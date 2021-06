Monona Grove's Maddie Hogan, Edgewood's Nikita Lebbie turn in winning performances at Badger South meet

Lebbie helped lead the Crusaders to the girls conference title with 118 points — the school's first, Edgewood coach Jeff Gifford said. Stoughton was second (111.50) and Monona Grove third (106).

“We have never won a conference championship in the boys or the girls, so this is a big deal (for Edgewood),” said Gifford, who oversees both programs. “These kids have worked hard. The girls, all year, have been phenomenal.”

Gifford shuffled the 800 relay team of sophomore Victoria Rodriguez, freshman Anna Messner, senior Joelle Browne and Lebbie, who responded well to the anchor role by kicking to victory after being in third place at the final turn.

“I was really just thinking about the team and how hard we’ve worked this year,” she said. “My teammates were already doing such a great job, I thought I may as well finish for them.”

Lebbie, who said she hopes to break the school record of 12 seconds flat in the 100 this season and top 17 feet in the long jump, used last season as motivation.