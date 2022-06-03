DeForest's Anna Szepieniec powers through time crunch to grab silver medal, advance to hurdles final

LA CROSSE — Juggling track and field events can be a major challenge at times, with running events often overlapping with jumps and throws.

Those limited windows can present infinitesimal windows to do both. That’s all Anna Szepieniec needed to secure her first medal of the weekend Friday at the WIAA Division 1 state track and field championships.

The DeForest junior only was allotted one finals jump in the triple jump but only needed the lone attempt to reach the podium, finishing runner-up in the event while also qualifying for Saturday’s finals in both the 100- and 300-meter hurdles at Veterans Memorial Stadium.

“It feels really good,” Szepieniec said. “I had some big expectations coming off of last year, so it’s just a weight off my shoulder to know we’re making it to finals. Now I just have to focus on finishing strong (Saturday).”

The first final came in a flash Friday when Szepieniec immediately went into her flight of the triple jump after her heat of the 100 hurdles. She quickly made finals in the former, leaping 37 feet, 3¾ inches on her opening jump.

Time proceeded to work against Szepieniec. Her preliminary heat of the 300 hurdles neared just after the start of the triple jump finals. With a chance at one final jump before having to dart over to check in, Szepieniec soared 39-0¾ to vault her way into first place at the time.

“That was very vital because after my 300s I’m usually pretty tired, so it was really nice to get that jump,” she said. “I was perfect on the board and that basically was like the perfect scenario.”

It played out to be the perfect scenario as Szepieniec went on to win her heat of the 300 hurdles in 45.41 seconds, good for the top seed in Saturday’s finals. And that run prevented her from checking back in for the final two attempts in the triple jump finals.

The mark itself didn’t hold however, as Wisconsin Lutheran’s Jaiah Hopf overtook Szepieniec with her fifth jump. The three-time state champion left no doubt with her final attempt, leaping 40-8¾.

As bittersweet as it was to lose the chance to top Hopf, Szepieniec was happy with how her day began, running to a first-place finish in the final heat of the 100 hurdles. Her time of 14.89 seconds was good enough for the No. 3 seed Saturday and will have Szepieniec in prime contention for a pair of medals after winning the 300 hurdles last season.

“I definitely feel good once I get my 100 hurdles out of the way; it’s a very technical race, so it definitely releases the nerves a little bit,” she said. “I had a good seed time, so overall it was a solid race and it really catapulted me into my other events.”

