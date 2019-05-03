Try 3 months for $3
Madison Memorial is scheduled to host the 51st annual Spartan Invitational boys track and field meet featuring teams from around the state Friday (today) at Mansfield Stadium.

Field events begin at 5 p.m. and running trials begin at 5:15 p.m. and the 3,200-meter relays begin at 5:40 p.m., including the “Steve Barr eight-lap classic” at 5:55 p.m., according to information from Casey Hopp. 

Running finals start at 7 p.m.

Girls discus and shot put competition set

The second annual “Girls Throwdown in Madtown” is scheduled for 4 p.m. Monday at Mansfield Stadium.

The event brings many of the top female throwers in the state to Madison, according to information from Madison Memorial throws coach Joe Frontier.

The competition features the shot put and discus. The top 16 girls medal.

The top four ranked girls in the shot put are scheduled to attend, including second-ranked Reete Thorns (43 feet, ½ inches) of Madison Memorial.

Seven of the top 24 discus throwers are scheduled to be there, including Madison Memorial’s Thorns, Cynthia Rosales and Elle Kinney.

Somerset’s Eve Goldstein, who’s top-ranked in the state in both events, is scheduled to compete. She’s had throws of 43-5 in the shot and 142-10 in the discus.

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

