The Middleton boys track and field opened its season Friday night with a decisive victory in the 15-team Tri-State Large Schools Invitational meet, held at UW-Platteville.
Middleton runners won three events and the Cardinals totaled 80 points, 15 better than runner-up Platteville. Beloit Memorial and Oregon tied for fourth place.
Winning for the Cardinals were Joseph Kean in the 55-meter dash (6.72 seconds), Josh Johnson in the 1,600 (4:43.83) and Ryan Schollmeyer in the 3,200 (10:49.46).
Beloit Memorial got first-places from Shelvin Garrett in the triple jump (41-6) and the 800 relay (1:40.08). Dodgeville/Mineral Point won the 1,600 relay (3:42.81) and the 3,200 relay (8:50.19), Mount Horeb’s Caden Lee won the long jump (21-1½), Milton’s Dawson Soergel won the high jump (6-1) and Janesville Parker’s Luke Roca cleared 12-6 to win the pole vault.
Janesville Parker won the girls team title with 76.5 points, finishing eight ahead of Middleton. Waunakee took third.
Parker’s winners were Tina Shelton in the 55 dash (7.55 seconds), Brooke Graesslin in the 400 (1:04.36) and Ryann Porter in the triple jump (35-4¾). Middleton won the 400 relay (4:43.83).
Milton got first places from Chrissy Hughes in the 55 hurdles (8.89 seconds) and Katie Chesebro in the high jump (5-0). Winning for Waunakee was Emma Bertz in the 3,200 (12:35.92). Madison East’s Parker Buske won the long jump (16-1).
Nelson-Daniels Classic
The Fort Atkinson boys and girls earned third-place finishes in the 23-team Small Schools division of the meet at UW-Whitewater. The large-schools competition will take place Saturday.
Rockford (Illinois) Christian won the boys team title, followed by Whitewater. Fort Atkinson’s Kraymer Gladem won the long jump (21-6½). Other area winners were McFarland’s Andrew Pahnke in the 3,200 (9:57.66) and Evan Crane in the triple jump (43-6 ½), Lakeside Lutheran’s Collin Schultz in the high jump (6-6, tying the meet record), Jefferson’s Jordan Wiesen in the 55 dash (:06.81) and Monona Grove’s Michael Williams-Davis in the shot put (54-4¾).
Pewaukee won the girls title, scoring 52 points to top Grafton’s total of 48. Fort Atkiinson took third behind victories from Lauren Bilau in the pole vault (10-6) and Maddie Hansen in the triple jump (33-11).
Monona Grove’s Payton Jenks-Recker won the 800 (2:33.37), Jefferson’s Mariah Linse won the 1,600 (5:28.87) and Cambridge’s Robin Witt won the shot put (36-7¼).
Dubuque Indoor Classic
Madison Memorial finished seventh in the 23-team meet at the University of Dubuque, won by Linn-Mar (Iowa). The Spartans’ Reette Thorns won the shot put (40-4).