Madison West senior Patrick Horvath has orally committed to compete in men’s track and field at Iowa State University.
The 5-foot-11, 200-pound Horvath is expected to compete in the hammer throw in college and plans to study kinesiology, according to his father, Jeff Horvath.
As a junior, Horvath was the champion in the shot put at the 2018 Big Eight Conference track and field meet (49 feet, 1 ½ inches) and was fourth in the discus (130-1). He placed second in the shot put at sectionals and was 17th in the event at the WIAA Division 1 state track and field meet last June in La Crosse.
Horvath was an All-City selection and all-Big Eight choice in football as an offensive lineman his junior year. He played offensive line (center) and defensive line for the Regents. He focused on track his senior season.
Madison Memorial’s Jack Krumbach finalizes plans
Madison Memorial senior outfielder Jack Krumbach orally committed to Xavier University in Cincinnati, Ohio, in 2017. Krumbach, who plays center field, made that commitment official when he signed a National Letter of Intent during the early signing period in November, according to Spartans baseball coach Tim Richardson.
Madison Memorial plans to recognize student-athletes planning to compete in collegiate athletics during a ceremony in the spring.
Xavier is an NCAA Division I program that is a member of the Big East Conference.
Krumbach was named to the first team of the Big Eight all-conference baseball team in 2018, selected as an at-large player. He was an All-City selection as an outfielder and was an honorable-mention choice on the Wisconsin State Journal/WisconsinPrepZone.com All-Area baseball team.
As a sophomore in 2017, he was an honorable-mention selection as an outfielder on the all-Big Eight team. He also was named to the Madison all-City team as an outfielder.