Madison Memorial senior Elle Kinney has committed to UW-La Crosse and plans to compete as a thrower in UW-La Crosse’s track and field program, Madison Memorial athletic director Jeremy Schlitz said Monday.
Kinney is a track and field athlete and a girls basketball player at Madison Memorial, Schlitz said. Kinney will compete for the Spartans in throws (discus, shot put) during the track and field season this spring.
Madison Memorial earns swimming recognition for academics
In addition, Schlitz said the Madison Memorial girls swimming team received a Gold Level All-American Academic team for a 3.912 team GPA from the National Interscholastic Swimming Coaches Association (NISCA).
Vault champion has made college decision
Monona Grove senior Payton Jenks-Recker, who won the WIAA Division 2 vault competition at Saturday’s WIAA state gymnastics meet at Wisconsin Rapids High School, said she plans to attend UW-La Crosse for gymnastics and possibly track and field (middle distance running).