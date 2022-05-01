Why an athlete needs to be 'a little crazy' to fall in love with pole vaulting

SUN PRAIRIE — Natalia Figueroa was hooked immediately.

Sprinting down the runway, a fiberglass pole in her hand, the feeling for Figueroa once airborne was undeniable.

“The first time, it was so fun,” said Figueroa, a Sun Prairie senior who started pole vaulting as a freshman after attending a camp run by coach Joel Block. “I really liked being flung in the air.

“I do gymnastics as well, so it is kind of similar. The feeling of swinging on the (vaulting) pole is really similar to gymnastics. It’s kind of like the uneven bars, which also happens to be my best event in gymnastics. So it’s hand in hand.”

Robert Cunningham, the boys and girls pole vault coach at McFarland, laughed when recalling what attracted him to pole vaulting as a high school athlete in Downey, California.

“The danger,” he said.

Why, after a runway sprint, would someone plant a flexible fiberglass or carbon fiber pole — usually 10 feet to 17½ feet long — in a pit, then take flight to clear an overhead bar, before landing on the mat below?

“You’ve got to be a little crazy,” Cunningham said. “There is really nothing like it. … I had a blast doing it.”

One of the Spartans’ pole vaulters, freshman Julia Ackley, understands fully.

“It’s incredible,” said Ackley, who started pole vaulting in seventh grade at the encouragement of her father, McFarland athletic director Paul Ackley. “It feels like nothing anyone could ever imagine. You have control over your body but you don’t have control and you are just flying through the air. It’s amazing.”

That sensation is part of the allure of the sport, said Block, a Sun Prairie track and field assistant who directs 25 girls and boys in pole vaulting and is passionate about the sport.

“That’s what draws people, but that’s what scares people,” said Block, who organized Saturday’s seventh annual Pole Vault Fest, which drew a statewide field of boys and girls to Sun Prairie. “Nobody in the pole vault community would disagree with me, but to be a pole vaulter, you have to be a little crazy.

"You have to be able to take that risk, right? Run and jump and put your hands above your head and hope for the best. Once you feel it and you experience it, that’s where the addiction happens — the thrill of being up in the air.”

Block, a 1997 Lancaster graduate who started pole vaulting during high school and continued as a decathlete at UW-Stevens Point, welcomes all interested students. He looks for athletes who are strong and fast, and he has found success convincing Cardinals gymnasts to give it a try.

Sun Prairie sophomore Audrey Seefeld — who matched her personal best in clearing 10 feet, 6 inches in topping the Vault Fest girls competition — is one of those gymnasts who has embraced pole vaulting.

“I like being in the air and flipping,” Seefeld said. “You feel fast and just fly through the air. It’s fun.”

She said the most difficult part for her has been learning to plant, invert and get over the bar.

“Having confidence is an important thing,” Seefeld said. “You have to believe in yourself to go.”

Cunningham said wrestlers and gymnasts make good candidates due to their body control and core strength. Divers also have been identified as pole vault prospects.

“The goal in the pole vault is to move the pole to vertical as fast as possible,” said Block, adding coaches “are trying to find the parabola of the flight of that athlete" while using the proper grip on the pole.

Competitors often are tall and lanky, much like Osceola senior Luke Haase, last year’s WIAA Division 2 state meet champion who cleared 14 feet in prevailing in the Vault Fest boys division.

“Height is an advantage, but it’s not the end-all, be-all,” Block said. “Most of the kids I get are fast. I would say 80% of the jump is run, plant, take off. The other 20% is in the air. So many people focus on the air. But if your plant is not right, you don’t have to worry about the air.”

Sun Prairie senior Ben Marshall, a distance runner, said he tried pole vaulting because “it looked so fun. I just wanted to try as much as I could in high school. The pole vault was at the top of that list.”

Marshall, after clearing a personal-best 11 feet Saturday when rainy weather moved Vault Fest indoors, said: “It’s a lot easier to visualize success in pole vault because you can see where the bar is set and what you have to do to get over it.”

There can nervousness for spectators watching the high-flying action.

“I am always on the edge of my seat, although not like when I’m watching the balance beam,” said Eric Guelker, father of Sun Prairie junior Martha Guelker, who’s also a gymnast.

Martha’s mother, Theresa, said she’s become comfortable watching meets after seeing her daughter have success the past two seasons and because she trusts the coaching.

Sun Prairie track and field coach Doug Maughan revels in watching the competition and wouldn’t miss seeing his son, Cardinals sophomore Myler Maughan, potentially earn a personal best that day. Doug Maughan said he isn’t nervous while observing because the padding and equipment are much improved, and Block is the team’s coach.

“He’s like the guru of pole vaulting in Wisconsin,” Maughan said about Block, who was named the 2021 USA Track & Field Pole Vault Development High School Coach of the Year.

Nevertheless, Figueroa, who’s planning to study mechanical engineering at Florida State University, acknowledged sometimes she still gets scared.

“If something is different with your pole when you are up there, you have to trust yourself and trust your coach,” Figueroa said.

Ackley said she tries to trust herself and her technique when beginning her runway sprint.

“I’ve gotten to the point where I’ve just got to do it,” she said. “I can’t think about it. Just run and jump.”

And there’s no better feeling after taking flight and clearing the bar.

“It does feel really cool,” said Marshall, who plans to study mechanical engineering at UW-Platteville. “That’s the best part, seeing that the bar is still up there after you made it over.”

