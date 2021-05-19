WIAA state track event set for June, remains at UW-La Crosse

The WIAA and the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse have agreed to plan for the state track and field meets June 24-26 at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse.
WIAA Division 3 is scheduled for June 24, Division 2 on June 25 and Division 1 on June 26, according to a WIAA release Wednesday.
Guidelines will permit up to 5,500 in attendance for each of the three days of competition.
The state track and field championships and all spring sports were canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The state meet schedule will be altered this year to accommodate COVID-19 guidelines. That’s why the meet will be held over a three-day period with events for boys and girls on one day for each of the three divisions.
“For the high school track and field student-athletes in Wisconsin, this year is so very significant,” WIAA assistant director Kate Peterson Abiad said in the release. “On the heels of losing the 2019-20 season in its entirety, we are proud to be able to offer them the opportunity to compete on the UW-L campus with the hospitality of the La Crosse community. We are grateful to our longtime host for helping us to make this happen.”
The state track meet has been held at Veterans Memorial Stadium on the UW-La Crosse campus since 1990.
The event is the longest running state high school meet in the country, dating back to 1895, according to the release.
“UW-La Crosse and the La Crosse community are delighted to partner with the WIAA and host the 2021 state track meet,” UW-La Crosse chancellor Joe Gow said in the release. “It’s been a challenging year with COVID-19, and UWL looks forward to working with the WIAA to put on a memorable championship event for Wisconsin’s high school student-athletes.”
That will make for a busy stretch of state tournaments.
The WIAA team tennis state tournament is June 25-26 (Division 1 in Eau Claire and Division 2 in Kohler).
The WIAA Division 1 quarterfinals for baseball are scheduled June 25 in Fond du Lac.
Right now, the WIAA state tournament for girls soccer is scheduled June 24-26. But the site or sites for that haven’t been announced. Peterson Abiad also oversees girls soccer. Those dates currently overlap with the state track meet.
State softball and state baseball are scheduled the following week.