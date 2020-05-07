Prep sports: Spring teams finding creative ways to keep teamwork and competition intense

On the weekend of May 16-17, each participating school’s athletes — the top 11 players from each high school program, plus additional junior varsity competitors — take part in various activities, on video and with scorekeeping. Scores will be kept and combined into team totals, and then compared with the performances of other teams in the league.

The first component involves continuous running in intervals of fast-pace and slow-pace, called “fartlek.” Each athlete is asked to complete 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) over the weekend. This portion of the competition is scored on the honor system, but McIntosh made it clear that runners can find alternative activities if it means they might have to run in a crowd or on a dangerous road, or if an injury has slowed them down. Push-ups, bicycling and/or treadmill work was suggested.

But the cameras will be on for the other component, in which girls maximize their best number of juggles — keeping a soccer ball from hitting the ground, using any part of their body except their hands and arms, and not hitting any object other than the competitor. The athletes will send their video to their coaches, who will tally up the totals.