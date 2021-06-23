Lodi's Lucas Heyroth plans to attack every hurdle in chase for WIAA track and field titles

Now, the attention turns to this weekend’s state meet in La Crosse, where Heyroth will be looked upon to guide Lodi to as high of a finish as possible. A comparison of sectional performances slots Lodi in second place, just one point behind favorite Jefferson.

Skellenger has done his best to get Heyroth along with the rest of the team ready for it, especially given the postseason has extended beyond the academic school year.

“Really, everybody in the state is in the same situation as we are,” Skellenger said. “It will come down to who’s most prepared, because you don’t have your normal routine in place where you’re going to school everyday.

“The thing that we’ve been trying to stress with the kids is do the things that are going to be the most uncommon or difficult for other kids to do, because if that gives you a little bit of an edge, then you’ll have that going for you when you get to the state meet.”

Many eyes will be on Heyroth, who might just be able to one-up his freshman performance from 2019.

“Lucas is kind of knocking on the door of some of the elite records in the state,” Skellenger said. “I think long jump will be right there for him to grab. I think long-term, he’ll try to get after a couple more.”

