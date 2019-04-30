The Big Eight Conference track and field meet scheduled for Friday, May 10 has been moved from Janesville’s Monterey Stadium to Madison La Follette.
La Follette now will serve as host at Lussier Stadium.
La Follette was scheduled to play host to the meet next year but the venues were switched, said Madison Memorial athletic director Jeremy Schlitz, the Madison school district athletic director and Wisconsin Athletic Directors Association president.
The Janesville track has been undergoing repair and resurface and the decision was made to flip years for the hosts, Schlitz said.
Schiro providing support for Madison West athletics
Sayhra Schiro is currently helping Madison West’s athletics office with day-to-day operations while Regents athletic director Devon Peterson is on a medical leave, according to an email from Peterson.
Madison West principal Karen Boran and Schlitz, as district athletic director, are providing supervisory assistance.