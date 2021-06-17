 Skip to main content
Chloe Larsen, Sarah Bova lead Waunakee girls to WIAA Division 1 track and field sectional title
WIAA TRACK AND FIELD

Waunakee seniors Chloe Larsen and Sarah Bova slapped hands in a let’s-do-this gesture prior to the girls 400 meters Thursday night at Mansfield Stadium.

When the race was over — Bova finished first and Larsen second at the lightning-delayed WIAA Division 1 sectional track and field meet — they again slapped hands on the track.

Then they smiled and soaked in the moment, the shorter Bova putting her arm on Larsen’s right shoulder and Larsen resting her left arm on Bova’s left shoulder.

Two years after Larsen won the Division 1 400 and Bova placed fourth as sophomores at the WIAA’s 2019 state meet in La Crosse, they had done it. Their wait was over.

“It’s been an anxious wait, wanting to get right back to where we were,” said Larsen, a University of Iowa commit.

They were returning to state after the WIAA’s 2020 spring season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s really great,” Bova said. “We’ve grown so much closer as friends since then. It’s been a ton of fun. We also have gotten better and better, and better in the offseason. It’s fun pushing each other in practice. It’s nice having someone you are that close with.”

Bova won the 400 in 57.05 seconds, followed by Larsen (:58:02) and third-place Maddie Hogan (:59.34), a Monona Grove sophomore.

The top three individuals in each event advanced to the Division 1 state meet June 26 at UW-La Crosse’s Veterans Memorial Stadium. The Division 3 meet will be June 24 and the Division 2 and wheelchair competition June 25 in La Crosse.

Waunakee’s 1,600 relay, which included Larsen and Bova, claimed first, capping a sectional team victory for the girls (101 points, ahead of runner-up Middleton’s 92).

Waunakee’s 400 relay, which included Larsen and Bova, also advanced to state, finishing third behind first-place Madison Memorial and runner-up Verona. Bova was second to Sauk Prairie senior Ruby Sandeman in the girls long jump and Larsen was third in the triple jump, won by DeForest sophomore Anna Szepieniec.

Onalaska was the boys winner (91.5), with Madison Memorial second (86).

Verona junior Aidan Manning doubled in the distance events, winning the 1,600 (4 minutes, 21 seconds) and the 3,200 (9:35.54).

“The most important thing was to qualify for the fast heat (in the 1,600), because there are two heats at state,” Manning said after the 1,600. “The whole time I felt great, though, obviously, I felt it the third and fourth laps.”

Middleton senior Jackson Meyer won the boys triple jump (44-8½), was second in the long jump and wound up second in the high jump after a coin flip tiebreaker.

Prior to a weather delay of about two hours, Verona senior Jackson Acker, a University of Wisconsin football commit, won the discus with a toss of 196 feet.

He’s established a new Wildcats’ school record this season, improving his own record throwing the discus 207 feet, 6 inches at Monday’s Middleton regional.

It was an impressive showing in the discus.

Holmen senior Kaden Banks finished second (192-5) and Baraboo senior Jake Schaefer was third (186-10). Acker and Banks topped the Mansfield Stadium record of 191-0 (from 1976 and 1982).

“There was definitely some more competition than I’m used to,” Acker said. “We’ve mainly had dual meets this season. It was nice to actually have some competition in this meet, especially in the discus. … It feels good to win.”

Acker later won the shot put (55-7½) and was anchor for Verona’s victorious 400 relay.

Earlier in the meet, Madison Memorial was the boys 3,200-meter relay winner in 8:10.27. Waunakee sophomore Kyla Saleh claimed first place in the girls high jump (5-6). Middleton senior Kobi Davis was the girls shot put winner (39-10¼). 

Beloit Memorial sectional

Dani Thompson of Sun Prairie and Lauren Haas of Fort Atkinson earned state berths as double champions in the girls meet; Madison La Follette’s Will Ward and Fort Atkinson’s Drew Evans were double winners in the boys meet. Mukwonago swept both team titles, with Sun Prairie second.

Thompson won the 1,600-meter run (5:17.76) and 3,200 (11:29.94); Haas won the 400 (1:00.99) and anchored the winning 1,600 relay (4:12.99). On the boys side, Ward won the long jump (21-9) and triple jump (42-11) while Evans won the shot put (51-0) and discus (154-3).

Other area winners in the girls meet were Stoughton’s Abigail Groleau in the 100 (:12.98), Janesville Craig’s Rylee Coleman in the 800 (2:18.11), Sun Prairie’s Brooke Crosby in the 300 hurdles (:45.87), Sun Prairie’s 3,200 relay (10:11.21), Stoughton’s Annie Tangeman in the triple jump (35-1½), Oregon’s Bree Wannebo in the shot put (40-2½) and La Follette’s Evelyn Walker in the discus (129-9).

Other area winners in the boys meet were Oregon’s Yordanos Zelinski in the 800 (1:55.10), Oregon’s Donovan Johnson in the 110 hurdles (:15.48), Beloit Memorial’s Javier Thomas in the 300 hurdles (:41.06), Milton’s Garrett Bladl in the high jump (6-2) and Stoughton’s Alexander Wicks in the pole vault (12-6).

Hartford sectional

Riley Quinn won the shot put (38-5¾) to lead Watertown to a seventh-place finish in the 16-team sectional. The Watertown girls finished eighth.

WIAA TRACK REGIONALS | AREA SUMMARIES

TRACK AND FIELD

Today’s area schedule

WIAA SECTIONALS

Note: In Division 1, the top three finishers in each event automatically advance to state; in Divisions 2 and 3, the top four finishers in each event automatically advance. Also, individuals and relay teams who are not automatic qualifiers, but whose performances rank among the eight best in all sectionals in their division, advance.

DIVISION 1

MADISON MEMORIAL SECTIONAL

Team scores: Onalaska 91.5; Madison Memorial 86; Middleton 82; DeForest 64.5; Verona 61; Holmen 51; La Crosse Central 50; Waunakee 46; Monona Grove 34; Baraboo 30; Madison East 29; Madison West 19; Reedsburg 19; Sauk Prairie 19; Tomah 8; Sparta 2.

Automatic qualifiers

100 meters: 1, Warren, La Crosse Central, :11.50; 2, Ketarkus, MM, :11.56; Magli, D, :11.56. 200: 1, Calvin, Mid, :23.14; 2, Regnier, W, :23.17; 3, Dauffenbach, La Crosse Central, :23.27. 400: 1, Regnier, W, :49.89; 2, Ekezie, D, :50.86; 3, Voss, MG, :51.10. 800: 1, Hanson, ME, 2:01.78; 2, Grabowski, D, 2:01.89; 3, Groshek, Holmen, 2;02.13. 1,600: 1, Manning, V, 4:21.00; 2, Ward, Mid, 4:24.83; 3, Anthony, MM, 4:34.61. 3,200: 1, Manning, V, 9:35.54; 2, Ward, Mid, 9:35.77; 3, Boerger, SP, 9:35.82. 110 hurdles: 1, Peterson, Onalaska, :15.05; 2, Yanke, R, :16.26; 3, Wolf, D, :16.40. 300 hurdles: 1, Peterson, Onalaska, :39.74; 2, Weber, Onalaska, :41.02; 3, Yanke, R, :41.07. 400 relay: 1, Verona (Maradiaga, Valichka, Stier, Acker), :43.69; 2, Madison Memorial, :44.03; 3, Waunakee, :44.67. 800 relay: 1, La Crosse Central, 1:30.48; 2, Madison Memorial, 1:31.08; 3, Waunakee, 1:31.43. 1,600 relay: 1, Onalaska, 3:27.87; 2, DeForest, 3:29.60; 3, Middleton, 3:30.43. 3,200 relay: 1, Madison Memorial (Rafferty, Zarov, Anthony, Wichmann), 8:10.27; 2, DeForest, 8:12.48; 3, Madison East, 8:12.69. High jump: 1, Warren, La Crosse Central, 6-1; 2, Meyer, Mid, 6-1; 3, Patterson, MM, 6-0. Pole vault: 1, Klinkner, MG, 13-0; 2, Simmons, MG, 13-0; 3, Lomas, Holmen, 13-0. Long jump: 1, Peterson, Onalaska, 23-2¼; 2, Meyer, Mid, 22-10¾; 3, Calvin, Mid, 21-9½. Triple jump: 1, Meyer, Mid, 44-8½; Regnier, W, 43-11; 3, Ward, MM, 43-0½. Shot put: 1, Acker, V, 55-7½; 2, Schaefer, B, 51-11; 3, Banks, Holmen, 50-8. Discus: 1, Acker, V, 196-0; 2, Banks, Holmen, 192-5; 3, Schaefer, B, 186-10.

Girls

Team scores: Waunakee 101; Middleton 92; DeForest 77; Onalaska 77; Madison Memorial 67; Reedsburg 56; Monona Grove 45; Holmen 40; Sauk Prairie 35; Verona 34; Baraboo 29; Tomah 24; La Crosse Central 11; Madison West 8; Sparta 3.

Automatic qualifiers

100 meters: 1, Wepking, V, :13.02; 2, Grigg, W, :13.07; 3, Bailey, V, :13.08. 200: 1, Hogan, MG, :26.48; Stanek, R, :27.05; 3, Nickels, Mid, :27.15. 400: 1, Bova, W, :57.05; 2, Larsen, W, :58.02; 3, Hogan, MG, :59.34. 800: 1, Malecek, Onalaska, 2:13.56; 2, Gruner, B, 2:20.81; 3, Nelson, MG, 2:20.81. 1,600: 1, Malecek, Onalaska, 5:12.24; 2, Pansegrau, Mid, 5:14.22; 3, Rhodes, MM, 5:21.03. 3,200: 1, Malecek, Onalaska, 11:06.16; 2, Pansegrau, Mid, 11:15.66; 3, Malloy-Salgado, Mid, 11:20.20. 100 hurdles: 1, Hogan, MG, :15.39; 2, Ashworth, MM, :15.47; 3, Szepieniec, D, :15.56. 300 hurdles: 1, Szepieniec, D, :46.50; 2, Kipkoskei, D, :47.94; 3, Malloy-Salga, Mid, :48.26. 400 relay: 1, Madison Memorial (Harden, Miller, Shannon, Ashworth), :51.06; 2, Verona, :51.06; 3, Waunakee, :51.87. 800 relay: 1, Madison Memorial, 1:46.83; 2, DeForest, 1:47.13; 3, Onalaska, 1:48.58. 1,600 relay: 1, Waunakee, 4:00.92; 2, Onalaska, 4:02.54; 3, Middleton, 4:06.03. 3,200 relay: 1, Onalaska, 9:33.89; 2, Middleton, 9:45.31; 3, Waunakee, 10:00.42. High jump: 1, Saleh, W, 5-6; 2, Campbell, R, 5-2; 3, Gruner, B, 5-2. Pole vault: 1, Jenks-Recker, MG, 11-6; 2, Sweet, MM, 10-9; 3, Snow, D, 10-6. Long jump: 1, Sandeman, SP, 18-6½; 2, Bova, Wau, 17-7; 3, Saleh, Wau, 17-0¾. Triple jump: 1, Szepieniec, D, 37-04; 2, Sandeman, SP, 36-07¼; 3, Larsen, W, 35-2. Shot put: 1, Davis, Mid, 39-10¼; 2, Vander Sanden, Mid, 33-11; 3, Hahn, D, 32-5½. Discus: 1, Manghera, D, 117-4; 2, Davis, Mid, 116-7; 3, Baumgarn, Holmen, 109-7.

BELOIT MEMORIAL SECTIONAL

Boys

Team scores: Mukwonago 142; Sun Prairie 63; Lake Geneva Badger 59; Madison La Follette 56; Elkhorn 55; Waterford 52; Oregon 47; Janesville Parker 45; Stoughton 38; Fort Atkinson 36; Wilmot 29; Janesville Craig 25; Milton 18; Beloit Memorial 13; Wales Kettle Moraine 13; Burlington 6.

Automatic qualifiers

100 meters: 1, Johnson, Wfd, :11.66; 2, Maggit, SP, :11.71; 3, Timmers, Muk, :11.78. 200: 1, Gannon, Muk, :22.82; Trudell, Muk, :23.53; 3, Wilson, Wil, :23.69. 400: 1, Wilson, Wil, :51.12; 2, Linnenmann, LGB, :51.23; 3, Muffick, Wfd, :51.29. 800: 1, Zelinski, Or, 1:55.10; 2, Zywicki, Sto, 1:57.28; 3, Schreiber, Muk, 1:57.67. 1,600: 1, Wolf, Muk, 4:29.14; 2, Albanese, LGB, 4:35.85; 3, Toribio, LGB, 4:39.51. 3,200: 1, Wolf, Muk, 9:32.51; 2, Bloomquist, JC, 9:45.62; 3, Albanese, LGB, 9:46.51. 110 hurdles: 1, Johnson, Or, :15.48; 2, Pitcel, Muk, :15.72; 3, Maffet, Wfd, :15.74. 300 hurdles: 1, Thomas, BM, :41.06; 2, Greer, Elk, :41.13; 3, Johnson, Or, :41.45. 400 relay: 1, Mukwonago, :43.24; 2, Elkhorn, :43.35; 3, Lake Geneva Badger, :44.01. 800 relay: 1, Mukwonago, 1:29.73; 2, Elkhorn, 1:30.42; 3, Stoughton, 1:32.18. 1,600 relay: 1, Mukwonago, 3:30.33; 2, Oregon, 3:30.53; 3, Sun Prairie, 3:30.79. 3,200 relay: 1, Mukwonago, 8:06.26; 2, Oregon, 8:08.98; 3, Madison La Follette, 8:12.08. High jump: 1, Bladl, Mil, 6-2; 2, Pritchard, JP, 6-0; 3, Roe, Bur, 6-0. Pole vault: 1, Wicks, Sto, 12-6; 2, Handorf, Wil, 12-6; 3, Lacey, ML, 12-0. Long jump: 1, Ward, ML, 21-9; 2, Sanda, JP, 21-1; 3, Maggit, SP, 20-3¾. Triple jump: 1, Ward, ML, 42-11; 2, Reigle, Elk, 41-11; 3, Sykes, FA, 40-10. Shot put: 1, Evans, FA, 51-0; 2, Curry, JP, 49-8; 3, Young, Muk, 48-11. Discus: 1, Evans, FA, 154-3; 2, Young, Muk, 149-2; 3, Schaal, Wfd, 140-1.

Girls

Team scores: Mukwonago 95; Sun Prairie 92; Stoughton 62; Wales Kettle Moraine 59; Waterford 48; Oregon 48; Lake Geneva Badger 45; Fort Atkinson 43; Elkhorn 39; Janesville Parker 37; Milton 36; Madison La Follette 26; Janesville Craig 25; Burlington 16; Wilmot 11; Beloit Memorial 8.

Automatic qualifiers

100 meters: 1, Groleau, Sto, :12.98; 2, Guardiola, Wfd, :13.16; 3, Theriault, FA, :13.17. 200: 1, Johnson, WKM, :26.42; 2, Groleau, Sto, :26.58; 3, Cross, SP, :26.82. 400: 1, Haas, FA, 1:00.99; 2, Ford, LGB, 1:01.53; 3, Cooper, Elk, 1:02.30. 800: 1, Coleman, JC, 2:18.11; 2, Koos, Muk, 2:22.20; 3, Zorn, FA, 2:25.41. 1,600: 1, Thompson, SP, 5:17.76; 2, Koos, Muk, 5:21.10; 3, Talabac, Mil, 5:27.69. 3,200: 1, Thompson, SP, 11:29.94; 2, Talabac, Mil, 12:06.06; 3, Zimmerman, SP, 12:08.52. 100 hurdles: 1, Johnson, WKM, :15.36; 2, Crosby, SP, :15.71; 3, Booker, LGB, :15.84. 300 hurdles: 1, Crosby, SP, :45.87; 2, Booker, LGB, :46.87; 3, Kruchoski, WKM, :47.22. 400 relay: 1, Mukwonago, :49.49; 2, Stoughton, :50.03; 3, Janesville Parker, :50.65. 800 relay: 1, Mukwonago, 1:44.83; 2, Wales Kettle Moraine, 1:45.44; 3, Sun Prairie, 1:47.04. 1,600 relay: 1, Fort Atkinson (Theriault, Zorn, Chapman, Haas), 4:12.99; 2, Stoughton, 4:13.86; 3, Oregon, 4:14.15. 3,200 relay: 1, Sun Prairie (Darmstadter, Kline, Schulz, Kopotic), 10:11.21; 2, Mukwonago, 10:15.62; 3, Oregon, 10:19.42. High jump: 1, 1, Williams, Wfd, 5-1; 2, Kendall, Wil, 5-1; 3, Reott, Sto, 5-0. Pole vault: 1, Huebner, WKM, 11-0; 2, Schoville, JP, 10-6; Seefeld, SP, 10-3. Long jump: 1, Wulf, Elk, 17-0¼; 2, Smith, Muk, 16-4¾; 3, Everson, JP, 16-4. Triple jump: 1, Tangeman, Sto, 35-1½; 2, Knaack, LGB, 34-4½; 3, Mangold, Bur, 34-1. Shot put: 1, Wannebo, Or, 40-2½; 2, Walker, ML, 39-10; 3, Missall, Muk, 37-3¾. Discus: 1, 1, Walker, ML, 129-9; 2, Alderman, JC, 114-5; 3, Link, Muk, 114-3.

HARTFORD SECTIONAL

Boys

Team scores: Oshkosh West 77, Slinger 76, Neenah 67, Hartford 67, Cedarburg 61, Oshkosh North 60, Fond du Lac 54, Watertown 51, West Bend West 48, Manitowoc 35, West Bend East 33, Sheboygan North 23, Port Washington 20, Sheboygan South 16, Beaver Dam 9.

Winners, area qualifiers

100 meters: 1, Blaskowski, OW, :10.95. 200: 1, Blaskowski, OW, :22.43. 400: 1, Williams, ON, :50.37.

800: 1, Schoemann, Hfd, 1:57.47. 1,600: 1, Grotenhuis, Sli, 4:20.98. 3,200: 1, Grotenhuis, Sli, 9:37.46; 3, Kitzhaber, Wat, 9:53.96. 110 hurdles: 1, Martin, Sli, :15.49. 300 hurdles: 1, Martin, Sli, :40.81. 400 relay: 1, Oshkosh West, :42.60. 800 relay: 1, Oshkosh West, 1:30.44; 3, Watertown, 1:33.08. 1,600 relay: 1, Neenah, 3:26.91. 3,200 relay: 1, Hartford, 8:13.92. High jump: 1, Stewart, ML, 6-2. Pole vault: 1, Cummings, HU, 14-1; 3, Kilps, Wat, 11-6. Long jump: 1, Blakowski, OW, 21-10. Triple jump: 1, Olsen, Ced, 45-2. Shot put: 1, German, Sli, 51-11. Discus: 1, Rusch, FdL, 157-11; 2, Boehm, Wat, 150-9.

Girls

Team scores: Fond du Lac 131.5, Slinger 76, Hartford 73, Cedarburg 69, Neenah 64, West Bend West 62, Watertown 45, Sheboygan North 35.5, Oshkosh West 33, Manitowoc 33, Beaver Dam 30, Oshkosh North 16, Port Washington 15, West Bend East 7, Sheboygan South 5, Menasha 3.

Winners, area qualifiers

100 meters: 1, Elford, FdL, :12.48. 200: 1, Elford, FdL, :26.29. 400: 1, Schmitz, FdL, :59.82. 800: 1, Schmitz, FdL, 2:24.52. 1,600: 1, Schuster, Sli, 5:17.85; 3, Gilbertsen, Wat, 5:28.23. 3,200: 1, Schuster, Sli, 11:34.30. 100 hurdles: 1, Arndt, FdL, :14.95. 300 hurdles: 1, Arndt, FdL, :45.92. 400 relay: 1, Sheboygan North, :50.71. 800 relay: 1, Hartford, 1:48.92; 3, Watertown, 1:50.63. 1,600 relay: 1, Fond du Lac, 4:11.82. 3,200 relay: 1, Slinger, 10:03.69; 3, Beaver Dam, 10:20.54. High jump: 1, Burchardt, BD, 5-2. Pole vault: 1, Messerschmidt, Wat, 9-9. Long jump: 1, Williams, WBW, 17-10. Triple jump: 1, Trotter, FdL, 36-8. Shot put: 1, Quinn, Wat, 38-5¾. Discus: 1, Trotter, FdL, 128-6; 2, Quinn, Wat, 121-4.

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

