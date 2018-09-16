Monona Grove senior Ali Dorn announced via Twitter on Sunday that she has orally committed to the University of Wisconsin for women’s track and field.
Dorn earned her first state title at last June’s WIAA Division 1 state track and field meet, winning the girls 100-meter dash in 12.26 seconds at UW-La Crosse’s Veterans Memorial Stadium.
“I can’t even tell you how much I wanted it. How much I wanted to come out with a state title,” Dorn said after the race. “I really had to push. Before I got down in the blocks, I was like, ‘It’s my lane. I have to stay in my lane and not worry about anybody behind me.’ I drove down the track, encompassed everything I’ve learned this season and I did what I had to do.”
Dorn added second-place finishes in the 400 and the 200. She established personal bests in either the preliminaries or finals in all three events.
Dorn tweeted Sunday: “I am proud to announce that I have verbally committed to the University of Wisconsin to continue my academic and track and field career. I would like to thank God for the ability to chase my dreams at the next level, my coaches, my teammates, my family, and everyone dear to me.”