It was a long 2019 long track and field season for Lodi senior Mackenzie Heyroth.
It started the day after the 2018 state meet, and didn't end until the final event of the WIAA Division 2 state meet.
Heyroth worked out year-round in preparation for her senior year, running through Lodi in rain, snow and everything in between.
When the season came along, Heyroth was ready. And when the post-season came along, she was more than ready.
First, Heyroth won the 100-meter high hurdles, the 300 low hurdles, the long jump and the 1,600 relay at the Capitol North Conference meet.
Then, in the WIAA Division 2 state meet, the University of Wisconsin walk-on recruit won three titles and set two state-meet records. Her records came in the 100 hurdles (14.36 seconds) and 300 hurdles (:43.61), and she led off the 1,600 relay that won in 4:00.09.
“Getting that record was one of the really big goals I had. After that, I couldn’t stop smiling,” Heyroth said after the 300 hurdles race. “I knew I felt good all winter. I had trained hard and gotten ready. I just wanted to be really prepared for this meet.”
As a result, Heyroth has been named the 2019 Wisconsin State Journal 2019 All-Area Girls Track and Field Athlete of the Year.
Also considered for the honor were Madison La Follette senior Kiara Lee, Waunakee sophomore Chloe Larsen, Johnson Creek junior Hannah Constable, Madison East senior Parker Buske and Jefferson senior Mariah Linse.
WISCONSIN STATE JOURNAL/WISCONSINPREPZONE.COM
2019 ALL-AREA GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
ATHLETE OF THE YEAR
Mackenzie Heyroth, sr., Lodi.
FIRST TEAM
100 — Cammi Ganshert, sr., Monroe: Took eighth at Division 2 state in 12.58 seconds. Badger South Conference champion.
200 — Cammi Ganshert, sr., Monroe: Finished fifth at Division 2 state (:25.80). Badger South Conference champion.
400 — Chloe Larsen, so., Waunakee: Won the WIAA Division 1 state championship by .58 seconds with a time of :56.91. Badger North Conference champion.
800 — Hannah Constable, jr., Johnson Creek: Earned a repeat Division 3 state title (2:14.84). Trailways Conference champion.
1,600 — Mariah Linse, sr., Jefferson: Took fourth at Division 2 state (5:07.31). won Rock Valley Conference meet.
3,200 — Lauren Pansegrau, fr., Middleton: Ran to a runner-up finish at Division 1 state (10:47.81). Big Eight Conference champion.
100 hurdles — Mackenzie Heyroth, sr., Lodi: Ran a Division 2 state-meet record time of 14.36 seconds to win the championship. Won Capitol Conference title.
300 hurdles — Mackenzie Heyroth, sr., Lodi: Broke the D2 state-meet record in the 300 low hurdles (:43.61), winning the state final by 1.12 seconds. Capitol Conference champion.
400 relay — Madison Memorial (Mikaela Miller, sr.; Micah Wade, jr.; Caleigh Wong, jr.; Grace Korger-Mitchell, jr.): Ran to 14th at D1 state (:49.77). Big Eight Conference champs.
800 relay — Sun Prairie (Samantha Kreft, sr.; Naomi Andrews, jr.; Morgan Cross, fr.; Skye Lindsey, so.): Ran to a 10th-place finish at D1 state (1:45.36).
1,600 relay — Lodi (Mackenzie Heyroth, sr.; Isabelle Clary, sr.; Hannah Busser, sr.; Rhianna Walzer, sr.): Won the Division 2 state title by 1.18 seconds, finishing in 4:00.09. Won Capitol Conference title.
3,200 relay — Madison Edgewood (Emily Maiers, jr.; Kaitlyn Barth, sr.; Sydney Olson, so.; Maeve O’Driscoll, jr.): Ran to runner-up finish at Division 2 state (9:31.13).
Pole vault — Charlotte Sweet, so., Madison Memorial (11 feet 0 inches, sixth at D1 state).
High jump — Sophee Mink, sr., DeForest: Finished second at D1 state (5-6). Badger North Conference champion.
Long jump — Parker Buske, sr., Madison East: Won the Division 1 state championship with a jump of 18-9½. Took second in Big Eight Conference meet (17-7).
Triple jump — Kiara Lee, sr., Madison La Follette: Shattered the Division 1 state-meet record with a jump of 41-¾, topping the former D1 record by 8¾ inches. Big Eight Conference champion.
Shot put — Reette Thorns, jr., Madison Memorial: Took second at Division 1 state with a throw of 43-½. Big Eight Conference champion.
Discus — Cynthia Rosales, jr., Madison Memorial: Finished fourth at Division 1 state with a throw of 135 feet. Big Eight Conference champion.
SECOND TEAM
100 — Kiara Donnell, sr., Belleville/New Glarus: Ninth at D2 state (:12.68).
200 — Kiara Donnell, sr., Belleville/New Glarus: Seventh at D2 state (:25.96).
400 — Hannah Constable, jr., Johnson Creek: Ran to D3 championship (:58.11). Trailways Conference champion.
800 — Maeve O’Driscoll, jr., Madison Edgewood: Third at D2 state (2:17.01).
1,600 — Kate Kopotic, so., Sun Prairie: Eighth at D1 state (5:06.57).
3,200 — Genevieve Nashold, fr., Madison West: Seventh at D1 state (10:56.69).
100 hurdles — Brooke Crosby, so., Sun Prairie: Seventh at D1 state (:15.33).
300 hurdles — Brooke Crosby, so., Sun Prairie: 11th at D1 state (:46.25).
400 relay — Sun Prairie (Naomi Andrews, jr.; Morgan Cross, fr.; Izi Knoernschild, sr.; Skye Lindsey, so.): 17th at D1 state (:49.90).
800 relay — Monroe (Megan Benzschawel, so.; Faith Koester, sr.; Emma Sanders, sr.; Cammi Ganshert, sr.): Sixth at D2 state (1:46.29).
1,600 relay — Waunakee (Sarah Bova, so.; Riley Armstrong, sr.; Kylee Grabarski, fr.; Chloe Larsen, so.): Second at D1 state (3:58.45). Badger North Conference champions.
3,200 relay — Monona Grove (Payton Jenks-Recker, sr.; Teal Coil-Otto, so.; Jadee Christiansen, jr.; Peighton Nelson, so.): Sixth at D1 state (9:32.84).
Pole vault — Ashley O’Connell, sr., Sun Prairie: Eighth at D1 state (10-6).
High jump — Nicole Johnson, jr., Dodgeville/Mineral Point: Won the Division 2 state title (5-2). Southwest Wisconsin Conference champion.
Long jump — Ryann Porter, jr., Janesville Parker: Seventh at D1 state (18-0).
Triple jump — Ryann Porter, jr., Janesville Parker: Second at D1 state (38-4½).
Shot put — Tara Stauffacher, sr., Beaver Dam: 14th at D1 state (37-¼). Badger North Conference champion.
Discus — Alexis Johnson, sr., Baraboo: Fifth at D1 state (132-4). Badger North Conference champion.
HONORABLE MENTION
100 — Micah Wade, jr., Madison Memorial (:12.57, 13th at D1 state); Grace Korger-Mitchell, jr., Madison Memorial (13th at D1 state, :12.61).
200 — Morgan Cross, fr., Sun Prairie (:25.83, 11th at D1 state).
400 — Sarah Bova, so., Waunakee (:58.66, fourth at D1 state); Hailey Anchor, fr., Wisconsin Dells (:59.81, sixth at D2 state); Jenna McBride, so., Reedsburg (1:00.29, eighth at D1 state); Ellie Trieloff, so., Stoughton (1:02.93, 10th at D1 state).
800 — Reagan Hoopes, sr., Waunakee (2:16.47, ninth at D1 state); Leah Remiker, jr., Verona (2:19.45, 14th at D1 state).
1,600 — Christi Forman, jr., Waterloo (5:22.48, eighth at D3 state).
3,200 — Lauren Beauchaine, sr., Oregon (10:57.43, eighth at D1 state); Kate Kopotic, so., Sun Prairie (11:06.07, 11th at D1 state); Annika Cutworth, fr., Madison Memorial (11:07.22, 12th at D1 state); Mariah Linse, sr., Jefferson (11:19.49, fifth at D2 state).
100 hurdles — Cassi Gersbach, jr., Monroe (:16.12, sixth at D2 state).
300 hurdles — Cassi Gersbach, jr., Monroe (:47.27; eighth at D2 state).
800 relay — Sun Prairie (Samantha Kreft, sr.; Naomi Andrews, jr.; Morgan Cross, fr.; Skye Lindsey, so.): 10th at D1 state (1:45.36).
1,600 relay — Sun Prairie (Rachel Rademacher, fr.; Brooke Crosby, so.; Izi Knoernschild, sr.; Skye Lindsey, so.): 11th at D1 state (4:02.56).
3,200 relay — Middleton (Lauren Pansegrau, fr.; Brielle McDonald, so.; Kaitlyn Peters, so.; Bella Chirafisi, so.; 9:42.61, 12th at D1 state); Wisconsin Dells (Lindsay Cunningham, jr.; Emily Cunningham, so.; Megan Jones, so.; Hailey Anchor, fr.; 9:42.69, eighth at D2 state); Sun Prairie (Amber Hodges, jr.; Janelle Schulz, so.; Autumn Dushack, jr.; Michaela Nelson, sr., 9:47.82, 13th at D1 state); Madison Memorial (Hayley Gaines, jr.; Gabri Gaines, jr.; Katrina Brunner, so.; Natalie Rhodes, so.; 9:50.16; 14th at D1 state).
Pole vault — Micah Zaemisch, jr., Stoughton (10-6, 12th at D1 state); Zoe Jenks-Recker, so., Monona Grove (10-0, 13th at D1 state); Madeline Sowinski, sr., Madison West (10-0, 15th at D1 state); Lily Brings, sr., Verona (10-0, 16th at D1 state).
High jump — Katie Chesebro, sr., Milton (5-4, eighth at D1 state); Naomi Andrews, jr., Sun Prairie (5-4, 10th at D1 state); Megan Reddeman, so., Poynette (5-2, fifth at D2 state).
Long jump — Selma Rudolf, jr., Verona (17-8¼; ninth at D1 state); Jamie Runnels, sr., Baraboo (17-5, 10th at D1 state); Molly Kahl, so., Columbus (17-5, seventh at D2 state).
Triple jump — Parker Buske, sr., Madison East (37-9¼; third at D1 state); Sitori Tanin, jr., Middleton (36-6½; 11th at D1 state); Ava Foley, fr., Belleville/New Glarus (35-2 ¼; 10th at D2 state).
Discus — Ayona Johnson, sr., Madison La Follette (131-2, sixth at D1 state).