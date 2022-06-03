Lodi's Ella Puls rides positive attitude to second-place finish in Division 2 girls shot put

LA CROSSE — Ella Puls will be the first to admit, she wasn’t in the best frame of mind her first two appearances at the WIAA Division 2 state track and field championships.

The Lodi senior missed the shot put finals in both 2019 and 2021 with a pit in her stomach and tied up tighter than a bundle of nerves. Puls was anything but Friday afternoon as she finished second in that same event to close out her career with a silver medal at Veterans Memorial Stadium.

“That was my goal, because I didn’t really come into this meet nervous like I have the last two state championships I have been to, and that was my downfall,” she said.

“I came in more hungry this year and with a chip on my shoulder, and that definitely really helped. My mentality played a huge role in my performance.”

That positive attitude showed early on as Puls easily erased her seed of 38 feet, 11¼ inches with her first throw of 41-6¾ that put her into second place after the first round. She extended that throw by another 2½ inches with a throw of 41-9¼ in her second attempt.

That heave easily locked up a place in the finals for Puls, a first in her three state appearances.

“I haven’t made finals because I’ve just gotten in my head and thrown badly,” she said. “So knowing like, ‘OK, I’m good. I made finals with that throw,’ really helped set me up for my other throws.”

She was unable to improve upon that mark over her final three attempts, but it was still enough to ensure second-place honors behind New Berlin West’s Meghan Schultz, who throttled the field with her first-place toss of 45-10½.

Despite settling for second, the first piece of state hardware was doubly sweet. Not only being able to accomplish the feat with her father, Dave Puls, by her side as the Blue Devils throws coach, but by also making a strong early impression before returning to UW-La Crosse for her collegiate career next fall when she’ll compete in shot put, hammer throw, javelin and both the heptathlon and pentathlon.

“This is what I wanted and last year I could have won state if I would have thrown my PR … but I missed that chance,” she said. “To be able to come back and redeem myself, and not only that but do it at the place where I’ll be competing the next four years is awesome.”

Heyroth opens busy weekend with bittersweet silver

While Puls only qualified in the shot put, Lodi senior Lucas Heyroth began his jam-packed weekend with a runner-up finish of his own in the Division 2 triple jump.

Despite picking up yet another honor, the University of Wisconsin commit was admittedly unpleased about settling for silver.

“It’s just not the right hardware,” he said.

That’s not to say Heyroth packed up the tent. As he went head-to-head with New London junior Kyle Wisniewski. Heyroth opened with a 44-10¾ with his first jump of the day to lock up his place in the finals.

He then leapt 46-2 with his first attempt in the finals, only to have Wisniewski punch back with a 46-11¼ on his first try. That mark held up as Heyroth was just unable to counter back.

“He put that far one out there right away and I was trying to get it the whole time, I just couldn’t get it,” he said. “It’s nice. I need three more golds though.”

He’ll have just that chance, and a good one at that, Saturday when he competes in his final three events. Heyroth has the top seed in both the 110- and 300-meter hurdles after registering times of 14.67 and 39.99 seconds, respectively. He also has the second-best seed in the long jump as he will try to better his mark of 22-9¾ and defend last year’s championship.

“It’s just staying focused and giving it all I’ve got. That’s about it,” he said.

