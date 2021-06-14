WIAA track: Dani Thompson, Brooke Crosby are double winners as Sun Prairie runs to regional titles

The Sun Prairie track and field team took the first steps Monday toward the WIAA state meet, sweeping the boys and girls team championships at its own Division 1 regional meet.
The Cardinals scored 133 points to top Madison La Follette’s 117 in the eight-team boys field. The Cardinals won the girls meet with 158 points, followed by Stoughton with 118.
Sun Prairie’s boys won two events: sophomore Alexander Maggie in the 100-meter dash (11.54 seconds) and the 800 relay (1:32.70).
The girls won three of four relays and got victories from senior Dani Thompson in the 1,600 (5:25.26) and 3,200 (11:21.42); senior Brooke Crosby in the 100 hurdles (:15.88) and 300 hurdles (:48.39); and freshman Audrey Seefeld in the pole vault (10-6).
La Follette senior Will Ward won the long jump (20 feet, 4½ inches) and triple jump (43-9½). In the girls meet, La Follette senior Evelyn Walker won the shot put (40-5¾) and discus (121-7) and Stoughton junior Abigail Groleau won the 100 (:12.93) and 200 (:26.58).
Baraboo regional
Onalaska swept the boys and girls team titles, with Reedsburg’s girls finishing second. Sophomore Jack Boerger of Sauk Prairie won the 1,600 (4:40.22) and 3,200 (9:58.46). In the girls meet, Reedsburg sophomore Hailey Campbell won the 100 hurdles (:16.43) and long jump (16-6¾).
Prairie du Chien regional
In Division 2, Madison Edgewood topped Platteville 127-122 to win the girls title, but Platteville’s boys beat the Crusaders 137.5 to 134. Mount Horeb was third in both races.
Edgewood junior Nikita Lebbie won the 100 (:12.43) and ran on the winning 400 and 800 relays. Belleville/New Glarus junior Ava Foley won the long jump (16-5¼) and triple jump (33-4).
In the boys race, Edgewood senior Leo Richardson won the 1,600 (4:31.91) and 3,200 (10:13.44), Mount Horeb senior Sam Mrochek won the 200 (:22.55) and 400 (:50.16).
Jefferson regional
Lakeside Lutheran topped Lake Mills to win the girls title; Lakeside’s boys finished second to Jefferson. In the girls meet, Columbus senior Molly Kahl won the long jump (18-1 ½) and triple jump (36-10 ½), and Marshall senior Mya Andrews won the 100 hurdles (:16.00) and 300 hurdles (:46.68).
Viroqua regional
The Lodi girls won four events and scored 144 points to win the title, and Richland Center held off Lodi to win the boys side. Poynette senior Megan Reddeman won the pole vault (9-3) and high jump (5-2). In the boys meet, Lodi junior Lucas Heyroth won the 110 hurdles (:14.88), 300 hurdles (:41.34) and the long jump (22-6¾).
Deerfield regional
Cambridge’s boys dominated the 12-team meet, winning four events and scoring 134.5 points. Cambridge junior Zach Huffman won the 1,600 (5:04.93) and 3,200 (10:43.05).
WIAA TRACK REGIONALS | MONDAY'S AREA RESULTS
WIAA REGIONALS
Note: The top four finishers in each event advance to Thursday sectionals
DIVISION 1
Madison Memorial sectional
MIDDLETON REGIONAL
Boys
Team scores: Madison Memorial 143; Middleton 118; Verona 106; DeForest 89; Waunakee 80; Monona Grove 68; Madison West 44; Madison East 42.
Qualifiers
100 meters: 1, Ketarkus, MM, :10.89; 2, Magli, D, :11.13; 3, Curry, ME, :11.18; 4, Voss, MG, :11.24. 200: 1, Calvin, M, :22.53; 2, Regnier, W, :22.73; 3, Foland, M, :22.87; 4, Bowman, MW, :23.30. 400: 1, Regnier, W, :49.10; 2, Ekezie, D, :50.10; 3, Voss, MG, :51.60; 4, Bowman, MW, :52.20. 800: 1, Mladucky, M, 2:01.53, 2, Grabowski, D, 2:01.82; 3, Rafferty, MM, 2:01.94; 4, Hanson, ME, 2:04.31. 1,600: 1, Manning, V, 4:28.35; 2, Ward, Mid, 4:30.91; 3, Anthony, MM, 4:33.61; 4, Oser, ME, 4:33.87. 3,200: 1, Ward, Mid, 9:46.5; 2, Traeder, MG, 9:47.1; 3, Manning, V, 9:52.4; 4, Peppard, MM, 9:56.1. 110 hurdles: 1, Wolf, DF, :16.19; 2, Peterson, MW, :16.19; 3, Gonzalez, V, :17.0; 4, Mueller, MM, :17.17. 300 hurdles: 1, Stubitsch, V, :42.11; 2, Wolf, DF, :42.97; 3, Singh, ME, :43.36; 4, Ranum, W, :43.64. 400 relay: 1, Verona (Maradiaga, Valichka, Stier, Acker, Trabelsi, Poller), :43.68; 2, Madison Memorial, :43.76; 3, Waunakee, :44.29; 4, DeForest, :44.62. 800 relay: 1, Madison Memorial (Thomas, Ferry, Ward, Ketarkus, Lyons, Hendrickson), 1:31.52; 2, Waunakee, 1:32.51; 3, Middleton, 1:32.67; 4, DeForest, 1:32.77. 1,600 relay: 1, DeForest (Vandehey, Jacobsen, Grabowski, Ekezie, Eisler, King), 3:28.19; 2, Middleton, 3:29.95; 3, Madison Memorial, 3:31.09; 4, Verona, 3:32.98. 3,200 relay: 1, Madison Memorial (Rafferty, Zarov, Ketarkus, Wichmann, Anthony, Gammie), 8:15.17; 2, Madison East, 8:15.86; 3, Middleton, 8:21.15; 4, DeForest, 8:32.88. High jump: 1, Meyer, Mid, 6-4; 2, Vakunta, MM, 5-10; 3, Patterson, MM, 5-8; 3, Peterson, MW, 5-8 (tie); 3, Van Handel, V, 5-8 (tie); 3, Fritz, MG, 5-8 (tie). Pole vault: 1, Klinkner, MG, 12-6; 2, Simmons, MG, 11-3; 2, Stevens-Werthman, MM, 11-3 (tie); 4, Pierick, D, 11-0; 4, Scott, MG, 11-0 (tie). Long jump: 1, Meyer, Mid, 22-7¾; 2, Calvin, Mid, 22-2¼; 3, Ward, MM, 22-0½; 4, Welsch, ME, 20-7¾. Triple jump: 1, Regnier, Wau, 44-10; 2, Meyer, Mid, 44-5½; 3, Ward, MM, 43-9¼; 4, Vandehey, D, 41-11. Shot put: 1, Acker, V, 58-5; 2, Amelinez-Robles, MM, 46-9½; 3, Phebus, Wau, 44-9½; 4, Spranger, MW, 43-6. Discus: 1, Acker, V, 207-6; 2, Amelinez-Robles, MM, 152-6; 3, Spranger, MW, 140-4; 4, Phebus, Wau, 136-1.
Girls
Team scores: Middleton 152; Waunakee 131; Madison Memorial 121.5; DeForest 106.5; Monona Grove 83; Verona 71; Madison West 20.
Qualifiers
100 meters: 1, Grigg, W, :12.82, 2, Bailey, V, :12.96; 3, Wepking, V, :13.11; 4, Harden, MM, :13.27. 200: 1, Hogan, MG, :26.25; 2, Nickels, M, :26:99; 3, Bykowski, MG, :27.44; 4, Hahn, W, :27.62. 400: 1, Bova, W, :57.05; 2, Larsen, W, :58.59; 3, Hogan, MG, :59.53; 4, Grabarski, W, 1:00.84. 800: 1, Nelson, MG, 2:25.63; 2, Knueve, V, 2:29.63; 3, Yundt, MG, 2:30.47; 4, Roth, D, 2:31.35. 1,600: 1, Pansegrau, M, 5:15.62; 2, Rhodes, MM, 5:21.00; 3, Knueve, V, 5:22.03; 4, Haag, M, 5:29.01. 3,200: 1, Pansegrau, M, 10:13.91, 2, Malloy-Salgado, M, 11:14.36; 3, Nashold, MW, 11:20.92; 4, Vanderhoef, W, 12:13.14. 100 hurdles: 1, Ashworth, MM, :15.29; 2, Hogan, MG, :15.36; 3, Szepieniec, D, :15.46; 4, Seager, M, :17.56. 300 hurdles: 1, Szepieniec, D, :47.12; 2, Kipkoskei, D, :48.88; 3, Malloy-Salga, M, :49.06; 4, Braun, MM, :49.55. 400 relay: 1, Waunakee (Larsen, Grigg, Grabarski, Bova, Statz, Ronk), :50.44; 2, Madison Memorial, :50.93; 3, Verona, :51.47; 4, DeForest, :52.52. 800 relay: 1, Madison Memorial (Miller, Seet, Bissen, Ashworth, Braun, Harden), 1:47.17; 2, DeForest, 1:48.96; 3, Middleton, 1:49.60; 4, Waunakee, 1:51.65. 1,600 relay: 1, Waunakee (Bova, Grabarski, Pronina, Larsen, Saleh, Vanderheof), 4:02.29; 2, Middleton, 4:07.03; 3, DeForest, 4:09.80; 4, Madison Memorial, 4:20.54. 3,200 relay: 1, Middleton (Peters, K. Malloy-Salgado, Z. Malloy-Salgado, McDonald, Chirafisi, Pansegrau), 10:11.78; 2, Madison Memorial, 10:12.30; 3, Waunakee, 10:14.07; 4, Madison West, 10:27.71. High jump: 1, Saleh, W, 5-6; 2, Cook, W, 5-0; 3, Thomley, M, 4-10; 4, Pertzborn, M, 4-10. Pole vault: 1, Sweet, MM, 12-3; 2, Jenks-Recker, MG, 10-6; 3, Snow, DF, 10-6; 4, Hershberger, MM, 10-0. Long jump: 1, Saleh, W, 17-¾; 2, Bova, W, 17-¼; 3, Slattery, MM, 16-1¾; 4, Compe, DF, 15-11. Triple jump: 1, Szepieniec, DF, 37-11; 2, Larsen, W, 35-1½; 3, Statz, W, 34-3¼; 4, Myers, MM, 33-5. Shot put: 1, Davis, M, 39-6; 2, Vander Sanden, M, 33-1; 3, Hahn, DF, 30-9½; 4, Bertrand, V, 30-7. Discus: 1, Davis, M, 116-6; 2, Manghera, DF, 114-11; 3, Bertrand, 96-4; 4, Hahn, DF, 95-4.
BARABOO REGIONAL
Boys
Team scores: Onalaska 140; Holmen 128; La Crosse Central 94; Sauk Prairie 91; Baraboo 77; Tomah 70; Reedsburg 65; Sparta 29.
Event winners, area qualifiers
100 meters: 1, Hyatt, Tom, :11.07. 200: 1, Hyatt, Tom, :22.57. 400: 1, Odom, Ona, :52.07; 2, Agnew, Bar, :52.82. 800: 1, Groshek, Hol, 2:02.61; 4, Francis, SP, 2:11.26. 1,600: 1, Boerger, SP, 4:40.22; 4, Zirbel, SP, 4:55.42. 3,200: 1, Boerger, SP, 9:58.46. 110 hurdles: 1, Peterson, Ona, :14.68; 2, Yanke, Reed, :15.98; 4, Brewer, Bar, :16.82. 300 hurdles: 1, Peterson, Ona, :39.55; 2, Yanke, Reed, :41.77. 400 relay: 1, Tomah (Madison, Hyatt, Habelman, Brown, Dawley, Vonderehe), :45.01; 2, Sauk Prairie, :45.99. 800 relay: 1, La Crosse Central (Servais, Neusius, Dauffenbach, Warren, Pretasky), 1:32.64; 2, Sauk Prairie, 1:35.37. 1,600 relay: 1, Onalaska (Odom, Weber, Oyen, Peterson, Ridge, Burnstad), 3:35.64; 4, Baraboo 3:40.08. 3,200 relay: 1, Holmen (Boayue, Groshek, Gunderson, Suarez, La Mere, Archer), 8:46.68; 4, Sauk Prairie, 9:05.89. High jump: 1, Weber, Ona, 6-0; 3, Philipp, Bar, 5-8; 4, Elder, Reed, 5-6. Pole vault: 1, Lomas, Hol, 11-6; 2, Geiselman, SP, 11-0; 4, Yanke, Reed, 10-0. Long jump: 1, Peterson, Ona, 22-1. Triple jump: 1, Campbell, Reed, 41-10; 4, Rocha, Reed, 39-7¾. Shot put: 1, Schaefer, Bar, 51-10; 3, Schulz, 46-8½. Discus: 1, Banks, Hol, 178-11; 2, Schaefer, 175-6.
Girls
Team scores: Onalaska 129; Reedsburg 110; Holmen 109; Sauk Prairie 102.5; Baraboo 95.5; Tomah 73; La Crosse Central 52; Sparta 25.
Event winners, area qualifiers
100 meters: 1, Molling, O, :12.96; 2, Stanek, R, :13.13; 3, Wunluck, B, :13.26; 4, Poulton, R, :13.35. 200: 1, Wilson, SP, :26.81; 2, Stanek, R, :27.10; 3, McBride, R, :27.37. 400: 1, McBride, R, 1:01.09. 800: 1, L. Malecek, O, 2:16.94; 2, Gruner, B, 2:21.64. 1,600: 1, A. Malecek, O, 5:25.35; 3, Gregg, SP, 5:45.93. 3,200: 1, K. Malecek, O, 10:50.62; 2, Gregg, SP, 12:30.09. 100 hurdles: 1, Campbell, R, :16.43; 2, Huebing, B. 300 hurdles: 1, Thomas, O, :49.41; 2, Liedtke, SP, :50.09. 400 relay: 1, Holmen (Molstad, Brueggen, Alesch, McNally, Zielke, Gilbertson), :52.21; 2, Baraboo, :53.18; 3, Sauk Prairie, :54.68. 800 relay: 1, Holmen (Molstad, Brueggen, Alesch, McNally, Zielke, Gilbertson), 1:49.80; 3, Sauk Prairie, 1:52.00. 1,600 relay: 1, Onalaska (A. Malecek, K. Malecek, Lonning, L. Malecek, Alli, Blum), 4:06.04; 2, Sauk Prairie, 4:21.53; 3, Baraboo, 4:22.66; 4, Reedsburg, 4:23.13. 3,200 relay: 1, Onalaska (A. Malecek, K. Malecek, Lonning, L. Malecek, Kearns, Clements), 9:54.99; 2, Baraboo, 10:27.84. High jump: 1, Gruner, B, 5-0; 2, Campbell, R, 5-0. Pole vault: 1, McNally, H, 9-00; 3, Breidenbach, R, 7-6; 4, Walter, B, 7-0. Long jump: 1, Campbell, R, 16-6¾; 3, Sandeman, SP, 16-4; 4, Meixelsperger, SP, 16-0. Triple jump: 1, Sandeman, SP, 35-1¾; 3, Hahn, R, 34-1¼; 4, Stanek, R, 34-0¾. Shot put: 1, Baumgarn, H, 34-1½; 2, Funmaker, B, 32-10; 4, Cherney, R, 30-9½. Discus: 1, Baumgarn, H, 105-11.
Beloit Memorial sectional
SUN PRAIRIE REGIONAL
Boys
Team scores: Sun Prairie 133; Madison La Follette 117; Janesville Parker 98; Stoughton 95.5; Oregon 94; Janesville Craig 82; Milton 47.5; Beloit Memorial 28.
Qualifiers
100 meters: 1, Maggit, SP, :11.54; 2, Hill, S, :11.68; 3, Deltgen, JC, :11.77. 200: 1, Briggs, MLF, :23.89; 2, Vincetich, JP, :23.94; 3, Daly, MLF, :24.04. 400: 1, Vincetich, JP, :52.12; 2, Olson, SP, :52.33; 3, Lawton, JC, :52.80. 800: 1, Rougvie, BM, 2:10.95; 2, Smith, M, 2:11.09; 3, Jamarillo, MLF, 2:13.90. 1,600: 1, Noffke, MLF, 4:44.57; 2, Smith, 4:46.63; 3, Marshall, 4:50.48. 3,200: 1, Olson, MLF, 10:11.30; 2, Alvarado, SP, 10:11.80; 3, Bloomquist, 10:27.20. 110 hurdles: 1, Johnson, O, :15.64; 2, Mahaffey, JP, :16.28; 3, Holman, SP, :16.31. 300 hurdles: 1, Thomas, BM, :41.07; 2, Johnson, O, :42.67; 3, Richards, JP, :42.69. 400 relay: 1, Oregon (Clark, Warren, McCorkle, Gable), :44.85; 2, Sun Prairie, :44.91; 3, Stoughton, :45.46. 800 relay: 1, Sun Prairie (Anhalt, Frank, Sorenson, Le Grant), 1:32.70; 2, Oregon, 1:33.79; 3, La Follette, 1:34.29. 1,600 relay: 1, Oregon (Dieter, Warren, Weink, Zelinski), 3:29.26; 2, Sun Prairie, 3:30.73; 3, Janesville Craig, 3:33.41. 3,200 relay: 1, Oregon (Dieter, Blanke, Weink, Zelinski), 8:11.82; 2, La Follette, 8:16.98; 3, Sun Prairie, 8:19.44. High jump: 1, Pritchard, JP, 5-9; 2, Martin, M, 5-7; 3, Bladl, M, 5-7. Pole vault: 1, Wicks, S, 12-0; 2, Lacey, MLF, 11-6; Keane, MLF, 5-7. Long jump: 1, Ward, MLF, 20-4½; 2, Sanda, JP, 20¼; 3, Maggit, SP, 19-6¼. Triple jump: 1, Ward, MLF, 43-9½; 2, Keo, S, 40-½; 3, Stolte, SP, 39-6. Shot put: 1, Lamers, S, 38-8; 2, Love, M, 36-3; 3, Bledsoe, O, 34-9. Discus: 1, Hutto, JC, 139-1; 2, Curry, JP, 133-10; 3, Rosseau, S, 131-3.
Girls
Team scores: Sun Prairie 158; Stoughton 118; Milton 94.5; Oregon 86; Janesville Parker 75; Madison La Follette 46; Janesville Craig 41.5; Beloit Memorial 31.
Qualifiers
100 meters: 1, Groleau, Sto, :12.93; 2, Schoville, JP, :13.21; 3, Everson, JP, :13.32. 200: 1, Groleau, Sto, :26.58; 2, Cross, SP, :26.79; 3, Payne, JP, :27.36. 400: 1, Dekok, BM, 1:05.5; 2, Gill, Mil, 1:06.23; 3, Gama, BM, 1:09.04. 800: 1, Coleman, JC, 2:22.89; 2, Benson, Mil, 2:28.04; 3, Riedl, O, 2:29.04. 1,600: 1, Thompson, SP, 5:25.26; 2, Talabac, Mil, 5:44.58; 3, Riley, JC, 5:51.4. 3,200: 1, Thompson, SP, 11:21.42; 2, Talabac, Mil, 12:08.28; 3, Zimmerman, SP, 12:12.22. 100 hurdles: 1, Crosby, SP, :15.88; 2, Seefield, SP, :16.77; 3, Toberman, Mil, :17.26. 300 hurdles: 1, Crosby, SP, :48.39; 2, Toberman, Mil, :50.28; 3, Wolfe, O, :51.18. 400 relay: 1, Stoughton (Borroughs, Tangeman, Ballard, Groleau), :50.84; 2, Janesville Parker, :51.25; 3, Sun Prairie, :51.9. 800 relay: 1, Sun Prairie (Crosby, Rademacher, Seefeld, Cross), 1:47.69; 2, Stoughton, 1:48.87; 3, Oregon, 1:53.26. 1,600 relay: 1, Sun Prairie (Darmstadter, Rademacher, Schultz, Kopotic), 4:14.74; 2, Stoughton, 4:20.27; 3, Oregon, 4:20.65. 3,200 relay: 1, Sun Prairie (Darmstadter, Kline, Schultz, Kopotic), 10:09.97; 2, Oregon, 10:31.44; 3, Milton, 11:44.80. High jump: 1, Ammeraal, ML, 5-2; 2, Reott, S, 5-1; 3, Tangeman, S, 4-10. Pole vault: 1, Seefeld, SP, 10-6; 2, Schoville, JP, 10; 3, Figueroa, SP, 9-6. Long jump: 1, Everson, JP, 17-2; 2, Reott, S, 17-1; 3, Jacey, Mil, 16-8¼. Triple jump: 1, Tangeman, S, 33-10½; 2, Adams, SP, 33-4; 3, Lippens, JP, 31-6. Shot put: 1, Walker, ML, 40-5¾; 2, Wannebo, O, 38-3¾; 3, Alderman, JC, 35-2. Discus: 1, Walker, ML, 121-7; 2, Wannebo, O, 101-7; 3, Alderman, JC, 99-3.
LAKE GENEVA BADGER REGIONAL
Boys
Team scores: Mukwonago 193; Badger 105.5; Elkhorn Area 95.5; Waterford 88; Fort Atkinson 76; Wilmot 55.5; Kettle Moraine 47.5; Burlington 28.
Event winners, area qualifiers
100 meters: 1, Johnson, Wat, :11.42. 200: 1, Gannon, M, :22.64. 400: 1, Wilson, Wil, :51.50; 4, Koehler, FA, :53.03. 800: 1, Schreiber, M, 1:57.63. 1,600: 1, Wolf, M, 4:40.82. 3,200: 1, Wolf, M, 9:52.08. 110 hurdles: 1, Maffet, Wat, :15.40.; 4, Zachgo, FA, :16.25. 300 hurdles: 1, Greer, EA, :41.87. 400 relay: 1, Mukwonago (Santos, Trudell, Wernes, Adams), :43.45. 800 relay: 1, Mukwonago (Timmers, Savasta, Adams, Wernes), 1:31.20; 4, Fort Atkinson (Courtier, Dudzek, Burchta, Theriault), 1:37.98. 1,600 relay: 1, Mukwonago (Schreiber, Missall, Wiebelhaus, Beres), 3:30.57. 3,200 relay: 1, Mukwonago (Schreiber, Missall, Clauer, Wolf), 8:38.89; 3, Fort Atkinson (Pfeifer, Worden, Stricker, Henrichon), 8:45.20. High jump: 1, Franz, EA, 5-10. Pole vault: 1, Handorf, Wil, 13-0. Long jump: 1, Johnson, Wil, 21-02. Triple jump: 1, Kluge, B, 42-6¼; 2, Sykes, FA, 42-6¼. Shot put: 1, Evans, FA, 50-03. Discus: 1, Evans, FA, 146-04.
Girls
Team scores: Mukwonago 198; Waterford 95; Kettle Moraine 90; Badger 86; Elkhorn 74.5; Fort Atkinson 63.5; Burlington 48; Wilmot 25.
Event winners, area qualifiers
100 meters: 1, Guardiola, Wat, :12.75; 3, Theriault, FA, :12.94. 200: 1, Johnson, KM, :26.39. 400: 1, Cooper, Elk, 1:01.41; 2, Haas, FA, 1:01.77. 800: 1, Koos, Muk, 2:25.08; 3, Zorn, FA, 2:27.51. 1,600: 1, Koos, Muk, 5:34.01; 2, Chapman, FA, 5:49.51. 3,200: 1, Rasmussen, Muk, 12:27.75. 100 hurdles: 1, Johnson, KM, :14.91. 300 hurdles: 1, Booker, Badg, :46.34. 400 relay: 1, Mukwonago (Blaszkowski, Boucher, Carey, Eilertson), :49.97; 4, Fort Atkinson, :52.41. 800 relay: 1, Mukwonago (Boucher, Carey, Cobb, Fischer), 1:45.44. 1,600 relay: 1, Fort Atkinson (Theriault, Zorn, Chapman, Haas), 4:14.77. 3,200 relay: 1, Mukwonago (Tolbert, Hagner, Rasmussen, McGillivray), 11:15.03. High jump: 1, Kendall, Wil, 5-4. Pole vault: 1, Huebner, KM, 11-0. Long jump: 1, Smith, Muk, 17-6½; 4, Theriault, FA, 16-5. Triple jump: 1, Mangold, Bur, 35-8¼. Shot put: 1, Missall, Muk, 35-1; 4, Brown, FA, 30-11¾. Discus: 1, Link, Muk, 111-1; 4, Brown, FA, 95-5.
DIVISION 2
Whitewater sectional
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN REGIONAL
Boys
Team scores: Platteville 137.5; Madison Edgewood 134; Mount Horeb 111; McFarland 98; River Valley 66.5; Belleville/New Glarus 60; Dodgeville/Mineral Point 58; Prairie du Chien 27.
Event winners, area qualifiers
100 meters: 1, Kelley, McF, :11.14; 2, Prem, RV, :11.25; 3, Vickerman, RV, :11.36; 4, Fane, ME, :11.36. 200: 1, Mrochek, MH, :22.55; 2, McDonald, DMP, :22.91; 3, Gehring, ME, :23.11; 4, Gloudeman, RV, :23.16. 400: 1, Mrochek, MH, :50.16; 2, Gehring, ME, :50.16; 3, McCoy, BNG, :54.61; 4, Burkard, Pl, :55.72. 800: 1, Keith, DMP, 2:04.49; 2, Olsen, McF, 2:08.75; 3, Udelhoven, Pl, 2:11.10; 4, Ortmann, ME, 2:14.05. 1,600: 1, Richardson, ME, 4:31.91; 2, Aurit, DMP, 4:37.28; 3, Stoddard, MH, 4:41.68; 4, Wells, Pl, 4:42.17. 3,200: 1, Richardson, ME, 10:13.44; 2, Scholey, BNG, 10:25.57; 3, Stoddard, MH, 10:38.06; 4, Linderoth, ME, 10:43.51. 110 hurdles: 1, 1, Gillen, Pl, :16.68; 2, Miller, McF, :16.80; 3, Sponsler, Pl, :17.16; 4, Hottenstein, DMP, :17.42. 300 hurdles: 1, Gillen, Pl, :42.88; 2, Erickson, BNG, :43.22; 3, Miller, McF, :44.41; 4, Hottenstein, DMP, :44.60. 400 relay: 1, Mount Horeb (Henderson, Sveum, Mar. Weaver, Mas. Weaver, :44.93; 2, River Valley, :45.06; 3, Madison Edgewood, :46.38; 4, McFarland, :46.88. 800 relay: 1, McFarland (Pyper, Kelley, Korth, Dyer-Ysaguirre), 1:33.21; 2, Mount Horeb, 1:34.04; 3, Platteville, 1:35.92; 4, Belleville/New Glarus, 1:37.24. 1,600 relay: 1, Dodgeville/Mineral Point, 3:33.57; 2, Platteville, 3:36.46; 3, Mount Horeb, 3:39.24; 4, Belleville/New Glarus, 3:44.49. 3,200 relay: 1, Platteville, 8:40.61; 2, Belleville/New Glarus, 8:43.94; 3, Madison Edgewood, 8:49.39; 4, Mount Horeb, 9:13.62. High jump: 1, Thomas, ME, 6-2; 2, Henderson, MH, 5-10; 3, Weaver, MH, 5-10; 4, Cline, Pl, 5-8. Pole vault: 1, Rhoden, Pl, 12-0; 2, Wright, Pl, 11-6; 3, Wall, PdC, 11-0; 4, Newman, McF, 10-9. Long jump: 1, Fane, ME, 21-5; 2, Weaver, MH, 20-5; 3, Halverson, Pl, 19-8; 4, Snell ME, 19-2½. Triple jump: 1, Richards, MH, 40-10¼; 2, Thomas, ME, 40-9; 3, Prem, RV, 40-1¾; 4, Berres, ME, 39-3½. Shot put: 1, Digman, Pl, 49-3; 2, Taylor, McF, 46-0½; 3, Gloudeman, RV, 41-11; 4, Scott, RV, 41-2. Discus: 1, Digman, Pl, 146-11; 2, Norton, RV, 144-8; 3, Taylor, McF, 132-1; 4, Wall, PdC, 122-11.
Girls
Team scores: Madison Edgewood 127; Platteville 122; Mount Horeb 108; Dodgeville/Mineral Point 95.5; 5, Belleville/New Glarus 75.5; McFarland 60; River Valley 52; Prairie du Chien 52.
Qualifiers
100 meters: 1, Lebbie, ME, :12.43; 2, Thompson, MH, :12.86; 3, Browne, ME, :13.01; 4, Arneson, MH, :13.08. 200: 1, 1, Watters, DMP, :26.84; 2, Kruse, RV, :27.44; 3, Statz, MH, :27.91; 4, Maly, McF, :28.56. 400: 1, Kruse, RV, 1:01.63; 2, Karls, BNG, 1:03.08; 3, Radloff, PdC, 1:05.46; 4, Stastny, Pl, 1:06.02. 800: 1, Ducharme, RV, 2:33.20; 2, Rooney, Pl, 16.76; 3, Yurs, Pl, 2:37.07; 4, Sprang, McF, 2:37.72. 1,600: 1, Ollendick, MH, 5:35.07; 2, Thompson, DMG, 3, Brandemuehl, MH, 5:48.26; 4, Grossman, McF, 5:50.17. 3,200: 1, Rooney, Pl, 12:58.39; 2, Yapp, BNG, 13:10.59; 3, Gorman, ME, 13:21.78; 4, Kerkenbush, Pl, 13:28.06. 100 hurdles: 1, Steffes, DMP, :16.34; 2. Grosse, ME, :17.31; 3, Innes, McF, :17.72; 4, Aschliman, DMP, :18.36. 300 hurdles: 1, Grosse, ME, :47.97; 2, Clark, MH, :48.78; 3, Innes, McF, :50.89; 4, Borucki, RV, :51.11. 400 relay: 1, Edgewood (Ternus, Browne, Rodriguez, Lebbie), :51.42; 2, Dodgeville/Mineral Poin, :52.55; 3, Mount Horeb, :53.19; 4, Platteville, :55.04. 800 relay: 1, Madison Edgewood (Lebbie, Koning, Grosse, Tetanus), 1:47.50; 2, Mount Horeb, 1:49.25; 3, Dodgeville/Mineral Point, 1:51.61; 4, McFarland, 1:55.24. 1,600 relay: 1, Mount Horeb (Clark, Ollendick, Vesperman, Weier), 4:19.82; 2, Madison Edgewood, 4:21.07; 3, Platteville, 4:27.18; 4, McFarland, 4:30.37. 3,200 relay: 1, Mount Horeb (Brandemuehl, Fountas, Ollendick, Vesperman, 10:24.66; 2, Dodgeville/Mineral Point, 10:32.66; 3, Platteville, 10:42.68; 4, Belleville/New Glarus, 10:52.00. High jump: 1, Stombaugh, Pl, 5-0; 2, Fields, Pl, 5-0; 3, Aschliman, DMP, 4-8; 4, Barth, ME, 4-8. Pole vault: 1, Jerome, BNG, 9-6; 2, Pili, McF, 9-0; 3, Katzung, PdC, 8-3; 4, Kruse, RV, 8-0. Long jump: 1, Foley, BNG, 16-5¼; 2, Browne, ME, 16-4¼; 3, Thompson, MH, 16-3¾; 4, Lebbie, ME, 16-3½. Triple jump: 1, Foley, BNG, 33-4; 2, Baumgartner, DMP, 32-2; 3, Tetanus, ME, 32-1½; 4, Straka, PdC, 32-0. Shot put: 1, Digman, Pl, 36-6; 2, Philipps, Pl, 31-2; 3, Rickleff, PdC, 31-0 ¼; 4, Barth, ME, 30-9½. Discus: 1, Digman, Pl, 118-11; 2, Cody, DMP, 99-8; 3, Theleman, Pl, 99-2; 4, Leibfried, Pl, 91-8.
JEFFERSON REGIONAL
Boys
Team scores: Jefferson 138; Lakeside Lutheran 134; Lake Mills 122; Watertown Luther Prep 76; Marshall 66; Whitewater 50; Columbus 46; Lake Country Lutheran 29; St. John’s NW Military Academy 6.
Qualifiers
100 meters: 1, Gotto, J, :11.14; 3, Holtz, WLP, :11.29; 4, Moen, LM, :11.49. 200: 1, Holtz, WLP, :23.43; 4, Holtz, WLP, :23.95. 400: 1, Gotto, J, :50.33; 2, Siedschlag, Mar, :51.91; 3, Main, LL, :52.21; 4, Cole, WLP, :52.77. 800: 1, Thorp, J, 1:59.76; 4, Lambert, LM, 2:07.19. 1,600: 1, Grundahl, LL, 4:49.75; 2, Hornby, Mar, 4:54.15; 3, McGee, Col, 4:55.67; 4, Gresens, LL, 4:57.10. 3,200: 1, Weiland, LL, 10:20.35; 3, Hutchinson, WLP, 10:49.62; 4, Abel, LL, 10:54.44. 110 hurdles: 1, Schmidt, LL, :15.29; 3, Popowski, LM, :15.63. 300 hurdles: 1, Phillips, J, :39.75; 2, Popowski, LM, :41.56; 3, Hillmer, WLP, :42.38; 4, Hottinger, J, :43.12. 400 relay: 1, Lake Mills (Lund, Stenbroten, Retrum, Moen), :44.84; 2, Lakeside Lutheran, :46.83; 4, Marshall, :47.41. 800 relay: 1, Lake Mills (Lund, Stenbroten, Retrum, Moen), 1:34.58; 4, Marshall, 1:37.57. 1,600 relay: 1, Jefferson, 3:24.52; 2, Watertown Luther Prep, 3:31.52; 3, Lake Mills, 3:32.95. 3,200 relay: 1, Lakeside Lutheran (Garcia, Grundahl, Gresens, Krenke), 8:46.82. High jump: 1, Moen, LM, 6-1; 2, Andrews, LL, 6-0; 3, Carthew, Col, 5-10; 4, Ward, Mar, 5-10. Pole vault: 1, Duclos, W, 12-0; 2, Eggers, M, 10-3; 3, Finke, M, 10-0; 4, Hellenbrand, M, 9-6. Long jump: 1, Johnson, LM, 20-6¼; 3, Heyerholm, LL, 19-11¾; 4, Lund, LM, 19-10. Triple jump: 1, Lund, LM, 41-11; 3, Veers, LL, 40-5; 4, Retrum, LM, 39-1. Shot put: 1, Schultz, J, 47-9; 2, Wiedenhoeft, WLP, 45-3½; 3, Buxa, LL, 44-5; 4, Rennhack, C, 43-10. Discus: 1, Rennhack, C, 136-6; 3, Wiedenhoeft, WLP, 130-5; 4, Buxa, LL, 126-10.
Girls
Team scores: Lakeside Lutheran 118; Lake Mills 109; Jefferson 99; Columbus 87.5; Whitewater 80.5; Hartland Lake Country Lutheran 73; Watertown Luther Prep 62; Marshall 43.
Winners, top area qualifiers
100 meters: 1, Dellar, WLP, :13.38; 2, Nielsen, LM, :13.45; 3, Davidson, Col, :13.53. 200: 1, Nielsen, LM, :28.38; 2, Schmidt, WLP, :28.74; 4, Olsen, Col, :29.94. 400: 1, Hemling, LL, 1:02.43; 2, Winslow, LM, 1:02.50; 3, Dellar, WLP, 1:05.12; 4, Backus, WLP, 1:06.65. 800: 1, Foster, LCL, 2:32.13; 2, Mining, LL, 2:35.20; 3, Krahn, LL, 2:35.20; 4, Backus, WLP, 2:35.45. 1,600: 1, Krahn, LL, 5:35.21; 2, Mining, LL, 5:48.98; 3, Fluegge, WLP, 5:57.07; 4, Raymond, LL, 6:06.76. 3,200: 1, Hottinger, J, 12:49.46; 2, Mensching, WLP, 13:13.91. 100 hurdles: 1, Andrews, Mar, :16.00; 2, Buxa, LL, :17.07; 4, Seim, LL, :17.65. 300 hurdles: 1, Andrews, Mar, :46.68; 2, Buxa, LL, :49.56; 4, Vesperman, LM, :51.56. 400 relay: 1, Whitewater, :51.86; 4, Columbus, :54.21. 800 relay: 1, Whitewater, 1:49.11; 2, Columbus, 1:50.84; 4, Lakeside Lutheran, 1:56.57. 1,600 relay: 1, Columbus (Dornaus, Kahl, Pennington, Pearcy), 4:13.41; 2, Lake Mills, 4:17.85; 4, Lakeside Lutheran, 4:22.48. 3,200 relay: 1, Columbus (Dornaus, Paulson, Pennington, Pearcy), 10:11.63; 2, Lake Mills, 10:13.02. High jump: 1, Reimer, LCL, 5-3; 2, Andrews, Mar, 5-2; 4, Vesperman, LM, 4-11. Pole vault: 1, Howard, J, 9-0. Long jump: 1, Kahl, Col, 18-1½; 2, Toepfer, LM, 17-1; 3, Duddeck, LL, 16-5¾. Triple jump: 1, Kahl, Col, 36-10 ½; 3, Duddeck, LL, 32-11. Shot put: 1, Johnson, J, 39-7½; 2, Will, LM, 38-11½; 4, Schafer, LL, 32-0. Discus: 1, Johnson, J, 129-5; 3, Will, LM, 104-11; 4, Buxa, LL, 99-4.
VIROQUA REGIONAL
Boys
Team scores: Richland Center 148; Lodi 116.5; Mauston, 84.5;Portage, 77.5; Wisconsin Dells 72.5; Westby 61.5; Viroqua 48; Poynette 44.5; Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld 39.
Event winners, area qualifiers
100 meters: 1, Jorgenson, Wby, :11.23; 2, Nyffenegger, Lodi, :11.39; 3, Hammer, Por, :11.60; 4, Kikkert, Por, :11.61. 200: 1, Jorgenson, Wby, :22.76; 2, Coddington, Lodi, :23.03; 4, Kempton, WHB, :24.02. 400: 1, Darling, RC, :51.56; 4, Houdek, Lodi, :56.86. 800: 1, Heintz, Lodi, 2:07.04; 2, Sickenberger, Poy, 2:11.38. 1,600: 1, Boppart, Mau, 4:37.76; 4. Saloun, Por, 5:07.41. 3,200: 1, Boppart, Mau, 10:40.54; 3, Johnson, Poy, 10:52.20; 4, Pecard, Lodi, 10:53.20. 110 hurdles: 1, Heyroth, Lodi, :14.88. 300 hurdles: 1, Heyroth, Lodi, :41.34; 4, Simons, Por, :45.79. 400 relay: 1, Richland Center, :45.69; 3, Portage, :46.11. 800 relay: 1, Lodi (Heyroth, Malig, Coddington, Nyffenegger), 1:33.42; 3, Portage, 1:35.82. 1,600 relay: 1, Richland Center, 3:35.00; 2, Lodi, 3:36.42. 3,200 relay: 1, Lodi (Heintz, Crowder, Weber, Pecard), 8:40.45. High jump: 1, Keller, RC, 6-2; 2, Lynch, Por, 6-0; 3, Barsness, WHB, 6-0. Pole vault: 1, Gluch, Wby, 14-0; 2, Hibner, Por, 12-9; 3, McIntyre, Lodi, 12-9. Long jump: 1, Heyroth, Lodi, 22-6¾; 4, Barsness, WHB, 19-10¾. Triple jump: 1, Keller, RC, 42-10½; 3, Nyffenegger, Lodi, 41-6. Shot put: 1, Isaacson, WD, 48-7; 3, Russell, WHB, 43-5½. Discus: 1, Backhaus, WD, 123-3; 3, Russell, WHB, 119-1; 4, Weber, Lodi, 113-8.
Girls
Team scores: Lodi 144; Westby 116; Poynette 79; Portage 66; Viroqua 63; Mauston 61; Wisconsin Dells 56; Wis. Heights/Barneveld 49; Richland Center 34..
Event winners, area qualifiers
100 meters: 1, Strong, Lodi, :12.63; 3, Nyffenegger, Lodi, :12.97; 4, Yelk, Poy, :13.62. 200: 1, Milne, Lodi, :26.70; 2, Strong, Lodi, :26.84; 3, Puls, Lodi, :27.64; 4, Bruchs, Poy, :28.17. 400: 1, Anchor, WD, 1:00.34; 2, Meek, Lodi, 1:02.56. 800: 1, Anchor, WD, 2:22.71; 3, Lee, Lodi, 2:32.39. 1,600: 1, Cunningham, WD, 5:23.26; 2, Chadwick, Poy, 5:40.33; 3, Herrling, WHB, 5:53.83. 3,200: 1, Chadwick, Poy, 13:02.13; 3, Herrling, WHB, 13:08.28. 100 hurdles: 1, Eckerman, Mau, :15.68; 3, Pulcine, WHB, :16.67. 300 hurdles: 1, Eckerman, Mau, :47.37. 400 relay: 1, Viroqua, :52.81; 2, Portage, :53.33; 4, Poynette, :54.69. 800 relay: 1, Portage (Brees, Bosch, Garrigan, Kreuziger), 1:50.32; 2, Lodi, 1:52.13; 4, Poynette, 1:56.89. 1,600 relay: 1, Lodi (Puls, Milne, Harrington, Meek), 4:11.89; 4, Portage, 4:20.35. 3,200 relay: 1, Westby, 10:59.31; 2, Portage, 11:28.23; 3, Lodi, 11:37.81. High jump: 1, Reddeman, Poy, 5-2; 2, Anchor, WD, 5-0. Pole vault: 1, Reddeman, Poy, 9-3. Long jump: 1, Hebel, Wby, 16-4¼; 2, Brees, Por, 15-11¼; 3, Bruchs, Poy, 15-7½; 4, Skellenger, Lodi, 15-4. Triple jump: 1, Koppa, V, 36-9; 2, Milne, Lodi, 35-5¾; 3, Bosch, Por, 34-4½; 4, Nyffenegger, Lodi, 34-4. Shot put: 1, Puls, Lodi, 38-4½; 3, Doherty, WHB, 35-0; 4, Harrington, Lodi, 33-5½. Discus: 1, Doherty, WHB, 132-2; 2, Klann, Lodi, 100-7; 4, Preuss, Por, 93-11.
DIVISION 3
Princeton sectional
DEERFIELD REGIONAL
Boys
Team scores: Cambridge 134.5; Cambria-Friesland/Randolph 95; Deerfield 78; Princeton/Green Lake 71; Palmyra-Eagle 62; Markesan 56; Fall River 49; Pardeeville 48.5; Rio 38; Madison Country Day 22; Waterloo 20; Johnson Creek 20.
Event winners, area qualifiers
100 meters: 1, Brahm, PE, :11.22; 2, Marsland, MCD, :11.68. 200: 1, Hart, CF, :23.60; 2, Marsland, MCD, :24.37. 400: 1, Hanneman, Mar, :56.04. 800: 1, Stroh, PE, 2:10.67; 4, Knutson, C, 2:14.95. 1,600: 1, Huffman, C, 5:04.93; 3, Nikolay, C, 5:11.52; 4, Regoli, D, 5:22.54. 3,200: 1, Huffman, C, 10:43.05; 2, Brown, C, 11:08.90. 110 hurdles: 1, Albrecht, CF, :15.78; 2, Yerges, C, :16.12; 3, Lasack, D, :16.47. 300 hurdles: 1, Albrecht, CF, :41.06; 2, Lasack, D, :42.01; 3, Yerges, C, :42.69. 400 relay: 1, Palmyra-Eagle, :46.20; 2, Cambridge, :46.94. 800 relay: 1, Palmyra-Eagle, 1:36.22; 3, Waterloo, 1:42.84. 1,600 relay: 1, Palmyra-Eagle, 3:40.72; 2, Deerfield, 3:41.90; 4, Cambridge, 3:45.12. 3,200 relay: 1, Deerfield (M. Kimmel, K. Kimmel, Curtis, Connely), 9:09.88; 2, Cambridge, 9:23.79. High jump: 1, Hart, CF, 6-2; 3, Hager, Wat, 5-6. Pole vault: 1, Bach, D, 12-6; 3, Jones, C, 11-6. Long jump: 1, Seth, P, 18-11¾; 4, Betthauser, D, 18-1½. Triple jump: 1, Rowe, R, 40-10½. Shot put: 1, Lund, C, 46-8; 4, Mancheski, D, 41-5½. Discus: 1, Davis, C, 127-11.
Girls
Team scores: Rio 115; Markesan 77; Deerfield 69.5; 4, Madison Country Day 67; 5, Johnson Creek 66.5; 6, Waterloo 48; 7, Princeton/Green Lake 45.5; 8, Cambria-Friesland/Randolph 45; Fall River 39; Cambridge 37.5; Palmyra-Eagle 34; Pardeeville 30.
Event winners, area qualifiers
100 meters: 1, Siewert, D, :12.75; 3, Hefel, D, :13.62. 200: 1, Siewert, D, :26.64; 4, Thompson, C, :28.88. 400: 1, Frederick, PE, 1:03.64; 2, Brown, Cam, 1:04.62; 4, Thompson, Cam, 1:06.49. 800: 1, Whinney, MCD, 2:30.65; 2, Brown, Cam, 2:32.86; 4, Hallick, MCD, 2:41.95. 1,600: 1, Whinney, MCD, 5:53.29. 3,200: 1, Landsverk, R, 13:54.63; 4, Webber, W, 17:04.58. 100 hurdles: 1, Amend, Mar, :16.79; 3, Grosvold, D, :19.41; Rose, MCD, P:19.64. 300 hurdles: 1, Patterson, JC, :50.97; 3, Rose, MCD, :53.37. 400 relay: 1, Cambria-Friesland, :54.27; 2, Deerfield, :54.80. 800 relay: 1, Johnson Creek, 1:53.11. 1,600 relay: 1, Palmyra-Eagle, 4:33.04. 3,200 relay: 1, Madison Country Day (Rose, Whinney, Whiffen, Hallick), 11:06.03. High jump: 1, Rue, JC, 4-11; 2, Whinney, MCD, 4-11; 3, Mosher, W, 4-10; 4, Brown, C, 4-6. Pole vault: 1, Quist, R, 9-0. Long jump: 1, Siewert, D, 15-11½; 2, Mosher, W, 15-5¼. Triple jump: 1, Mosher, W, 34-1¼. Shot put: 1, Hutzler, R, 32-1. Discus: 1, Breneman, P, 96-3.
