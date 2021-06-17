Chloe Larsen, Sarah Bova lead Waunakee girls to WIAA Division 1 track and field sectional title

Waunakee seniors Chloe Larsen and Sarah Bova slapped hands in a let’s-do-this gesture prior to the girls 400 meters Thursday night at Mansfield Stadium.
When the race was over — Bova finished first and Larsen second at the lightning-delayed WIAA Division 1 sectional track and field meet — they again slapped hands on the track.
Then they smiled and soaked in the moment, the shorter Bova putting her arm on Larsen’s right shoulder and Larsen resting her left arm on Bova’s left shoulder.
Two years after Larsen won the Division 1 400 and Bova placed fourth as sophomores at the WIAA’s 2019 state meet in La Crosse, they had done it. Their wait was over.
“It’s been an anxious wait, wanting to get right back to where we were,” said Larsen, a University of Iowa commit.
They were returning to state after the WIAA’s 2020 spring season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s really great,” Bova said. “We’ve grown so much closer as friends since then. It’s been a ton of fun. We also have gotten better and better, and better in the offseason. It’s fun pushing each other in practice. It’s nice having someone you are that close with.”
Bova won the 400 in 57.05 seconds, followed by Larsen (:58:02) and third-place Maddie Hogan (:59.34), a Monona Grove sophomore.
The top three individuals in each event advanced to the Division 1 state meet June 26 at UW-La Crosse’s Veterans Memorial Stadium. The Division 3 meet will be June 24 and the Division 2 and wheelchair competition June 25 in La Crosse.
Waunakee’s 1,600 relay, which included Larsen and Bova, claimed first, capping a sectional team victory for the girls (101 points, ahead of runner-up Middleton’s 92).
Waunakee’s 400 relay, which included Larsen and Bova, also advanced to state, finishing third behind first-place Madison Memorial and runner-up Verona. Bova was second to Sauk Prairie senior Ruby Sandeman in the girls long jump and Larsen was third in the triple jump, won by DeForest sophomore Anna Szepieniec.
Onalaska was the boys winner (91.5), with Madison Memorial second (86).
Verona junior Aidan Manning doubled in the distance events, winning the 1,600 (4 minutes, 21 seconds) and the 3,200 (9:35.54).
“The most important thing was to qualify for the fast heat (in the 1,600), because there are two heats at state,” Manning said after the 1,600. “The whole time I felt great, though, obviously, I felt it the third and fourth laps.”
Middleton senior Jackson Meyer won the boys triple jump (44-8½), was second in the long jump and wound up second in the high jump after a coin flip tiebreaker.
Prior to a weather delay of about two hours, Verona senior Jackson Acker, a University of Wisconsin football commit, won the discus with a toss of 196 feet.
He’s established a new Wildcats’ school record this season, improving his own record throwing the discus 207 feet, 6 inches at Monday’s Middleton regional.
It was an impressive showing in the discus.
Holmen senior Kaden Banks finished second (192-5) and Baraboo senior Jake Schaefer was third (186-10). Acker and Banks topped the Mansfield Stadium record of 191-0 (from 1976 and 1982).
“There was definitely some more competition than I’m used to,” Acker said. “We’ve mainly had dual meets this season. It was nice to actually have some competition in this meet, especially in the discus. … It feels good to win.”
Acker later won the shot put (55-7½) and was anchor for Verona’s victorious 400 relay.
Earlier in the meet, Madison Memorial was the boys 3,200-meter relay winner in 8:10.27. Waunakee sophomore Kyla Saleh claimed first place in the girls high jump (5-6). Middleton senior Kobi Davis was the girls shot put winner (39-10¼).
Beloit Memorial sectional
Dani Thompson of Sun Prairie and Lauren Haas of Fort Atkinson earned state berths as double champions in the girls meet; Madison La Follette’s Will Ward and Fort Atkinson’s Drew Evans were double winners in the boys meet. Mukwonago swept both team titles, with Sun Prairie second.
Thompson won the 1,600-meter run (5:17.76) and 3,200 (11:29.94); Haas won the 400 (1:00.99) and anchored the winning 1,600 relay (4:12.99). On the boys side, Ward won the long jump (21-9) and triple jump (42-11) while Evans won the shot put (51-0) and discus (154-3).
Other area winners in the girls meet were Stoughton’s Abigail Groleau in the 100 (:12.98), Janesville Craig’s Rylee Coleman in the 800 (2:18.11), Sun Prairie’s Brooke Crosby in the 300 hurdles (:45.87), Sun Prairie’s 3,200 relay (10:11.21), Stoughton’s Annie Tangeman in the triple jump (35-1½), Oregon’s Bree Wannebo in the shot put (40-2½) and La Follette’s Evelyn Walker in the discus (129-9).
Other area winners in the boys meet were Oregon’s Yordanos Zelinski in the 800 (1:55.10), Oregon’s Donovan Johnson in the 110 hurdles (:15.48), Beloit Memorial’s Javier Thomas in the 300 hurdles (:41.06), Milton’s Garrett Bladl in the high jump (6-2) and Stoughton’s Alexander Wicks in the pole vault (12-6).