Try 1 month for $3
24StateTrackDay12215AJA-06022017211708
Buy Now

Madison La Follette's Kiara Lee competes in the Division 1 girls triple jump final during the first day of the WIAA state track and field meet at the UW-La Crosse Veterans Memorial Field Sports Complex in La Crosse , Wis., Friday, June 2, 2017. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL

 AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL

Madison La Follette seniors Kiara Lee, Peyton Barber and Ayona Johnson have made their college choices official, according to an email from Madison La Follette athletic director Kevin Porter.

Lee has signed a national letter of intent to compete in women’s track and field at the University of Central Florida in Orlando, Florida.

Lee won the WIAA Division 1 girls triple jump at the state track and field meet in June in La Crosse. She jumped a personal-best 40 feet, ¼ inches to win the event after placing second in the triple jump the previous two years. Lee also finished second in the long jump.

Barber signed with Stetson University in Florida and plans to compete in rowing.

Johnson signed for women’s volleyball at Hampton University in Hampton, Virginia.

Johnson was a first-team all-conference selection in the Big Eight Conference and was an honorable-mention choice in Division 1 on the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association all-state team.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

View comments