WIAA locks up venue for state track and field meet through 2026

The WIAA state track and field meet will continue to be run in La Crosse.

The WIAA agreed to five-year contracts with the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse and Explore La Crosse to host the state track and field championships in La Crosse through 2026, the WIAA announced in a news release Thursday.

The agreement with UW-La Crosse provides that the WIAA can use Roger Harring Stadium at the Veterans Memorial Field Sports Complex and Mitchell Hall during the state meet. In addition, starting in 2023, the fieldhouse there also can be used during the state meet.

The WIAA track and field regional meets are Monday, with sectional meets May 26. The state meet is scheduled June 3-4.

Roger Harring Stadium, which opened in 2008, has 9,556 seats with additional seating and standing room available for the state meet.

“The outstanding track and field facility as well as the support of the community and the university make this the greatest of experiences for all who take part — student-athletes, coaches, officials, volunteers and spectators," WIAA executive director Stephanie Hauser said in the release.

The efforts of UW-La Crosse and Explore La Crosse and corporate sponsor partnerships with area businesses have made La Crosse an attractive site for state track.

“UW-La Crosse is very pleased to carry on its 32-year partnership with the WIAA and continue serving as the host site for the state track meet,” UW-La Crosse chancellor Joe Gow said. “It’s a tremendous event that showcases the outstanding hospitality of the La Crosse community.”

The state meet has been at UW-La Crosse since 1990, with the exception of 2020 when the event was canceled amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The meet moved from Madison in 1990.

The meet — normally the last weekend in May or first weekend in June — has attracted an average attendance of 15,732 throughout the 31 years in La Crosse, including an average of 21,000 in the five years before the pandemic. The projected annual economic impact of the state meet in the La Crosse area is about $4 million, according to the release.

