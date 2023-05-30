Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The 52nd WIAA state girls track and field championships are scheduled Friday and Saturday at UW-La Crosse’s Veterans Memorial Stadium Complex.

Championships will be decided in divisions 1, 2 and 3.

Here are several things to know:

The basics

The meet has two sessions Friday. Divisions 2 and 3 begin at 9:30 a.m. Division 1 starts at 4:30 p.m.

Saturday’s schedule begins at 9:30 a.m. with field events and 10 a.m. with running events. The order of the finals for each event begins with Division 3, followed by Division 2, then Division 1.

Tickets cost $11 per session, plus online fees. They’re available online on the WIAA website through GoFan, the WIAA’s ticketing partner, at https://tinyurl.com/2efapr44.

Parking is available in several general public lots surrounding the stadium on event days. The cost is $10 per day per car and $20 per bus/oversized vehicle. Meet permits are $25 per car and $50 per bus/oversized vehicle (valid Thursday-Saturday).

The live stream of the meet will be produced by Rush Media on the WIAA.TV portal of the NFHS Network. A subscription is required.

History lesson

West De Pere claimed its first Division 1 team championship last year with 60.3 points, the most scored among any team champion across all three divisions, topping runner-up Homestead (36). Middleton finished fourth with 29 points and DeForest was sixth with 26.

In Division 2, Shorewood (38) denied second-place Freedom (30) as the two flip-flopped roles from 2021 to give the Greyhounds their first team title.

Webster claimed its first Division 3 championship with 38 points, all scored by junior Ava Washburn; the top-five teams were separated by four points.

Division 1 notes

Middleton senior Zaira Malloy-Salgado, a University of Wisconsin cross country commit, returns to defend her title in the 3,200 meters. Monona Grove sophomore Mackenzie Babcock also has a chance to repeat after winning the 1,600 in her debut last spring.

Nine area medalists overall return this season, including DeForest senior Anna Szepieniec, who took second in both the triple jump and 300 hurdles. She placed fourth in the 100 hurdles.

Eight returning champions overall are back to defend their gold, including Chippewa Falls’ Brooklyn Sandvig. The senior and Iowa State commit swept the sprint events last season, winning the 100, 200 and 400, including a repeat in the 400.

Division 2 notes

Mauston’s Brie Eckerman returns to try to defend her 100 hurdles crown. The senior was granted an extra qualifier spot after finishing fifth at her sectional with a time of 15.55 seconds.

She’s one of 10 returning champions, including Northland Pines’ Emma Gremban in the 800 and 1,600, and Rice Lake’s Eliana Sheplee in the 200 and 400, while all four relays will crown new champions.

Division 3 notes

Dodgeland will be well represented as it tries to follow up last year’s first team runner-up finish. The Trojans boast eight qualifiers, including three relays, to lead all area qualifiers, led by its third-seeded 3,200 relay.

Eight reigning champions have a chance to defend their gold, spotlighted by Webster’s Washburn as she will aim for repeat titles in the 100 hurdles, long jump and triple jump. The University of Washington track commit is the daughter of former MLB pitcher Jarrod Washburn.

Area girls athletes to watch

Division 1: A half-dozen area athletes earned top seeds in their respective events, led by Szepieniec in the 100 hurdles and triple jump. The UW-Milwaukee commit had the top time (14.42 seconds) and longest jump (38 feet, 5½ inches) at sectionals. She's also seeded second in the 300 hurdles (:44.32) and third in the long jump (18-3½).

Fellow top seeds include Mount Horeb junior Abby Stadler in the 800 (2:14.54); Middleton freshman Olivia Chellevold in the 3,200 (10:49.92); Waunakee senior Kyla Saleh in the high jump (5-7); and Middleton senior Madilyn Vander Sanden in the shot put (41-2¾).

Other highly seeded qualifiers include Madison Memorial’s Emerson Myers, Waunakee’s Lainey Chancellor and Verona's Katie Ryan (high jump); Waunakee’s Anneka Cassel and Stoughton’s Keilley Riddle (discus); Memorial’s Kaleese Burrell (shot put); Malloy-Salgado, Oregon’s Dasha Vorontsov and Stoughton’s Mallory Reiser (3,200); Saleh and Monona Grove’s Madeline Hogan (100 hurdles); DeForest’s Stacy Kipkoskei (300 hurdles); and Malloy-Salgado, Sadler and Vorontsov (1,600).

Also, Verona's 1,600 relay is seeded second and its 800 relay is third.

Division 2: Lodi sophomore Olivia Heyroth enters with the top seed in the high jump after clearing 5 feet, 4 inches at sectionals.

Other high seeds include Lodi senior Lily Strong (100 and 200); Waupun sophomore Lydia Aalsma (400 dash); Columbus senior Maya Pearcy (800); Lodi’s Lilly Callahan and McFarland’s Julia Ackley (pole vault); McFarland’s Rachel Kuehl and Portage’s Estella Brees (long jump); and Brees (triple jump).

Division 3: Waupun CWC’s Ada Smies and Pardeeville’s Chloe Kessenich lead the group of area qualifiers as they're seeded second in the high jump (5-4) and shot put (39-5½), respectively.

Joining the pair as top seeds are Madison Country Day’s Hannah Hallick (800, 1,600, 3,200) and Ella Whiffen (3,200); Dodgeland's Tara Schaalma (100 hurdles) and 400 relay; and Kessenich (discus).

