LA CROSSE -- Jefferson senior Mariah Linse closed out an outstanding prep career by earning her fifth and sixth WIAA Division 2 state track and field medals in four years.
Her fifth came in the girls 3,200-meter run and sixth came in the 1,600 during this weekend’s state meet at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse’s Veterans Memorial Stadium.
She was fifth as part of the 1,600 relay and third as part of the 3,200 relay in 2016, she claimed a third in the 1,600 in 2017 and she earned a sixth in the 3,200 in 2018.
She has committed to UW-Oshkosh and plans to major in nursing and compete in cross country and track and field.
She said she is grateful for all that track has given her.
“All this is beyond my imagination,” she said. “God has blessed me with this talent and I’m so glad I’ve had this opportunity to use it for his glory.”
Lodi freshman Lucas Heyroth relishes state debut
Freshman Lucas Heyroth of Lodi functioned largely in the background behind his sister, senior Mackenzie Heyroth.
But he showed plenty of talent and potential in his state track debut with four state medals. He was second in the boys long jump (22 feet, 6¾ inches), third in the 110 high hurdles (14.83 seconds) and fourth in the 300 intermediate hurdles (:39.61).
He also was the third leg of the sixth-place 800 relay team.
Lucas said that Mackenzie was big on words of wisdom like “staying calm” but added that like big sister his goal is “going for the gold every time out.”
For her part, Mackenzie was proud of her younger brother.
“I know he expected more of himself, but he still turned in a great performance,” she said.
Mackenzie Heyroth won the girls 100 hurdles and 300 hurdles and was part of the Blue Devils’ winning 1,600 relay at state.
Cambridge’s Rudy Hommen looks ahead
Cambridge senior Rudy Hommen, who was the Division 3 champion in the boys 100 and 800 relay in 2018 and helped the Blue Jays to a third-place team finish this past weekend with medals in three events, also is headed to UW-Oshkosh, where he will compete in track and football.
There he will be roommates with another track and football athlete who also had a busy weekend in La Crosse.
West Bend West’s Eli Tranel took second in the Division 1 pole vault and also competed in the 100 and 200 dashes.
“I love that guy,” Hommen said.
Hommen, who has great memories of Cambridge winning the state Division 3 title last season, said he will miss the great atmosphere of the Blue Jays’ track team.
“It’s been so impressive,” he said. “We’re a small school, but we always get great numbers (around 60-65 athletes this year), and some young kids this year did a great job at filling gaps.”
OTHER AREA DIVISION 2 AND DIVISION 3 PLACEWINNERS (top finishers not included)
D-2 Boys
100: Jordan Montgomery, Monroe, fourth (11.0)
200: Montgomery, Monroe, fifth (22.29)
400: Casey Ponyiscanyi, Lakeside Lutheran, fifth (50.08)
3,200: Riley Siltman, Evansville, fourth (9:48.86)
400 relay: Lakeside Lutheran (Caleb Bilitz, Brevin Jegerlehner, Tersony Vater and Ponyiscanyi), fifth (43.59)
800 relay: Lodi (Jack Hansen, Cayden Coddington, Lucas Heyroth and Luke Beckwith), sixth (1:31.12)
Triple jump: Teagan Herschleb, Columbus, fifth (42-8 ¾)
D-3 Boys
100: Rudy Hommen, Cambridge, sixth (11.21)
200: Hommen, Cambridge, fifth (22.68)
400 relay: Cambridge (Jacob Moody, Donovan Ahrens, Riley Olson, and Dale Yerges), third (44.33)
Discus: Alex Brende, Cambridge, fifth (152-6)
D-2 Girls
200: Cammi Ganshert, Monroe, fifth (25.8)
400: Hailey Anchor, Wisconsin Dells, sixth (59.81).
3,200: Mariah Linse, Jefferson, fifth (11:19.49)
100 high hurdles: Cassi Gersbach, Monroe, sixth (16.12).
800 relay: Monroe (Megan Benzschawel, Faith Koester, Emma Sanders and Ganshert), sixth (1:46.29)
1,600 relay: Madison Edgewood (Hannah Kolpien, Kaitlyn Barth, Sydney Olson, and Maeve O’Driscoll), fifth (4:06.09)
High Jump: Megan Reddeman, Poynette, fifth (tie 5-2)
Discus: Kayla Kloss, Jefferson, fifth (117-7)
New State Records
Boys D-1
400 relay: Racine Horlick (Darion Folsom, Khalil McLain, Mike Weaver and Marty Bell, 41.38 (prelims)
3,200 run: Drew Bosley: Mequon Homestead, 8:57.7
Girls D-1
800: Roisin Willis, Stevens Point, 2:05.68
Triple Jump: Kiara Lee, Madison La Follette, 41¾
Girls D-2
100 dash: Sylvia Johansen, Clinton, 11.95
100 high hurdles: Mackenzie Heyroth, Lodi, 14.36
300 low hurdles: Heyroth, Lodi, 43.61
Boys D-2
800 relay: Freedom (Gavin Hafemann, Bryce Vandenberg, Luke Pingel and Ty Brickner), 1:27.52
Girls D-3
Triple Jump: Jessica Brueggeman, Royall, 38-9 3/4
100 dash: Haley Durst, Ithaca/Weston, 12.12
Boys D-3
100 dash: Lukas Beck, La Crosse Aquinas, 10.73
800 relay: Aquinas (Bryant Meyer, Jackson Mashak, Evan Weber and Beck), 1:28.88
Wheelchair
Shot Put: Isaac Morris, Orfordville Parkview, 24-11½ (tie)
Repeat champions
Boys D-1
100 dash; Elijah Johnson, Milwaukee Washington, 10.5
1,600: Bosley, Homestead, 4:12.14
3,200: Bosley, Homestead, 8:57.7
800 relay: Muskego (Spencer Reichart, Mason Buehler, RJ Bosshart and Alex Current, 1:27.9 (also won in 2017)
Shot Put: Andrew Stone, Fond du Lac, 61-3
Girls D-1
Triple Jump: Lee, Madison La Follette, 41-3/4
200 dash: Amari Brown, Milwaukee King, 23.4
Pole Vault: Olivia Fabry, De Pere, 12-0
Boys D-2
Pole Vault: Max Rauch, Peshtigo, 14-9
Girls D-2
200 dash: Tatum Straw, Waukesha Catholic Memorial, 25.61
Discus: Eve Goldstein, Somerset, 134-8
Shot Put: Goldstein, Somerset, 43-2-1/2
Boys D-3
400 dash: Ashton Schwartzman, Wild Rose, 49.01
Girls D-3
100 dash: Durst, Ithaca/Weston, 12.12
800 run: Hannah Constable, Johnson Creek, 2:14.84 (also 2017)
Wheelchair
Shot Put: Morris, Parkview, 24-11 1/2
400: Noah Eckelberg, Marshfield Columbus Catholic, 1:04.58
800: Eckelberg, Columbus Catholic, 2:13.94