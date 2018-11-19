Madison La Follette seniors Kiara Lee, Peyton Barber and Ayona Johnson have made their college choices official, according to an email from Madison La Follette athletic director Kevin Porter.
Lee has signed a national letter of intent to compete in women’s track and field at the University of Central Florida in Orlando, Florida.
Lee won the WIAA Division 1 girls triple jump at the state track and field meet in June in La Crosse. She jumped a personal-best 40 feet, ¼ inches to win the event after placing second in the triple jump the previous two years. Lee also finished second in the long jump.
Barber signed with Stetson University in Florida and plans to compete in rowing.
Johnson signed for women’s volleyball at Hampton University in Hampton, Virginia.
Johnson was a first-team all-conference selection in the Big Eight Conference and was an honorable-mention choice in Division 1 on the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association all-state team.