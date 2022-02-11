 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Middleton names Chad Kliefoth as new boys track and field coach

Chad Kliefoth

Middleton hired Chad Kliefoth as the new boys track and field coach

 Submitted by: Middleton Athletic Department

Chad Kliefoth will take over as Middleton's boys track and field coach, the school announced Thursday.

The Milton native has experience as a teacher and has coached in Northern Mexico, Milton, Fort Atkinson and most recently in Janesville. 

Middleton begins its track season on March 18 at an invitational meet at UW-Platteville. The Cardinals finished 20th in the WIAA Division 1 state meet last season.  

