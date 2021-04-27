DeForest's Andrew George earns WIAC weekly honor for men's track and field

UW-Oshkosh junior Andrew George, a former DeForest High School athlete, was the men’s outdoor track athlete of the week in the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference during the week of April 19-25, according to a WIAC release.
George is from Windsor.
George turned in this season’s second-best NCAA Division III performance in the 3,000-meter steeplechase with his third-place run at the Hillsdale College GINA Relays on April 23-25 in Hillsdale, Michigan, according to the release.
George finished the race in 9 minutes, 7.68 seconds. Noah Schaub from Malone University (Ohio) won the event of 39 participants with a time of 9:05.42, while Neil O’Brien from Trine University (Ind.) finished second in 9:06.98.
The WIAC athletes of the week honor is sponsored by Kwik Trip.
UW-Oshkosh sophomore Joshua Rivers was the men’s outdoor field athlete of the week.
Area athletes among those nominated included UW-Stevens Point senior Dylan Delaney (Sauk Prairie) and UW-Whitewater senior Daustin Martin (Jefferson).
UW-Whitewater senior first baseman Connor Moroder was the baseball position player of the week.
Others nominated included area players Brennan Schmitt (Middleton), a UW-La Crosse senior third baseman, and Kasey Bass (Sun Prairie), a UW-Stout senior first baseman.
UW-La Crosse junior Molly Larsen (Tomah) was the women’s golf athlete of the week.
UW-La Crosse sophomore Emma Lawrence of Benton (Benton/Scales Mound/Shullsburg) was the women’s outdoor track athlete of the week.
UW-Platteville junior Brianna Leahy of Shullsburg (Shullsburg) was the women’s outdoor field athlete of the week.
UW-Stevens Point junior outfielder Maddie Candre was the softball position player of the week.
UW-La Crosse senior pitcher Sydne Shattuck was the softball pitcher of the week.