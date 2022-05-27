Going the distance: Middleton girls trio cap off distance sweep at Division 1 Baraboo track sectional

BARABOO — Zaira Malloy-Salgado doesn’t get to see her Middleton teammates out on the course much, during the high school cross country season.

The Cardinals junior saw plenty of them Thursday night in the best way possible.

Malloy-Salgado won both the girls 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs, including the former ahead of teammate Lauren Pansegrau, while senior Maddie Ruszkiewicz won the 800 and was part of the Cardinals’ winning 3,200 relay to cap off a distance sweep at the WIAA Division 1 Baraboo sectional at Beryl Newman Stadium.

“It’s honestly so fun and inspiring,” Malloy-Salgado said. “I never get to see these two run, so to be able to watch the 4x8 and the 800, to able to cheer them on, it’s really inspiring because it helps me get into a good mindset before my race, too.”

That was needed as both the mile and two-mile were neck-and-neck throughout feature Malloy-Salgado, Pansegrau and Madison Memorial senior Annika Cutforth leading the pack in both events. The trio finished 1-2-3 both times, with Malloy-Salgado getting gold in both with winning times of 5 minutes, 1.75 seconds and 10:59.58, respectively.

Pansegrau, a Michigan commit, was runner-up in the two-mile (10:59.86) ahead of Cutforth (11:00.33), while the latter got the edge in the mile by just over a second. Despite coming up just short in her pursuit of gold, Pansegrau was all smiles when talking about Malloy-Salgado.

“It’s really cool and Zaira has improved so much this year, so I’m just super proud of her,” she said.

Ruszkiewicz has shown plenty of improvement as well, namely adding the 800 to her arsenal. Not primarily a middle-distance runner, she picked up the 800 at the suggestion of her coach and never looked back, winning Thursday night’s race ahead of Baraboo’s Mckenzie Gruner with a time of 2:21.28.

“I didn’t really know what was going to happen. I was just going to go out and try to get a good place,” she said.

Ruszkiewicz and Pansegrau helped set the tone for the Cardinals early, teaming with seniors Mia LaRico and Molly Haag to win the opening 3,200 relay in 9:40.13, just beating Waunakee (9:42.52) and Verona (9:43.25).

Along with the Cardinals distance runners, junior Madilyn Vander Sanden defended her regional shot put title by finishing first once again with a throw of 39 feet, 11 inches. She topped runner-up Olivia Morgan, of Madison Memorial, and Waunakee’s Ally Saleh, the only other two competitors to break 36 feet.

Waunakee twins punch tickets

Ally will have company at state next week as her twin sister Kyla Saleh punched her ticket to UW-La Crosse in the high jump and the 100 hurdles. Seeing both sisters qualify for state was especially sweet for Kyla.

“I’m so happy for her. This is her first year out (for track), really competitively, and it’s so great to see her getting into it,” she said.

Kyla got into things quickly Thursday night with the high jump as she took gold by clearing 5-2. She admitted the opening event “was probably the biggest stress I had over the whole day.”

The tension didn’t go away though, in fact, it got turned up with a nail-biting finish in the 100 hurdles as Kyla edged out Reedsburg’s Hailey Campbell for third place and the final state place by one one-hundredth of a second.

“I was just going to give it all I had at the end,” she said. “It worked out today.”

DeForest’s Anna Szepieniec swept the hurdle events while adding another first-place finish in the girls triple jump with a leap of 36-7½.

Pair of hurdlers endure delays to earn state spots

Szepieniec isn’t the only area hurdler that’s going in both events however, as both Madison East senior Manjot Singh and Reedsburg’s Bryant Yanke each qualified twice.

Singh won the boys 110 hurdles and later added a runner-up finish in the 300, while Yanke took second and third, respectively. The win in the 110 hurdles was a bit of sweet redemption for Singh, who missed out on sectionals last year when he clipped a hurdle and fell down.

While he may have clipped more Thursday, he said he’s “been working on keeping my balance and finishing strong.” He was also focused on remaining calm, especially after the group had to get set four separate times before taking off on the 110 hurdles.

“It really didn’t help, but I just focused on relaxing and running my race; it’s me versus the time, not my competitors, because they’re going to do well, obviously,” he said. “Someone can always mess up and always clip a hurdle, so it’s just about running your race, putting the blinders on and finishing.”

Similar to Singh, Yanke was pleased with his performance as he also punched his ticket in the pole vault after an even lengthier delay. Yanke, who qualified for state in both hurdle events last season, and the rest of the pole vault qualifiers had to deal with an hour-and-a-half long delay due to issues with the standards.

But after handling a similar issue at the Badger West Conference meet two weeks ago, it was nothing Yanke couldn’t handle.

“Just keeping my mind right (was key); knowing I’m going to have to do both and go back and forth in between, I was making sure I was ready,” he said.

Eagles senior makes good on chance

Damien Wright-Rodriguez was more than ready for his opportunity Thursday as the Sauk Prairie sprinter qualified in both the 100 and 200. Qualifying for state was something Wright-Rodriguez envisioned dating back to his freshman year with the first stepping stone being a Badger Conference title.

After making good on that promise, he took the next step Thursday night. He opened his night by finishing runner-up in the 100 to Tomah sophomore Elijah Brown and later took third in the 200 behind Brown and La Crosse Central’s Isaac Dauffenbach.

“I got it all this year, so I’m pretty happy to go out this way,” he said. “I still want to go for more for state; end up making the podium or something.”

Wright-Rodriguez won’t be the only other area qualifier with eyes on the medal stand. Waunakee junior Drew Regnier punched his ticket back to state in four events, including wins in the 800, 300 hurdles and anchoring the Warriors winning 1,600 relay.

Verona senior Joy Bailey won the girls 100 in 12.36 seconds, while DeForest senior Jocelyn Pickhardt won the 400 (:58.94), Mt. Horeb’s Marley McIntyre took gold in the 200 (:26.51) and Reedsburg’s Hailey Campbell won the girls long jump (16-11¼).

Baraboo senior Seneca Funmaker won the girls discus (122-10), Madison Memorial’s Sarah Hershberger took the pole vault (10-9) and the Spartans girls swept the sprint relays, while Verona girls won the 1,600 relay.

The full boys results were not initially available. This story will be updated.

Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.

