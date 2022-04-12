How the Badger Challenge track and field meet came down to the wire

PORTAGE — Reserved for the final slot, the 1,600 meter relay is usually the most exciting event in a high school track and field meet.
It certainly lived up to the billing at Tuesday night’s Badger Conference Challenge at Bob Mael Field. In tight races heading into the go-home event, the Waunakee girls and Oregon boys foursomes both did just enough to clinch their respective team titles.
The Warriors scored 90 points to edge out the Oregon girls (87), while it was the Panthers boys (81) that nipped host Portage by a single tally at the annual event featuring 12 of the league’s 16 teams. Fort Atkinson, Monroe, Monona Grove and Watertown were not in attendance, but that didn’t stop the rest of the teams and athletes from putting on a show.
That came to a head in the 1,600 relay. Waunakee’s team of Kyla Saleh, Sage Smith, Rachel Gregorich and Kylee Grabarski pulled away to finish second in a time of 4 minutes, 20.47 seconds, just ahead of Mt. Horeb (4:21.52) and Oregon (4:22.32).
The Warriors went without a single win all night, but racked up four runner-up finishes, including in three of the four relays.
Meanwhile, DeForest and its relay team anchored by Anna Szepieniec raced away to win the 1,600 relay in 4:11.54, capping off a perfect 4-for-4 night for the Norskies junior. Szepieniec added three other individual event wins, including both hurdle events.
The sweep — she won the 100 hurdles (:15.76 seconds) and 300 hurdles (:45.51) both by over a second — was especially sweet for the 2021 WIAA Division 1 state 300 hurdles champion.
“I put a lot of work into it, and I play a lot of other sports so it’s nice to see all my other work in the offseason paying off. It’s really nice to see these good times, so early (in the season),” Szepieniec said.
Along with her hurdles sweep, Szepieniec also won the triple jump with a distance of 36 feet, ¾ inches in helping lead the Norskies girls to a third-place team finish with 86 points.
On the boys side, it was a walk-off win for Oregon as the Panthers team of Zach Clark, John Ruth, Eli Weink and Yardanos Zelinski pulled away to win the final event of the night with a time of 3:33.37. DeForest (3:38.43) finished second while Portage placed sixth to slip just behind the Panthers in the final team standings.
It was the worst relay finish on the day for Portage as the Warriors finished no worse than third in each of the other three relays. The quartet of seniors Junior Bazaldua, Greg Hammer and Jaden Kikkert, as well as junior Ian Karpelenia swept the 400 (:44.68) and 800 (1:33.20) relays, both by over a second, while the Warriors’ 3,200 relay took second (9:05.51) behind the Panthers.
Kikkert anchored both of the relay wins and knows how much of a step in the right direction it is for the Warriors.
“Last year we were neck-and-neck with these teams, so having a gap like that this year gives us just a feel for regionals, sectionals and state. That’s the big goal for us, getting to state,” he said.
Szepieniec and the Warriors relays weren’t alone in delivering dominant performances. Waunakee junior Ian Phebus hammered the competition in the boys shot put, nearly winning by five feet with a top throw of 48 feet, 7¾ inches.
Waunakee throws coach John Phalin wasn’t surprised one bit by the massive heave and knows how much of a confidence boost it can give Phebus looking ahead.
“He puts in a lot of throws at every practice, sometimes way too many,” Phalin said with a chuckle. “It’s huge. His goal is over 50 feet, so 48 is a stepping stone. Just being here and around everybody to do that, I think it just got the adrenaline going.”
Multi-event winners aplenty
Szepieniec wasn’t alone in winning multiple events either.
Madison Edgewood senior Amber Grosse won the girls 200 meter dash in 27.58 seconds, while also winning the long jump (16-7½) and leading off the Crusaders’ winning 800 relay (1:50.47). Baraboo senior Mckenzie Gruner meanwhile won both the 800 and mile in 2:28.19 and 5:38.86, respectively.
Meanwhile, Oregon’s Dasha Vorontsov won the two mile (11:22.98) and ran the lead leg of the Panthers’ winning 3,200 relay (10:31.26).
On the boys side, Baraboo senior Bryant Yanke followed Szepieniec’s lead by sweeping the boys hurdle events, winning the 110 hurdles in :16.64 before throwing down a :42.55 to take the 300 hurdles.
Waunakee junior Andrew Regnier won the boys triple jump (42-5¼) and 400 meter dash (:49.07) while Oregon’s Yardanos Zelinski won the boys mile by over 25 seconds with a time of 4:14.65 and anchored the Panthers’ meet-clinching 1,600 relay.
Girls track and field preview: Who to watch this spring, in what events, and why
In two short months, the state track and field meet will have arrived. From Madison up to Baraboo and Beaver Dam and Portage, and all parts in between, here's who to watch on the road there.
Hailey Anchor, sr., Wisconsin Dells — Among the more versatile returning runners, Anchor was fourth in the 400-meter dash (57.98 seconds) at t…
Ana Ashworth, sr., Madison Memorial — Ashworth made the medal stand in the 100 hurdles a year ago in Division 1, taking fifth (:15.11). She al…
Mackenzie Babcock, fr., Monona Grove — Being a freshman, she has yet to take part in the high school track and field season. But she took thir…
Madison Edgewood — The Crusaders boast some of the top relay teams in Division 2. Buoyed by a trio of returnees in Brookelle Ternus, Amber Gro…
Leah Burchardt, jr., Beaver Dam — A year ago at this time, Burchardt was a distance runner. Not long into the year, she gave high jumping a tr…
Miranda Manghera, sr., DeForest — Was the 12th-place finisher in the Division 1 discus, with the tape on her best throw measuring 94-8.
Miranda Firari, sr., Dodgeland — Claimed bronze in the Division 3 field, clearing 11-9. Lost out on second place by a tiebreaker (number of mi…
Boys track and field preview: Who to watch this spring, in what events, and why
Sprints
Andrew Kelly, so., McFarland — Kelly finished eighth at the WIAA Division 2 state meet in the 100-meter dash (11.23 seconds) and was the only freshman in the finals.
Nick Gehring, jr., Madison Edgewood — A Division 2 medalist in the 400 (sixth in :50.81), Gehring also took ninth in the 200 (:22.93).
Deven Magli, sr., DeForest — A University of Wisconsin football commit, Magli finished 17th in the Division 1 100 prelims (:11.41), missing out on the finals. He had taken third at sectionals (:11.13) the week prior.
Andrew Regnier, jr., Waunakee — Reginer qualified for the Division 1 state meet in both the 200 and 400, winning bronze in the latter (:49.90) while missing out on the finals in the 200. He also was fourth in the triple jump (44 feet, 5 inches).
Hurdles
Lucas Heyroth, sr., Lodi — Heyroth was essential in the Blue Devils securing their first Division 2 team state title. He had a clean sweep in the hurdles, winning the 110 high (:14.56) and 300 intermediate (:39.19). He added a long jump title (22-10).
Bryant Yanke, sr., Reedsburg — The senior placed ninth in the 300 hurdles at the Division 1 state meet (:41.37). Yanke also qualified for the 110 hurdles, finishing 14th in the preliminaries (:15.86).
Distance
Jack Boerger, jr., Sauk Prairie — Boerger was 14th in the 3,200 (9:38.10) at the Divisison 1 state meet last year. .
Eli Boppart, jr., Mauston — A rising star in the distance circuit, Boppart was eighth in Division 2 in the 1,600 (4:26.55) last June and then a little over four months later took second in the Div. 2 race at the state cross country meet.
Aidan Manning, sr., Verona — A half-second was all all that separated Manning from third place in the 1,600 at the Division 1 state meet — he was fourth (4:15.86). He also took 12th in the 3,200 (9:30.87).
Joseph Stoddard, jr., Mount Horeb — Stoddard was one of only two sophomores in the 3,200 field at the Div. 2 state meet, finishing eighth in 9:56.19. He took fourth at sectionals (9:55.88) and narrowly missed out on making it to state in the 1,600, finishing fifth (4:37.57).
Griffin Ward, sr., Middleton — A Division 1 medalist in the 1,600 (sixth in 4:20.41), Ward also took 16th in the 3,200 (9:47.78).
Yordanos Zelinski, sr., Oregon — Zelinski was first at sectionals in the 800 (1:55.10) and followed that up with a seventh-place finish at state. (1:57.11). He was also a factor on Oregon's 3,200 relay team that placed sixth at state (8:02.72).
Relays
Verona — The Wildcats' 400 relay team polished off their season with a sixth-place finish at state (:43.96). They have returning runners in sophomores Michael Valichka and Amir Trabelsi.
Lodi— Counting the two alternates, the Blue Devils return four of the six runners (seniors Marcus Malig, Brody Nyffenegger and Lucas Heyroth and sophomore Isaiah Isaiah Groskopf) from last year's 800 relay team that took fourth (1:31.19) in Division 2. Nyffenegger also was seventh in the triple jump (43-2). Lodi also returns all four six runners (Malig, sophomores Connor Pecard and Noah Houdek, and seniors Sean Crowder, Amos Weber and Parker Heintz) from the 3,200 relay team that took 13th (8:31.47).
Mount Horeb — The Vikings return three runners on both their 400- and 800 relay teams. Senior Cody Sveum, sophomore Max Vrstal and junior Mason Weaver return for the 400 team that placed 13th in Division 2 (:45.20). Sophomore Beckham Retzlaff, Sveum and Weaver are back for the 800 team, which finished 11th (1:33.36).
Pardeeville — Seniors Derek Lindert, fresh off reaching the 2,000 career points milestone on the hardwood, and Devin Seth and junior Jackson Preston are back from last year's 1,600 relay that took 14th in Division 3.
Poynette — Seniors Tucker Johnson, Austin Kruger, Trent Chadwick and Trent Sickenberger all return from last year’s 3,200 relay that took 16th in Division 3 (8:38.46.
Jumps
Caden Thomas, sr., Madison Edgewood — It came down to a jump-off between then-juniors Thomas and Sheboygan Falls' Dustin Kerwin last season at state. Thomas pull out the win for the Division 2 high jump title (6-5).
Throws
Ian Phebus, jr., Waunakee — He placed fifth in the shot put (47 feet, 1½ inches) and seventh in the discus (136-3) at the Madison Memorial sectional. Phebus is one of two qualifiers for the Madison Memorial sectional, the other being Holmen's Griffin Banks, who return this season.
Amos Weber, sr., Lodi — Weber placed ninth in the discus at sectionals with a toss of 116-0. He's among a strong field of throwers from the Whitewater sectonal who return. Platteville senior Devin Digman won the sectional (141-08) as a junior and finished third at state (150-10). Also returning is Ryan Norton of River Valley, who finished fourth at sectionals (135-04) and fifth at state (148-05).
Aidan Grob, sr., Sun Prairie — He came in sixth (46-5½) at the Beloit Memorial sectional. Of the eight throwers from the Beloit sectional, six are returning this season — including Grob.
Pole vault
Owen Stevens-Werthman, sr., Madison Memorial — Werthman placed fourth at sectionals last season (11-6). He is the best returning finisher from the Madison Memorial sectional, as the three ahead of him were seniors.
Avrey Pierick, sr., DeForest — The senior qualified for sectionals last season, when he finished just behind Stevens-Werthman, clearing 11-0.
Riley Hibner, sr., Portage — At the Whitewater sectional last season, Hibner placed sixth in the pole vault (13-0), narrowly missing out on making it to the Division 2 state meet. Jack Neupert of Beloit Turner also cleared 13-0, but with less misses than Hibner. And Lodi's Melvin Mcintyre took fourth (13-3). Both advanced while Hibner came up just short.
Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.