LA CROSSE — Saturday’s WIAA track and field meet schedule has been altered to accommodate the late finish to Friday’s Division 1 preliminaries due to weather delays that plagued Day 1.

The Division 2 and 3 track events, wheelchair events and Division 1 field events will go on as scheduled Saturday at UW-La Crosse’s Veterans Memorial Field Complex, according to a WIAA release late Friday.

The Division 1 track events will follow the final Division 2 and 3 track events after a 45-minute warm-up Saturday.

Saturday's field events start at 9:30 a.m. and running events begin at 10 a.m.

The Division 2 and 3 meet had about an hour weather delay in the afternoon Friday.

The Division 1 meet was scheduled to start at 4:30 p.m. but didn’t begin until 6:30 p.m. The Division 1 meet was stopped by another weather delay after a half hour of competition. That meet resumed about 9:30 p.m. Friday.

Temperatures in the high 80s were prevalent Friday before rain and lightning storms arriving in the area.

Another delay occurred just after 11 p.m. Friday when the stadium lights went out.

Photos: Day 1 of the 2023 WIAA state track and field meet