Lodi's Lucas Heyroth plans to attack every hurdle in chase for WIAA track and field titles

Lodi junior Lucas Heyroth was in the fourth grade when he was introduced to the family business.
His father signed him up for a USA Track & Field meet on a whim. Lucas participated in the long jump and hurdles, advanced to nationals and placed 11th.
It has been an upward trajectory for Heyroth ever since.
According to 20th-year Lodi boys track coach Randy Skellenger, Heyroth in 2019 became the first athlete to earn medals in the maximum allowable four state events as a freshman. Heyroth's events were the long jump, 110-meter hurdles, 300 hurdles and 400 relay.
This year, he enters Friday's Division 2 state meet at UW-La Crosse with the top qualifying marks in the long jump (23-0½), 110 hurdles (14.93 seconds) and 300 hurdles (:39.61).
He's hoping to follow in the footsteps of his sister, Mackenzie, who set Division 2 state records in the 100 hurdles (:14.36) and 300 hurdles (:43.61) as a senior in 2019. Both have been trained for years by Nancy Rabensdorf, one of Lodi's assistant coaches.
“Honestly the pressure of state, that always makes me do a lot better,” Heyroth said. “I just kind of like a challenge going into it. It kind of amps me up.”
“Being calm and cool and thriving in those situations is tough for a young athlete,” Skellenger said. “Some people rise to that. He’s a people freak.”
Heyroth also plays running back for the football team, which normally competes in the fall.
He's got a role model in football as well as in the hurdles: His brother, Jacob, was the 2017 State Journal All-Area Player of the Year and spent a year with the University of Wisconsin football team as a preferred walk-on.
However, the COVID-19 pandemic forced many area teams to play in the spring. This made the abrupt transition into track season challenging.
“I kind of just got beat up every week (as a running back), so I came in really sore for a while and not able to do much at first,” Heyroth said. “In the first half of the season, the main thing was my (hamstrings) kept cramping up, like every meet. There were a couple meets I couldn’t do my 300 hurdles, so I started that really late.
“Usually when there is an offseason, I start training early for the 300 hurdles and build up my endurance, but I wasn’t really able to do that.”
As the season has progressed, he says he’s been able to work through his physical problems and no longer feels held back from his full potential.
“I don’t really have any problems physically anymore, they’ve all kind of gone away,” Heyroth said. “I kind of just slowly worked my way into it and got better.”
Now, the attention turns to this weekend’s state meet in La Crosse, where Heyroth will be looked upon to guide Lodi to as high of a finish as possible. A comparison of sectional performances slots Lodi in second place, just one point behind favorite Jefferson.
Skellenger has done his best to get Heyroth along with the rest of the team ready for it, especially given the postseason has extended beyond the academic school year.
“Really, everybody in the state is in the same situation as we are,” Skellenger said. “It will come down to who’s most prepared, because you don’t have your normal routine in place where you’re going to school everyday.
“The thing that we’ve been trying to stress with the kids is do the things that are going to be the most uncommon or difficult for other kids to do, because if that gives you a little bit of an edge, then you’ll have that going for you when you get to the state meet.”
Many eyes will be on Heyroth, who might just be able to one-up his freshman performance from 2019.
“Lucas is kind of knocking on the door of some of the elite records in the state,” Skellenger said. “I think long jump will be right there for him to grab. I think long-term, he’ll try to get after a couple more.”