A push from a younger sister helps Waupun girls relay finish on podium at state meet

LA CROSSE — Abbie Aalsma didn’t have any plans this spring after wrapping up her high school girls basketball career with a first-ever WIAA Division 3 state championship this winter.

At least she didn’t until she was approached by her younger sister Lydia and Waupun track and field coach Matt Dickhut.

“Coach wanted me to, Lydia wanted me to and I was like 'All right, I’ll try it out,’” Abbie Aalsma said about the prospects of running track.

That off-chance decision paid off Saturday when Abbie Aalsma, along with Lydia and the rest of the Warriors youth movement finished fourth in the Division 2 1,600 relay at the WIAA state championships at Veterans Memorial Stadium.

The podium finish was the first for a Waupun girls relay in at least 22 years. The records on wiaawi.org only go back to 2000.

“Doing it with these girls makes it even more special,” Abbie Aalsma said. “They’re all so fun and we’re lighthearted about it. We don’t put too much pressure on ourselves, and that’s what helps us to do good.”

The Aalsma sisters and freshmen Naomi Kelly and Leanah Schlatter, which entered as the No. 4 seed after Friday’s preliminaries, finished in 4 minutes, 5.48 seconds.

The time left the group well off winner Shorewood (3:59.57), as well as runner-up Freedom (4:00.86) and third-place Hayward (4:02.00).

“I feel like we always have room for improvement and we’re always taking that with a smiling face,” Kelly said. “We don’t look down improvement, but we’re excited to improve, and I think that’s great.”

Schlatter was slightly discouraged after qualifying individually but failing to make the finals in the 300-meter hurdles. However, the freshman admitted that the podium finish in the relay “was worth it.”

The first-ever state appearance was especially worth it for Lydia Aalsma. Along with the relay, she finished third in the 400 in 57.56. It’s an especially impressive feat given she competed against reigning champion Eliana Sheplee of Rice Lake, who defended her title, and runner-up Reese Rogowski of Wittenberg-Birnamwood, who took third last year.

“It’s an incredible feeling and it’s promising for the next three years I guess, but there’s always room to improve,” she said. “So it was a good accomplishment for this year, and I’m really satisfied with how I did.”

It was a strong first act for all three of the Warriors freshmen, as well as junior Jacob Abel, who finished fourth in Friday’s triple jump with a leap of 44 feet, 9 ¼ inches and 10th in Saturday’s long jump (20-5¾). Meanwhile, senior Naomi Aalsma qualified in the girls discus and placed 15th with a throw of 95-1.

Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.