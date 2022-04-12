How the Badger Challenge track and field meet came down to the wire

PORTAGE — Reserved for the final slot, the 1,600 meter relay is usually the most exciting event in a high school track and field meet.

It certainly lived up to the billing at Tuesday night’s Badger Conference Challenge at Bob Mael Field. In tight races heading into the go-home event, the Waunakee girls and Oregon boys foursomes both did just enough to clinch their respective team titles.

The Warriors scored 90 points to edge out the Oregon girls (87), while it was the Panthers boys (81) that nipped host Portage by a single tally at the annual event featuring 12 of the league’s 16 teams. Fort Atkinson, Monroe, Monona Grove and Watertown were not in attendance, but that didn’t stop the rest of the teams and athletes from putting on a show.

That came to a head in the 1,600 relay. Waunakee’s team of Kyla Saleh, Sage Smith, Rachel Gregorich and Kylee Grabarski pulled away to finish second in a time of 4 minutes, 20.47 seconds, just ahead of Mt. Horeb (4:21.52) and Oregon (4:22.32).

The Warriors went without a single win all night, but racked up four runner-up finishes, including in three of the four relays.

Meanwhile, DeForest and its relay team anchored by Anna Szepieniec raced away to win the 1,600 relay in 4:11.54, capping off a perfect 4-for-4 night for the Norskies junior. Szepieniec added three other individual event wins, including both hurdle events.

The sweep — she won the 100 hurdles (:15.76 seconds) and 300 hurdles (:45.51) both by over a second — was especially sweet for the 2021 WIAA Division 1 state 300 hurdles champion.

“I put a lot of work into it, and I play a lot of other sports so it’s nice to see all my other work in the offseason paying off. It’s really nice to see these good times, so early (in the season),” Szepieniec said.

Along with her hurdles sweep, Szepieniec also won the triple jump with a distance of 36 feet, ¾ inches in helping lead the Norskies girls to a third-place team finish with 86 points.

On the boys side, it was a walk-off win for Oregon as the Panthers team of Zach Clark, John Ruth, Eli Weink and Yardanos Zelinski pulled away to win the final event of the night with a time of 3:33.37. DeForest (3:38.43) finished second while Portage placed sixth to slip just behind the Panthers in the final team standings.

It was the worst relay finish on the day for Portage as the Warriors finished no worse than third in each of the other three relays. The quartet of seniors Junior Bazaldua, Greg Hammer and Jaden Kikkert, as well as junior Ian Karpelenia swept the 400 (:44.68) and 800 (1:33.20) relays, both by over a second, while the Warriors’ 3,200 relay took second (9:05.51) behind the Panthers.

Kikkert anchored both of the relay wins and knows how much of a step in the right direction it is for the Warriors.

“Last year we were neck-and-neck with these teams, so having a gap like that this year gives us just a feel for regionals, sectionals and state. That’s the big goal for us, getting to state,” he said.

Szepieniec and the Warriors relays weren’t alone in delivering dominant performances. Waunakee junior Ian Phebus hammered the competition in the boys shot put, nearly winning by five feet with a top throw of 48 feet, 7¾ inches.

Waunakee throws coach John Phalin wasn’t surprised one bit by the massive heave and knows how much of a confidence boost it can give Phebus looking ahead.

“He puts in a lot of throws at every practice, sometimes way too many,” Phalin said with a chuckle. “It’s huge. His goal is over 50 feet, so 48 is a stepping stone. Just being here and around everybody to do that, I think it just got the adrenaline going.”

Multi-event winners aplenty

Szepieniec wasn’t alone in winning multiple events either.

Madison Edgewood senior Amber Grosse won the girls 200 meter dash in 27.58 seconds, while also winning the long jump (16-7½) and leading off the Crusaders’ winning 800 relay (1:50.47). Baraboo senior Mckenzie Gruner meanwhile won both the 800 and mile in 2:28.19 and 5:38.86, respectively.

Meanwhile, Oregon’s Dasha Vorontsov won the two mile (11:22.98) and ran the lead leg of the Panthers’ winning 3,200 relay (10:31.26).

On the boys side, Baraboo senior Bryant Yanke followed Szepieniec’s lead by sweeping the boys hurdle events, winning the 110 hurdles in :16.64 before throwing down a :42.55 to take the 300 hurdles.

Waunakee junior Andrew Regnier won the boys triple jump (42-5¼) and 400 meter dash (:49.07) while Oregon’s Yardanos Zelinski won the boys mile by over 25 seconds with a time of 4:14.65 and anchored the Panthers’ meet-clinching 1,600 relay.

Girls track and field preview: Who to watch this spring, in what events, and why Sprints Hailey Anchor, sr., Wisconsin Dells — Among the more versatile returning runners, Anchor was fourth in the 400-meter dash (57.98 seconds) at t… Hurdles Ana Ashworth, sr., Madison Memorial — Ashworth made the medal stand in the 100 hurdles a year ago in Division 1, taking fifth (:15.11). She al… Distance Mackenzie Babcock, fr., Monona Grove — Being a freshman, she has yet to take part in the high school track and field season. But she took thir… Relays Madison Edgewood — The Crusaders boast some of the top relay teams in Division 2. Buoyed by a trio of returnees in Brookelle Ternus, Amber Gro… Jumps Leah Burchardt, jr., Beaver Dam — A year ago at this time, Burchardt was a distance runner. Not long into the year, she gave high jumping a tr… Throws Miranda Manghera, sr., DeForest — Was the 12th-place finisher in the Division 1 discus, with the tape on her best throw measuring 94-8. Pole vault Miranda Firari, sr., Dodgeland — Claimed bronze in the Division 3 field, clearing 11-9. Lost out on second place by a tiebreaker (number of mi…

Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.