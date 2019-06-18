After reaching new heights and dealing with an injury scare, Middleton's Caleb Easton wrapped up his senior season of track and field in memorable fashion.
Easton, who will run for the Northern Arizona University cross country and track and field programs in the fall, battled his future teammate, Mequon Homestead record-setter Drew Bosley, among others in an talent-packed field in the Division 1 boys 1,600-meter run.
Easton finished third behind Bosley and top-seeded Kimberly senior Rowen Ellenberg with a sizzling time of 4:14.59.
He also anchored Middleton's 3,200-meter relay team, which captured a state championship in 7:48.65, and the Cardinals' ninth-place 1,600 relay (3:32.35).
As a result, Easton has been named the Wisconsin State Journal's 2019 All-Area Boys Track and Field Athlete of the Year.
Easton did not compete in the open 3,200 run at state. In April, he reached a career goal by breaking 9 minutes in the event (8:57.7) in a national meet in California.
Soon afterward, he visited the doctor with a right foot injury that had him worried his season would be affected. But it was diagnosed as severe tendon irritation on the top of his foot, and after some rehab and healing time, he was ready for the postseason.
"It was a big scare, especially being a senior and not having a state title under my belt," Easton said before the state meet. "And that is a big goal of mine."
2019 ALL-AREA BOYS TRACK AND FIELD TEAMS
ATHLETE OF THE YEAR
Caleb Easton, sr., Middleton.
FIRST TEAM
100-meter dash — Jordan Montgomery, sr., Monroe: Finished fourth at Division 2 state (11.00 seconds). Capitol Conference champion.
200 — Casey Ponyiscanyi, sr., Lakeside Lutheran: Took fourth at D2 state (:22.27). Capitol Conference champion.
400 — Casey Ponyiscanyi, sr., Lakeside Lutheran: Finished fourth at D2 state (:50.08). Capitol Conference champion.
800 — Aaron Leverson, sr., Janesville Craig: Finished second at D1 state (1:55.69). Big Eight Conference champion.
1,600 — Caleb Easton, sr., Middleton: Finished third at D1 state (4:14.59). Big Eight Conference champion.
3,200 — Max Loetscher, sr., Madison East: Took third at D1 state (9:12.90).
110 hurdles — Lucas Heyroth, fr., Lodi: Finished third at D2 state (:14.83).
300 hurdles — Riley Olson, sr., Cambridge: Took second at D3 state (:39.01). Capitol Conference champion.
400 relay — Sun Prairie (Jamel Stone, jr.; Dominick Landphier, jr.; Jaharee Weah, sr.; Cooper Nelson, sr.): Finished eighth at Division 1 state (:43.14).
800 relay — Verona (Graham Stier, so.; Mason Jordan, sr.; Javon Presley, fr.; Jayden Joe-Wright, sr.): Ran to a sixth-place finish at Division 1 state (1:29.51).
1,600 relay — Jefferson (Brady Gotto, fr.; Logan Wegner, sr.; Alex Marin, sr.; Taylor Phillips, so.): Took fourth at Division 2 state (3:25.79). Won Rock Valley Conference title.
3,200 relay — Middleton (Zach Leffel, jr.; Michael Madoch, sr.; Braedon Gilles, jr.; Caleb Easton, sr.): Won the Division 1 state championship in 7:48.65, more than two seconds ahead of the runner-up. Big Eight conference runner-up.
Pole vault — Max Herkert, sr., Verona: Tied for sixth at Division 1 state (14 feet, 6 inches). Cleared 14-0 to win Big Eight Conference title.
High jump — Cade Meyer, so., Monroe: Cleared 6 feet, 9 inches to win Division 2 state championship. Took fourth in Badger South Conference meet.
Long jump — Lucas Heyroth, fr., Lodi: Took second at Division 2 state (22-6¾). Capitol Conference champion.
Triple jump — Nick Crary, sr., Reedsburg: Took sixth at Division 1 state (45-4¾). Badger North Conference champion.
Shot put — Michael Williams Davis, sr., Monona Grove: Finished seventh at Division 1 state (54-6½). Badger South Conference champion.
Discus — Jackson Acker, so., Verona: Threw 171-5 on his final throw to take second at Division 1 state. Won Big Eight Conference title (172-10).
SECOND TEAM
100 — Rudy Hommen, sr., Cambridge: Sixth at D3 state (:11.21). Capitol Conference runner-up.
200 — Jordan Montgomery, sr., Monroe: Fifth at D2 state (:22.27). Badger South Conference champion.
400 — Travis Drumm, jr., Madison Edgewood: Seventh at D2 state (:50.41). Badger South Conference champion.
800 — Andrew Pahnke, sr., McFarland: Second at D2 state (1:57.08). Runner-up in Rock Valley Conference meet.
1,600 — Andrew Pahnke, sr., McFarland: Second at D2 state (4:18.46). Runner-up in Rock Valley Conference meet.
3,200 — Bryan Bloomquist, so., Janesville Craig: Seventh at D1 state (9:24.03). Third in Big Eight Conference meet.
110 hurdles — Jacob Dregney, sr., Reedsburg: Sixth at D1 state (:14.86).
300 hurdles — Dane Nelson, jr., Milton: Took third at D1 state (:39.53). Badger South Conference champion.
400 relay — Lakeside Lutheran (Caleb Bilitz, sr.; Brevin Jegerlehner, sr.; Tersony Vater, so.; Casey Ponyiscanyi, sr.): Fifth at D2 state (:43.59).
800 relay — Oregon (Carter Hendrickson, sr.; Ryan McCorkle, so.; Kamron Armstrong, sr.; Matt Kissling, jr.): Seventh at D1 state (1:29.65). Badger South Conference runner-up.
1,600 relay — Oregon (Ian Ganshert, sr.; Carter Hendrickson, sr.; Matt Kissling, jr.; Yordanos Zelinski, fr.): Finished seventh at Division 1 state (3:26.45). Badger South Conference runner-up.
3,200 relay — Janesville Craig (Bryan Bloomquist, so.; Matthew Dillon, jr.; Zander Arena, sr.; Aaron Leverson, sr.): Seventh at D1 state (7:59.32). Won Big Eight Conference title.
High jump — Trevion Moore, sr., Janesville Craig: Third at D1 state (6-6); Collin Schulz, jr., Lakeside Lutheran: Second at D2 state (6-6).
Long jump — Tony Beighley, so., Edgerton: Third at D2 state (22-5¾). Rock Valley Conference runner-up.
Triple jump — Shelvin Garrett, jr., Beloit Memorial: 12th at D1 state (44-¾). Third in Big Eight Conference meet.
Shot put — Jackson Acker, so., Verona: Ninth at D1 state (52-4). Won Big Eight Conference title.
Discus — Sam Coughlin, sr., Columbus: Eighth at D2 state (142-1). Capitol Conference runner-up.
HONORABLE MENTION
200 — Jayden Joe-Wright, sr., Verona (:22.19, 8th D1 state); Brady Gotto, fr., Jefferson (:22.64, 10th at D2 state); Rudy Hommen, sr., Cambridge (:22.68, fifth at D3 state).
400 — Connor Murphy, sr., Wisconsin Heights (:52.73, 10th at D2 state).
800 — Michael Madoch, sr., Middleton (1;57.78, seventh at D1 state); Patrick Fasick, sr., McFarland (1:57.83, fifth at D2 state); Henry Keith, jr., Dodgeville/Mineral Point (1:58.89,. eight at D2 state); Nathan DeVault, sr., Monona Grove (1:59.40, 15th D1 state); Braedon Gilles, jr., Middleton (1:59.92, 17th D1 state).
1,600 — Max Loetscher, sr., Madison East (4:21.43, eighth at D1 state);.Zach Leffel, jr., Middleton (4:23.82, 12th at D1 state); Cade Ferron, sr., Beaver Dam (4:30.54, 19th at D1 state).
3,200 — Christian Patzka, jr., Wisconsin Heights (9:45.20, second at D2 state); Riley Siltman, so., Evansville (9:48.86, 4th at D2 state);
110 hurdles — Dane Nelson, jr., Milton (:14.93, seventh at D1 state); Trevor Rodebaugh, so., Monroe (:15.30, eighth at D2 state).
300 hurdles — Lucas Heyroth, fr., Lodi (:39.61, fourth at D2 state).
400 relay — Monroe (Camden Foesch, fr.; Nick Bansley, jr.; Lucas Flom, fr.; Jordan Montgomery, sr.; :43.88, seventh at D2 state); Cambridge (Jacob Moody, so.; Donovan Ahrens, sr.; Riley Olson, sr.; Dale Yerges, so.; :44.33, third at D3 state).
800 relay — Cambridge (Riley Olson, sr.; Jacob Moody, so.; Dale Yerges, so.; Rudy Hommen, sr.; 1:30.05; second at D3 state); Mount Horeb (Joey Henderson, so.; Gabe Guenther, jr.; Caden Lee, sr.; Charlie Fish, jr.; 1:30.65; fourth at D2 state); Lodi (Jack Hansen, jr.; Cayden Coddington, so.; Lucas Heyroth, fr.; Luke Beckwith, jr., 1:31.12; sixth at D2 state); Madison La Follette (Anthony Holiday, fr.; Tavion Wells, sr.; Moussa Ndaiye, sr., George Onyefulummo, so., 1:31.29; 10th at D1 state).
1,600 relay — Middleton (Max Foland, so.; Thomas Blumer, so.; Braedon Gilles, jr.; Caleb Easton, sr.; 3:32.35; ninth at D1 state); Watertown Luther Prep (Ben Cole, so.; Jonathan Holtz, so.; Ben Bode, jr.; Cole Burow, jr.; 3:29.10; seventh at D2 state).
3,200 relay — Madison West (Erik Nuenninghoff, sr.; Luke Treiber, sr.; Michael Kuhn, jr.; Kaleb Kohn, sr., 8:00.59; ninth at D1 state); Dodgeville/Mineral Point (Dylan McGraw, sr.; Jerimiah Beasley, jr.; Peyton Tranel, jr.; Henry Keith, jr.; 8:02.96; second at D2 state); Madison La Follette (Christian Jaeger, so.; Chris Wolfe, jr.; Donte Buckingham, fr.; Nick Hellrood, sr.; 8:03.21; 11th at D1 state).
High jump — Max Herkert, sr., Verona (6-4, eighth at D1 state); Jatavion Hawkins, sr., Verona (6-4, ninth at D1 state).
Long jump — Teagan Herschleb, jr., Columbus (20-11¼; eighth at D2 state); Quinn Calvin, so., Middleton (20-8, 13th at D1 state);
Triple jump — Jackson Meyer, so., Middleton (43-6¾; 15th at D1 state); Teagan Herschleb, jr., Columbus (42-8 ¾; fifth at D2 state); Evan Crane, sr., McFarland (42-3, 10th at D2 state).
Shot put — Patrick Horvath, sr., Madison West (50-2¼; 13th at D1 state); Sam Coughlin, sr., Columbus (49-5¼; seventh at D2 state).
Discus — Alex Brende, sr., Cambridge (152-6, fifth at D3 state).