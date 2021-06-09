 Skip to main content
Notebook: Former Sun Prairie athlete Katie Rose Blachowicz prepares for NCAA Division I outdoor 10,000-meter race
Former Sun Prairie athlete Katie Rose Blachowicz, a junior at the University of Notre Dame, has qualified for the 10,000-meter race at the NCAA Division I outdoor track and field national championship meet.

Blachowicz, a 2018 Sun Prairie graduate and distance runner, is scheduled to run Thursday night at the meet at the University of Oregon’s Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.

She is seeded 13th among 24 runners.

The meet is scheduled to be on ESPN2.

Blachowicz was sixth out of 48 runners with a time of 33 minutes, 45.51 seconds at the NCAA East regional in Jacksonville, Florida. The NCAA championship appearance will be the first of Blachowicz’s career, according to a Notre Dame release.

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

