1, Neenah, 8:21.71. Pole vault: 1, Sieloff, FDL, 12-6; 3, Kruschke, WD, 12-6. High jump: 1, Paltzer, Kau, 6-5; 7 (tie), Steiner, Reed, and Philipp, Bar, 5-6. Long jump: 1, Cady, IS, 20-7; 2, Lee, Reed, 20-3¾; 5, Crary, Reed, 19-9. Triple jump: 1, Ayensu Mensah, AN, 43-10; 6, Crary, Reed, 40-4¼. Shot put: 1, Stone, FDL, 65-1¾.
GIRLS INDOOR TRACK
NELSON-DANIEL CLASSIC
Large Schools Division
At UW-Whitewater
Team scores — Milwaukee King 73; Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels 54; Niles West (Ill.) 53; Brookfield East 48; Franklin 44; Mukwonago 36.5; Niles North 36.5; Cary-Grove (Ill.) 30; Crystal Lake (Ill.) South 21; Sussex Hamilton 17.5; Madison La Follette 15; Wauwatosa East 14; Oconomowoc 13; Watertown 12; Racine Park 12; Wales Kettle Moraine 9; Elkhorn 7; Janesville Craig 5; Sun Prairie 3.5; Woodstock (Ill.) 3.
Event winners, area placewinners
55-meter dash: 1, Brown, MK, :06.98 (meet record). 400: 1, Pitcher, Fra, :58.95. 800: 1, Oribello, NW, 2:26.87. 1,600: 1, Beyer, Muk, 5:26.96. 3,200: 1, Kopotic, SP, 11:42.83; 5, Ray, SP, 12:33.98; 7, Dushack, SP, 12:43.35. 55 hurdles: 1, O’Brien, DSHA, 08:46; 8, Crosby, SP, :09.50. 800 relay: 1, Milwaukee King, 1:47.06. 1,600 relay: 1, Milwaukee King, 4:11.80; 7, Sun Prairie, 4:22.67. 3,200 relay: 1, Niles West, 10:21.21; 4, Janesville Craig, 10:53.28; 9, Beaver Dam, 11:10.40. Pole vault: 1, Note, NW, 10-6; 8 (tie), Mickelson, SP, 8-6. High jump: 1, Kindt, BE, 5-3. Long jump: 1, Jackson, MK, 18-9½; 5, Lee, MLF, 16-7¾. Triple jump: 1, Lee, MLF, 38-3½. Shot put: 1, Brodhagen, Muk, 40-0; 4, Moldenhauer, Wat, 36-9; 6, Hesse, Wat, 34-4; 8, Walker, MLF, 33-11.
TRI-STATE SMALL SCHOOLS INVITATIONAL
At UW-Platteville
Team scores — Lodi 94; Northeast (Iowa) 59; Royall 58; Richland Center 45; Benton co-op 34; Darlington 29; Kickapoo/La Farge 28.5; Belleville 26; North Crawford 26; Albany 25; Cashton 23; Dakota 22; Boscobel 20.5; Marshall 18.
Event winners, area placewinners
55-meter dash: 1, Walzer, Lodi, :07.66; 2, Donnell, Bel, :07.67. 200: 1, Busser, Lodi, :28.37. 400: 1, Walzer, Lodi, 1:01.58; 8, Puls, Lodi, 1:08.22. 800: 1, Clary, Lodi, 2:32.47; 2, Milne, Lodi, 2:38.92. 1,600: 1, Martensen, BS, 5:30.33; 2, Clary, Lodi, 5:50.97; 4, Huggett, Mar, 5:59.55. 3,200: 1, Carstens, NC, 12:25.75; 2, Dugan, Mar, 12:40.57; 4, Michels, Bel, 14:43.38; 5, Giese, Lodi, 15:03.07. 55 hurdles: 1, Rickertsen, Nor, :09; 3, Ripp, Lodi, :10.10. 800 relay: 1, Northeast, 1:57.10; 4, Lodi, 2:02.93; 5, Belleville, 2:03.13. 1,600 relay: 1, Lodi (Busser, Jelinek, Milne, Walzer), 4:23.59. 3,200 relay: 1, Northeast, 11:18.43; 5, Belleville, 12:52.09; 6, Marshall, 12:59.63. Pole vault: 1, Rynes, RC, 10-6; 5, Jerome, Bel, 7-0; 6 (tie), Held, Mar, and Busser, Lodi, 6-0. High jump: 1, Gruen, Roy, 5-0. Long jump: 1, Brueggeman, Roy, 16-9. Triple jump: 1, Brueggeman, Roy, 34-9; 5, Milne, Lodi, 31-10. Shot put: 1, Abbot, Nor, 36-3; 3, Walzer, Lodi, 34-5½; 8, Zimmerman, Bel, 30-8.
DEERFIELD ADE INVITATIONAL
At Ripon College
Team scores — Freedom 185.5; Dodgeland 64.5; Rio 61; Two Rivers 61; Winneconne 47; Johnson Creek 37; Winnebago Lutheran Academy 31; Deerfield 16; Central Wisconsin Christian 15; Westfield/Montello 14; Adams-Friendship 11; Cambridge 11; Kohler 6, Randolph/Cambria-Friesland 5.
Event winners, area placewinners
60-meter dash: 1, Hambel, Free, :08.26; 6, Hallam, JC, :08.62; 8, Kulig, JC, :08.71. 200: 1, Constable, JC, :27.06; 5, Kulig, JC, :29.66; 7, Hallam, JC, :29.73. 400: 1, Constable, JC, 1:01.47; 8, Hallam, JC, 1:09.27. 800: 1, Stordahl, Free, 2:27.19; 7, Williams, Cam, 2:44.83. 1,600: 1, Gallagher, TR, 5:24.98. 3,200: 1, Teske, WLA, 13:09.89. 60 hurdles: 1, Hutzler, Rio, :09.90; 6, Navarro, Deer, :11.56; 7, Ezzell, Deer, :11.76. 800 relay: 1, Freedom, 2:00.27; 5, Deerfield, 2:05.78. 1,600 relay: 1, Dodgeland, 4:29.82; 5, Cambridge, 4:52.80; 6, Deerfield 4:56.35. 3,200 relay: 1, Freedom, 10:42; 4, Cambridge, 11:52.17. Pole vault: 1, Tomazevic, Free, 10-0. High jump: 1, Friese, CWC, 4-10. Long jump: 1, Johnson, Free, 16-1½; 6, Heffel, Deer, 14-3¾. Triple jump: 1, Hutzler, Rio, 33-11¼; 3, Constable, JC, 32-8¾; 8, Kornelsen, Deer, 28-6. Shot put: 1, Austin, AF, 33-5¾.
STEVENS POINT INVITATIONAL
At UW-Stevens Point
Team scores — Stevens Point 65; Kimberly 53; Schofield D.C. Everest 52; Appleton North 47; Kaukauna 39; Bay Port 36; Wisconsin Dells 29; Ashwaubenon 26; Oshkosh West 25; Mosinee 20; Neenah 19; Fond du Lac 18; La Crosse Logan 13.5; Wausau East 12; Hortonville 12; Auburndale 11; Baraboo 11; Iola-Scandinavia 10; Marshfield 10; Wild Rose 8; Seymour 8; Nekoosa 7; Oshkosh Lourdes 6; Rosholt 4; Reedsburg 2; Marathon 1.5.
Event winners, area placewinners
60-meter dash: 1, Best, OW, :08.06. 400: 1, Willis, StP, :56.68; 2, Anchor, WD, 1:03.10; 9, Jones, WD, 1:06.28. 800: 1, Hertting, AN, 2:32.88; 7, Cunningham, WD, 2:39.82; 8, Gruner, Bar, 2:40.91. 1,600: 1, Beacom, IS, 5:28.23; 9, Cunningham, WD, 5:42.45. 3,200: 1, Beghin, WD, 11:52.11; 6, Stewart, Bar, 12:45.20. 60 hurdles: 1, Arndt, FdL, :09.47. 800 relay: 1, Oshkosh West, 1:51.47; 7, Reedsburg, 1:57.74. 1,600 relay: 1, Appleton North, 4:14.70; 7, Wisconsin Dells, 4:33.19; 9, Baraboo, 4:33.99. 3,200 relay: 1, Appleton North, 10:25.32; 5, Wisconsin Dells, 11:05.62. Pole vault: 1, Holland, Marsh, 10-6. High jump: 1, Vanzeeland, Kau, 5-4; 6, Anchor, WD, 5-0. Long jump: 1, Murphy, BP, 17-1½; 6, Runnels, Bar, 15-8¼. Triple jump: 1, Brown, StP, 35-2¼. Shot put: 1, Pugh, Mos, 41-4½; 5, Johnson, Bar, 36-3.