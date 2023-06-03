LA CROSSE — For the DeForest girls track team, two was enough.

More than enough.

Senior Anna Szepieniec and junior Stacy Kipkoskei — the Norskies’ two qualifiers for the WIAA Division 1 state track and field meet — stood proudly with their coaches on the awards podium Saturday night at UW-La Crosse’s Veterans Memorial Field Complex.

They led the Norskies to the team title at the WIAA Division 1 state track and field meet — the first state championship for the DeForest girls.

DeForest finished with 46 points, which bested runner-up Muskego (41½).

“This was certainly a goal, but not anything we thought we were going to do,” DeForest girls coach Christopher Smith said. “When we came into the meet we really thought we could be runner-up. Things fell our way. This was, oh, my gosh, icing on a huge cake.”

UW-Milwaukee commit Szepieniec accounted for 36 of the points and savored the outcome despite missing the school’s graduation Saturday night.

“Since today is my last meet as a high-schooler and I’ve already missed my graduation tonight, I might as well make the best of it,” she said.

Szepieniec and Kipkoskei combined for three victories and two second-place finishes.

Szepieniec took individual titles in the long jump and the 100-meter hurdles and had runner-up finishes in the triple jump and the 300 hurdles, which was won by Kipkoskei in a 1-2 finish for the Norskies.

And that meant the team title.

“I was not expecting that at all,” Szepieniec said. “I honestly wasn’t. But here we are. I’d like to mention that this is not just Stacy and my doing. This is the entire DeForest team that got us here. We wouldn’t be here right now without the help of our teammates, coach Smith, coach (Joe) Parker (who’s the boys coach) and all of the coaches — putting in all the dedication and believing in us.”

Smith said late in the meet he believed Muskego was in position to win the title.

“This is the first, yes, it is,” he said about winning the team title. “These girls have done the work. There is a price to be paid for greatness and these two have done that for three years. I can’t say 'amazing' enough times.”

Kipkoskei won the 300 hurdles in 43.64 seconds, with Szepieniec second in 43.99. Monona Grove senior Maddie Hogan was sixth (45.55).

“I’m still in shock right now,” Kipkoskei said. “I can’t even describe it. Anna, my teammate, she’s been with me throughout the season. She’s pushed me, and I’m forever grateful for her to win this with her (in) her senior year. I’m so grateful for her. I wouldn’t have done it without her.”

After the race, Szepieniec went over to Kipkoskei and they shared an embrace and looked at the scoreboard.

“It’s our last race, and I’m so grateful we went 1-2,” Szepieniec said. “I don’t even care she beat me. I could not care. That was my second-best time. I’m happy with it.”

Said Kipkoskei: “I ran my heart out. I wasn’t really expecting to get first. All I said to myself was: 'Get on the podium, do your best.’ I’m so grateful.”

Szepieniec finished second in the long jump and left the stadium about 12:40 a.m. Saturday, then returned at 9 a.m. to prepare for the triple jump, in which she finished second.

When the Division 1 running events began Saturday afternoon, she won the 100 hurdles in 14.12. Hogan was sixth (15.15) and Waunakee senior Kyla Saleh was 10th (15.92).

“That felt really good,” Szepieniec said after the 100 hurdles. “During the whole season, I’ve been working on a better start. That’s one of my weaknesses. That was my best start ever.”

Friday’s weather delays and the heat both days made for difficult conditions for her and the other athletes to navigate.

“I had to make the most of the hard conditions,” she said. “I always think if it’s hard conditions, that’s not an excuse to not run fast.”

Said Smith about Szepieniec: “She doesn’t know how good she can be, and I say that respectfully because she is one of the most confident people we’ve worked with. There isn’t any challenge in front of her that she steers ways from.”

Photos: Day 2 of the 2023 WIAA state track and field meet