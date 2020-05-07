Prep sports: Spring teams finding creative ways to keep teamwork and competition intense

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, spring high school sports teams will have no group practices, no bus trips to games or meets, and no championships on the line this season.
That has left it up to coaches and athletes to get creative in making their individualized “Safer at Home” workouts engaging and meaningful.
For instance, thanks to an idea from Madison West senior distance runner Ella Kunstman, the Regents have been running for a reason this week. And in the Badger Conference, girls soccer athletes are in the midst of a friendly “Soccer Jam” competition that involves a lot more than corner kicks and saves.
At West, Kunstman noticed that the University of Wisconsin distance runners had organized a track and field fundraiser, with contributors pledging payments based on the number of miles run by the Badgers during their workouts. With the help of West assistant coach Cory Hayden and head coach Casey Green, the Regents adapted the idea — with a recipient that was easy to choose.
“Ella had the great idea … to organize a track and field team fundraiser for the Second Harvest food bank,” Hayden said. “Second Harvest had reported that the amount of food going out their doors had gone up by about 40,000 pounds, and Ella wanted to help.”
She set up a “Sponsor a Mile” fundraiser, using the website Pledge It, asking contributors to pledge payment for every mile run by the Regents during their training this week. Flat donations also are accepted.
To say Kunstman’s idea has been well-received would be an understatement.
“We initially set the bar at $1,000, and the idea was we could collect about 500 miles (by the team) to get there,” Hayden said. “But by the end of the first day or early on the second, we were already at $1,000. So she upped the goal to $2,000, and (on Thursday morning) we are at about $1,750.”
Hayden said the way the week has been going, those who pledged 5 cents per mile would be billed about $25 for the week.
And the charitable angle has invigorated the West team in these “safer at home” days of no school, no practices and no meets.
“We’re trying to offset the disappointment of not being able to compete one final year,” Hayden said. “They wanted to do something to put some purpose behind their workouts and the time they’ve spent.
“We don’t have the practices and the actual meet days, which are the best memories for the high school athletes. But now they have a unified goal, and they know they’re not just out there bettering themselves, they’re bettering the community.”
'Soccer Jam' kicks off
Meanwhile, the “Soccer Jam” idea, fostered by Portage/Poynette girls soccer coach Katherine Mayne and Stoughton coach Mike McIntosh, has kept many of the Badger Conference girls soccer teams in competition for the last few weeks.
On the weekend of May 16-17, each participating school’s athletes — the top 11 players from each high school program, plus additional junior varsity competitors — take part in various activities, on video and with scorekeeping. Scores will be kept and combined into team totals, and then compared with the performances of other teams in the league.
The first component involves continuous running in intervals of fast-pace and slow-pace, called “fartlek.” Each athlete is asked to complete 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) over the weekend. This portion of the competition is scored on the honor system, but McIntosh made it clear that runners can find alternative activities if it means they might have to run in a crowd or on a dangerous road, or if an injury has slowed them down. Push-ups, bicycling and/or treadmill work was suggested.
But the cameras will be on for the other component, in which girls maximize their best number of juggles — keeping a soccer ball from hitting the ground, using any part of their body except their hands and arms, and not hitting any object other than the competitor. The athletes will send their video to their coaches, who will tally up the totals.
Individually, the top 10 jugglers will earn ribbons, and all will earn points for their team based on their overall finish. The team with the highest total wins the “Safer at Home School Juggling Award.” Another award will be given to the program with the most juggles by “junior varsity” competitors outside of the top 11, to promote full participation.
Warming up for the competition, McIntosh said his Vikings went 2-0 against Portage/Poynette and are preparing for “taking on the entire Badger Conference. We’re excited to compete again.”
The Stoughton team also has been using individual videos to compete in such off-the-beaten-path team activities as snowman building and lip-synching.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.