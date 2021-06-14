WIAA track: Dani Thompson, Brooke Crosby are double winners as Sun Prairie runs to regional titles

The Sun Prairie track and field team took the first steps Monday toward the WIAA state meet, sweeping the boys and girls team championships at its own Division 1 regional meet.

The Cardinals scored 133 points to top Madison La Follette’s 117 in the eight-team boys field. The Cardinals won the girls meet with 158 points, followed by Stoughton with 118.

Sun Prairie’s boys won two events: sophomore Alexander Maggie in the 100-meter dash (11.54 seconds) and the 800 relay (1:32.70).

The girls won three of four relays and got victories from senior Dani Thompson in the 1,600 (5:25.26) and 3,200 (11:21.42); senior Brooke Crosby in the 100 hurdles (:15.88) and 300 hurdles (:48.39); and freshman Audrey Seefeld in the pole vault (10-6).

La Follette senior Will Ward won the long jump (20 feet, 4½ inches) and triple jump (43-9½). In the girls meet, La Follette senior Evelyn Walker won the shot put (40-5¾) and discus (121-7) and Stoughton junior Abigail Groleau won the 100 (:12.93) and 200 (:26.58).

Baraboo regional