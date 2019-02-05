Sun Prairie senior Ryan Traut announced on Twitter he has committed to UW-Platteville for men’s track and field.
Traut finished second in the pole vault at last year’s Middleton sectional, clearing 13 feet. He tied for 18th in the pole vault at the WIAA Division 1 state track and field meet last June in La Crosse, also clearing 13 feet.
He tweeted in part: “I’m excited to announce that I will be continuing my academic & athletic career pole vaulting at the University of Wis-Platteville! I want to thank my coaches, family & friends who helped me through this process.”
He also plays hockey for the Cardinals and competed in boys soccer.
Eagan Peters-Michaud will participate in signing ceremony
Middleton senior Eagan Peters-Michaud, who has committed to St. Norbert College in De Pere for men’s volleyball, will take part in a signing ceremony Wednesday morning at Middleton High School.