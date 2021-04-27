 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
DeForest's Andrew George earns WIAC weekly honor for men's track and field
0 comments

DeForest's Andrew George earns WIAC weekly honor for men's track and field

UW-Oshkosh junior Andrew George, a former DeForest High School athlete, was the men’s outdoor track athlete of the week in the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference during the week of April 19-25, according to a WIAC release.

For the better part of two centuries, our journalists have worked tirelessly to bring our readers the most important news of the day. We’re here to serve the community. We’re here to serve you.

George is from Windsor.

George turned in this season’s second-best NCAA Division III performance in the 3,000-meter steeplechase with his third-place run at the Hillsdale College GINA Relays on April 23-25 in Hillsdale, Michigan, according to the release. 

George finished the race in 9 minutes, 7.68 seconds. Noah Schaub from Malone University (Ohio) won the event of 39 participants with a time of 9:05.42, while Neil O’Brien from Trine University (Ind.) finished second in 9:06.98.

The WIAC athletes of the week honor is sponsored by Kwik Trip.

UW-Oshkosh sophomore Joshua Rivers was the men’s outdoor field athlete of the week.

Area athletes among those nominated included UW-Stevens Point senior Dylan Delaney (Sauk Prairie) and UW-Whitewater senior Daustin Martin (Jefferson).

UW-Whitewater senior first baseman Connor Moroder was the baseball position player of the week.

Others nominated included area players Brennan Schmitt (Middleton), a UW-La Crosse senior third baseman, and Kasey Bass (Sun Prairie), a UW-Stout senior first baseman.

UW-La Crosse junior Molly Larsen (Tomah) was the women’s golf athlete of the week.

UW-La Crosse sophomore Emma Lawrence of Benton (Benton/Scales Mound/Shullsburg) was the women’s outdoor track athlete of the week.

UW-Platteville junior Brianna Leahy of Shullsburg (Shullsburg) was the women’s outdoor field athlete of the week.

UW-Stevens Point junior outfielder Maddie Candre was the softball position player of the week.

UW-La Crosse senior pitcher Sydne Shattuck was the softball pitcher of the week.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Cole Caufield reacts to his first NHL game, his teammates hiding his helmet

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics