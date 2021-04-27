DeForest's Andrew George earns WIAC weekly honor for men's track and field

UW-Oshkosh junior Andrew George, a former DeForest High School athlete, was the men’s outdoor track athlete of the week in the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference during the week of April 19-25, according to a WIAC release.

George is from Windsor.

George turned in this season’s second-best NCAA Division III performance in the 3,000-meter steeplechase with his third-place run at the Hillsdale College GINA Relays on April 23-25 in Hillsdale, Michigan, according to the release.

George finished the race in 9 minutes, 7.68 seconds. Noah Schaub from Malone University (Ohio) won the event of 39 participants with a time of 9:05.42, while Neil O’Brien from Trine University (Ind.) finished second in 9:06.98.

The WIAC athletes of the week honor is sponsored by Kwik Trip.

UW-Oshkosh sophomore Joshua Rivers was the men’s outdoor field athlete of the week.

Area athletes among those nominated included UW-Stevens Point senior Dylan Delaney (Sauk Prairie) and UW-Whitewater senior Daustin Martin (Jefferson).

UW-Whitewater senior first baseman Connor Moroder was the baseball position player of the week.