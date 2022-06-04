Miranda Firari's exploits help Dodgeland girls to best finish ever at state meet

LA CROSSE — Miranda Firari admired Dodgeland track and field legends Christy Mortenson and Megan Rennhack while growing up.

The pair etched their names in Trojans history by capturing multiple WIAA state titles in the same event during their time in purple and black. Firari joined them Saturday by winning the Division 3 girls pole vault inside Mitchell Hall to become Dodgeland's third multiple-time state champion.

“It’s pretty cool, especially because I know the athletes that have done it before,” Firari said. “They’re like my idols and I look up to them, and being able to be one of them is really awesome.”

The title bookended pole vault titles for the Grand Valley State commit after she stood atop the medal stand as a freshman. Firari admitted that she “had no expectations coming in my freshman year,” but that was far from the case Saturday.

She entered as the No. 2 seed behind Spencer senior and defending champion Leah Zastrow, and the title came down to the pair of top seeds after they were the only two to clear 10 feet, 6 inches. Both then cleared 11 feet on their first attempt before soaring over 11-6.

Firari got a leg up when she cleared 11-9 on her second attempt, and the mark held when Zastrow failed to match her. Firari attempted to tie the state record of 12-3 set last year by Unity’s Raegan Sorensen. She failed to do so, but it didn’t diminish her triumph.

The pole vault win was the second podium finish for Firari, who midway through the pole vault left to finish second in the 100 meters with a time of 12.83 seconds.

“Honestly I’m pretty used to it,” she said about juggling events. “Throughout the season I’m always in four events, so always having to check-out and check-in isn’t a big deal for me, but it’s definitely another stress that comes with it. I also think it helps me because I’m more warmed up.”

She gave a lot of credit to her coaches, who kept Firari up to date throughout the morning on where she had to be. They also provided a lift inside to Mitchell Hall, where the pole vault was moved due to inclement weather, with coach Kevin Kleuger providing a piggyback ride following the 100.

Firari didn’t need any sort of help to get ready for the 200, adding a second state championships when she made her top seed hold up with a winning time of 26.07.

The first- and second-place finishes are just the latest in a laundry list of accomplishments for Firari, who earlier this season scored her 1,000th career point and is her class salutatorian. But as special as the individual medals are, Firari hoped to add a team title in the 1,600 relay.

The quartet of Firari, Sayrah Benzing, Mallory Kohn and Ava Raasch came every so close to that feat as the Trojans' foursome came one place short, finishing second in 4:09.66.

Firari handled the anchor leg and did her best to chase down the lead pack. She eclipsed both Lancaster and Kickapoo/La Farge but couldn't chase down Colby's Daisy Feiten in time as the Hornets won in 4:06.20.

The silver medal was just as sweet for Firari.

"Any place to be with these three is (better than) anything I could ask for," she said. "We could get last, but as long as I was with them, that’s what mattered to me."

Raasch said: "It’s like a family."

Firari's impressive meet helped the Trojans bring home a team runner-up finish for the first time in program history. Dodgeland finished with 37 points, just one point behind Webster, which scored all 38 of its points by Ava Washburn.

Firari hopes the groundbreaking finish starts a streak for the Trojans.

"I think it's really special," she said. "It shows a lot to the future athletes that our track team is something and it’s worth to go out and give it your best effort. You can become something big, be part of something big and a big family."

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.