An event to celebrate the life of Paul Natzke and raise funds has been scheduled from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 19 at Paoli Mill Park, according to provided information.
Natzke, who grew up in Belleville and Verona, died after an accident at age 15 on Aug. 19, 2017, at American Family Children’s Hospital.
The event – called “Paulpalooza” -- a year after his passing will feature music and food and beverages.
Money raised is scheduled to go toward costs of the event and to the Wisconsin Skeeters Sled Hockey team, the University of Wisconsin transplant organization or Donate Life and Bay Cliff Health Camp.
A wheelchair was a constant companion for Natzke, who was born with Spina Bifida — in which a developing baby’s spinal cord doesn’t develop correctly and leads to defects in the spinal cord.
That didn’t prevent him from participating in snow skiing, water skiing, basketball, swimming or his two favorites: sled hockey and track and field.
Natzke was part of the Verona boys track and field team as a freshman in 2016-2017, competing in the 100-meter and shot put wheelchair events.
In his wheelchair events, Natzke finished seventh in the boys shot put with a toss of 9 feet, 4 inches and fifth in the boys 100 with a time of 31.39 seconds at the WIAA state track and field meet in June, 2017, in La Crosse.