WIAA state track event set for June, remains at UW-La Crosse

The WIAA and the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse have agreed to plan for the state track and field meets June 24-26 at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse.

WIAA Division 3 is scheduled for June 24, Division 2 on June 25 and Division 1 on June 26, according to a WIAA release Wednesday.

Guidelines will permit up to 5,500 in attendance for each of the three days of competition.

The state track and field championships and all spring sports were canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The state meet schedule will be altered this year to accommodate COVID-19 guidelines. That’s why the meet will be held over a three-day period with events for boys and girls on one day for each of the three divisions.

“For the high school track and field student-athletes in Wisconsin, this year is so very significant,” WIAA assistant director Kate Peterson Abiad said in the release. “On the heels of losing the 2019-20 season in its entirety, we are proud to be able to offer them the opportunity to compete on the UW-L campus with the hospitality of the La Crosse community. We are grateful to our longtime host for helping us to make this happen.”