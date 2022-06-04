 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
WIAA STATE TRACK AND FIELD | DIVISION 2

Future Wisconsin football tight end anchors championship 800 relay team at state meet

LA CROSSE — JT Seagreaves hasn’t had a high school track and field season end anywhere but the Veterans Memorial Sports Complex on the campus of UW-La Crosse.

But he’d never headed home with a gold medal until Saturday.

Seagreaves has built most of his statewide reputation as a football player, and he will try to expand that footprint in the future when he joins the University of Wisconsin on June 12.

But the 6-foot-5, 220-pound tight end from Monroe still was concentrating on competitive sprints over the weekend, and he anchored a Division 2 championship relay team for the Cheesemakers.

Monroe won the 800 relay in 1 minutes, 30.04 seconds with Seagreaves as its anchor for the highlight in a two-medal performance.

“Last year, we won silver, and we knew this year that we were going for gold,” Seagreaves said after winning the 800. “That’s exactly what we did.

“I got (the baton) a little behind, but I was on the inside. I had to chase him (Ellsworth’s Max Grand) down, but it felt so good. Winning is amazing.”

People are also reading…

Lucas Flom, Charlie Wiegel and Lucas Sathoff ran with Seagreaves. Seagreaves, Wiegel and Sathoff later teamed with Egor Sereda to place fourth in the 400 relay (43.6).

Seagreaves, who also ran with the 1,600 relay team and placed seventh in the finals, said he has spent the spring running sprints and waited until the postseason to add relay events to his meet schedule.

“I’ve been running a lot of 100s, 200s and some (1,600 relays) here and there,” he said. “It’s been interesting training.

“I’ve been putting on some weight, but I feel good about my speed as I train and get bigger.”

JT Seagreaves mug 6-4

Seagreaves

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Lodi's Lucas Heyroth caps career with two titles, three medals at WIAA state track and field championships

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics