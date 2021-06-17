Chloe Larsen, Sarah Bova lead Waunakee girls to WIAA Division 1 track and field sectional title

Waunakee seniors Chloe Larsen and Sarah Bova slapped hands in a let’s-do-this gesture prior to the girls 400 meters Thursday night at Mansfield Stadium.

When the race was over — Bova finished first and Larsen second at the lightning-delayed WIAA Division 1 sectional track and field meet — they again slapped hands on the track.

Then they smiled and soaked in the moment, the shorter Bova putting her arm on Larsen’s right shoulder and Larsen resting her left arm on Bova’s left shoulder.

Two years after Larsen won the Division 1 400 and Bova placed fourth as sophomores at the WIAA’s 2019 state meet in La Crosse, they had done it. Their wait was over.

“It’s been an anxious wait, wanting to get right back to where we were,” said Larsen, a University of Iowa commit.

They were returning to state after the WIAA’s 2020 spring season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s really great,” Bova said. “We’ve grown so much closer as friends since then. It’s been a ton of fun. We also have gotten better and better, and better in the offseason. It’s fun pushing each other in practice. It’s nice having someone you are that close with.”