Prep girls track and field: Waunakee's Chloe Larsen hoping for a chance to repeat as state champ

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Chloe Larsen wasn’t expecting it.

Nor were her Waunakee track and field teammates, her opponents, or just about anyone.

But there Larsen was last June, as a sophomore, running to the WIAA Division 1 state championship in the 400-meter run with a time of 56.91 seconds that ranked best across all three classes at the 2019 state meet.

Even with a state championship on her resume, her Warriors coaches and teammates remain bowled over by her humility and helpful attitude.

“I don’t think I have seen, in all my years of coaching, anyone as humble as her,” said Jennifer Grabarski, entering her 20th year as Waunakee’s girls coach. “She takes it all in stride.”

“When you meet Chloe in person, you would never know that she was a state champion,” sprints coach Lindsey Laufenberg said. “That humbleness has been able to get her the success she has found.”

Not only did Larsen win the state 400 title last spring, she qualified in the individual 200 and joined Sarah Bova, Kylee Grabarski and Riley Armstrong to earn runner-up honors in the 1,600-meter relay (3:58.45).

Larsen gives plenty of credit to the people who have been by her side throughout the process.