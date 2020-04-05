Prep girls track and field: Waunakee's Chloe Larsen hoping for a chance to repeat as state champ

Chloe Larsen wasn’t expecting it.
Nor were her Waunakee track and field teammates, her opponents, or just about anyone.
But there Larsen was last June, as a sophomore, running to the WIAA Division 1 state championship in the 400-meter run with a time of 56.91 seconds that ranked best across all three classes at the 2019 state meet.
Even with a state championship on her resume, her Warriors coaches and teammates remain bowled over by her humility and helpful attitude.
“I don’t think I have seen, in all my years of coaching, anyone as humble as her,” said Jennifer Grabarski, entering her 20th year as Waunakee’s girls coach. “She takes it all in stride.”
“When you meet Chloe in person, you would never know that she was a state champion,” sprints coach Lindsey Laufenberg said. “That humbleness has been able to get her the success she has found.”
Not only did Larsen win the state 400 title last spring, she qualified in the individual 200 and joined Sarah Bova, Kylee Grabarski and Riley Armstrong to earn runner-up honors in the 1,600-meter relay (3:58.45).
Larsen gives plenty of credit to the people who have been by her side throughout the process.
“I owe all of my success to my coaches and the teammates that really helped me push myself,” the junior said. “Being able to run alongside Sarah Bova, and the coaches who come up with our workouts.
“It’s not like I just magically ran that fast at state and happened to win. It’s all the work they helped me to put in.”
Bova, who also took fourth in the 400 and qualified for state in the 200 last spring, is one of Larsen’s best friends — describing themselves as “peanut butter and jelly.”
“She (Larsen) is probably one of the nicest people you will ever meet,” Bova said. “She is so fun to be around, super sweet ... You can always count on her for anything.”
Larsen’s kindness and humility aside, the returning champion knows there will be a target on her back this year — should there be any sort of a track and field season in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I feel like that comes with becoming a state champ,” Larsen said. “Anybody who is running the 400 wants that spot next.”
Knowing Larsen’s state of mind, her coaching staff reports full confidence in her ability to not only repeat as champion, but get faster.
“When she steps on the track, she is very competitive,” Laufenberg says. “She knows the time she wants to hit.
“Every time she wanted last season, she went out and got it. Every time she says ‘I want to run a certain time,’ she achieves it.”
